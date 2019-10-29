NAPPANEE — Board members on Monday received quotes from three companies after declaring the need for a new boiler was an emergency.
At their meeting earlier this month, Nappanee Board of Works members approved sending requests to the companies for quotes. Hutson and Sons of Indianapolis submitted a quote for $275,000, Griffin Plumbing & Heating, Elkhart, submitted a quote for $267,925 and LD Docsa, Kalamazoo, Michigan, submitted a quote for $499,700.
At the Oct. 14 meeting, Gale Gerber and Andrew Robarge from Commonwealth Engineers reported the boiler is leaking, likely internally, and, because the boiler is part of the wastewater treatment process as well as heating several buildings, they needed to declare an emergency to move quicker than normal bid processes allow.
Mayor Phil Jenkins thanked the companies for submitting quotes and told the representatives present they would take the quotes under advisement and plan to award it at the Nov. 12 meeting.
“Unless Andrew tells us we need to move sooner, in which case we’ll have a special session,” he said.
Organization Seeks Relief
Delbert Borkholder and Lamar “Popcorn” Slabaugh from Power from the Past came to the board seeking relief from their water and sewer connection fees at their new facility behind Amish Acres.
“I thought it was a lot of money upfront and the water and sewer we’re going to use won’t be as much as a family of four, and we’re seasonal," Borkholder told the board. "We’re bringing more people to town, which brings more business.”
Slabaugh added, “We’re trying to build that place up to draw more people to the city. We’re looking for help.”
Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said they’ve requested 50% off their sewer and water connect fees. Gerber said they’ve relieved other non-profit organizations before and, based on the fact they’re seasonal, he’d recommend approval. He said by ordinance the board can make an exception to do that.
Jenkins explained to the men that when they set connection fees, they take into consideration the entire system and the cost of the entire system. He added they have given other non-profits relief in the past.
The board approved the request to lower the fees by 50%.
2020 Contracts Approved
The board approved several 2020 contracts, including one with Redevelopment Commission and Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Kitson, doing business as Kitson Development Corporation.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer pointed out they needed to make a few corrections to the contract, including naming Kitson Development Corporation versus Jeff Kitson. He recommended going ahead with approving it with condition he and the mayor can move forward after corrections are made.
The amount of the contract is $101,235.94, payable in bi-weekly installments of $3,893.69, which is a six-percent increase over this year’s contract. Out of this contract, Kitson pays the salary and benefits of the staff in the redevelopment office and chamber of commerce office.
Jenkins said the contract also needs to be approved by the Redevelopment Commission and the Chamber of Commerce board.
The Nappanee Airport management contract for 2020 was also approved with a cost of $27,000, which is the same as this year’s contract. The Aviation Commission also needs to approve this contract.
The 2020 City Attorney contract was tabled until the next meeting for some changes.
New Water Tower
A task order with Commonwealth Engineers for design service for a new water tower at the airport and improvements to the Miriam Street water tower was approved by the board.
Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth said they’d also be looking at the other water towers and how they’ll all work together. The Miriam Street tower will be raised, according to Robarge. The new water tower at the airport is “growth related."
The timeline for the preliminary design work is January 2020 with final design expected March 2020. Jenkins said the new tower was growth related but he asked Robarge to confirm the city also needed to have a certain amount of gallons of water in storage in case something happens and for fire protection. Robarge confirmed that was correct and said the city has to ensure they’d have enough water for “fire flow."
The board approved the task order at a cost of $204,000.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Approved a task order for design work for storm sewer replacement at Derksen Farm, including storm sewer partially in the wetlands area. The plan calls for replacing the corrugated plastic piping with more solid pipe resistant to roots and trees. The cost for the design work is $22,150.
• Approved placing the order for three 2020 Dodge police cars that are in the 2020 budget but, due to excessive demands, no additional orders for 2020 will be taken after Friday. The police cruisers will be built and delivered in 2020.
• Heard the Maple Lane lift station generator should be installed by the end of the week, weather permitting.
• Heard the bike path brick replacement and street repaving should be completed by the end of the week.
