NAPPANEE — It was announced Monday that a new neighborhood, Wellfield, will be coming to the Nappanee community in 2023.
This new neighborhood will be located within walking distance of NorthWood High School, a news release stated. There will be an entrance to the subdivision off of C.R. 52, and the neighborhood will be just north of the Wellfield Park Soccer Complex.
The Wellfield community will bring a much-needed 55-home neighborhood in the first phase of construction, including single-story and two-story villas, single-family homes, and estates. Homeowners will work with the exclusive builder, R. Yoder Construction, to select their preferred floor plans and choose a selection of finishes to create a home that fits their family’s needs.
To join the waitlist for one of these properties or to learn more, visit wellfieldcommunity.com.
"Joining the waitlist is a great way to express interest in a lot and gives homebuyers the chance to have priority access to reserve their favorite lot when lot sales begin," the release added.
Roadway and infrastructure work is set to begin in early 2023 and new home construction is targeted to start in the summer of 2023.