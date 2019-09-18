The Emma Schrock Painting “Airing the Quilts” is the focal point of a quilt that will be auctioned at this Year’s Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale Quilt Auction along with approximately 300 other quilts. The relief sale is scheduled for Sept. 28 at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds.
The “Airing the quilts” king/queen-size quilt was designed by Robert Hershberger and Ellie Burton, using the Schrock painting as the featured illustration in the center of the quilt. The brother/sister team digitally photographed the painting and had it printed in England on fabric. The two then spent the year picking coordinating colors and accompanying fabrics, and Ellie pieced and sewed the quilt.
According to Hershberger, Schrock was born in Wakarusa and grew up in the Old Order Mennonite Community. She painted pictures depicting scenes of typical conservative communities: one-room schools, barn raisings, and quilting activities. Schrock began painting at age 40 and was allowed by her community to paint and sell her pieces to make a living, according to Hershberger. The majority of her pictures were painted in a small room off her mother Susie’s kitchen, her feet wrapped in towels warmed by bricks from the kitchen stove during cold weather. Her work is mostly original paintings, with some prints and greeting cards, and is now widely sought after by collectors. Schrock died in 1991.
Hershberger and Burton are hoping that the quilt will find a home with a person who likes Emma Schrock and fine quilts and who is willing to also help the relief sale through the purchase. For more information about the quilt, contact Helen Glick at Helenliechtyglick@yahoo.com. For photos of other quilts offered for auction, visit Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale Quilt Auction at www.mennonitesale.org/auctions.
