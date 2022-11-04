GOSHEN — On Saturday, residents of Goshen received a mailer called “Know the Candidates.” The mailer, provided by several candidates, contained information regarding their opponents. The three candidates noted in the mailer, as residents of Goshen, also received the mailer.
“Purple for Parents ... what’s that?” the mailer said.
“I knew that they probably weren’t well-liked,” candidate for District 1, Ryan Glick, said. “But I didn’t know that somebody would actually send out a mailer like that.”
The mailer went on to explain that three Goshen Community Schools candidates for the school board’s upcoming election were endorsed by Purple for Parents and went on to explain what they believed was the agenda of the three candidates.
“They don’t value diversity, equity and inclusion for all students,” the mailer claimed.
All three candidates — Ryan Glick for District 1, Rob Roeder for District 3, and Linda Hartman for At-Large — agreed to speak with The Goshen News regarding their take on the matter and their position with their Purple for Parents endorsement.
“I think people don’t like it that I have not made a strong as stance on some of these things publicly and I’ve set up my campaign a little differently,” Ryan Glick said.
One of the things that upset Glick the most about the mailer was that it accused him of being Hartman’s son-in-law.
Andrea Johnson, the District 1 candidate, did send a statement to The News on behalf of the four candidates who sent out the mailer: “We apologize to 1st district candidate Ryan Glick for mistakenly identifying him as candidate Linda Hartman’s son-in-law. We regret the error. We stand by the rest of the content in the mailing.”
“They can’t pin me down, so they want to tie me in with everybody else and I don’t agree with everything the others are saying, but definitely I think there was a malicious intent behind it. … I’m running on my own platform,” he said. “I developed it myself.”
When he spoke to the candidates who produced in the mailer, Glick says he was told that the information was directly at the organization, Purple for Parents.
“They’re saying that I’m opposed to diversity and I don’t want to give freedom to people based on their birth place and other stuff. … It specifically says at the beginning, ‘Know these candidates’ agendas,” he said. “It was frustrating. It was like, ‘Come on. You don’t even know my family.’
It was hurtful, said District 3 candidate Rob Roeder said.
“People tell me, ‘Rob, you must be doing a good job because they’re upset with you,’ but it sure doesn’t feel very fun,” Roeder said. “I don’t want to be the village idiot, and I don’t want to be a lightning rod to attack everybody each time.”
HOW THEY GOT ENDORSED
To become endorsed by Purple for Parents, candidates filled out a questionnaire, asking them a barrage of questions related to their stances on many topics. Roeder couldn’t remember all of the questions, but explained that some were related to mandatory vaccinations and mask mandates.
“The questions just seemed to be philosophical — ‘Do our philosophies align with theirs?’ And I have not found anything of theirs that I am disagreeable to or raise my eyebrow over,” he explained.
Roeder is a supporter of Purple for Parents, having attended many meetings with the organization, and hosting presentations where he shares information with others about concerns he and Purple for Parents Indiana have with school curriculum.
“I was first introduced to (Purple for Parents) and just blown away, because they seemed to be very well-versed in Marxist theology as a danger to our society, but especially to our schools,” Roeder recalled of his first meeting through Purple for Parents. He said he was so overwhelmed that he brought his wife to the next one in Warsaw. “They were having some problems with the Warsaw school board, having some issues with one of their Biomet or orthopedic manufacturers trying to impose some things to the schools that parents didn’t agree with.”
For Roeder, the idea of pornography in school books has become his most notable platform, and the notion, he says, came from Purple for Parents.
“They have been fighting on a statewide basis to remove the loophole from schools that allow them to present these bad selections as under the bullying or sex education loophole and they’re well-versed in the legalities of it as well,” he explained. “It did not seem, to me, to be sensationalistic at all.”
According to Purple for Parent’s Indiana website “informs, advocates, and engages Hoosiers to protect children from harmful agendas saturating the education system.”
The homepage continues: “We believe the responsibility of teaching morals and values to children are the parents/caregivers and NOT a government institution. Unfortunately, our children are increasingly influenced by programs designed to separate their beliefs from what is taught in their home and toward a progressive understanding for the sake of social justice.”
Purple for Parent’s key issues include comprehensive sex education, social-emotional learning, critical race theory, obscenity exemption, and teachers’ unions, according to the website. The organization is opposed to all of the topics and explains why further on the website www.purpleforparentsindiana.com.
“That’s where I see them, as fighting against immorality and attacking the children,” Roeder continued. “I’m not trying to put my doctrine in there or convert anybody. I’m simply saying there’s a timely, realistic, applicable representation of Christianity that would be perfectly fine to be in included, and I worry that the Christian parents and conservative parents, their viewpoints are just kind of ignored. They don’t have a voice.”
Roeder had no intentions of running for a school board. His own kids were homeschooled. During a recent school board forum, Roeder explained that as his children moved out, he wanted to learn more about how public schools function and he finally had the time to do so. He wasn’t happy about what he saw in Goshen schools, including the youth drag show controversy in the summer of 2021.
“If you want to do that as an adult, that’s your own business, but not as a kid,” he said. “That’s what really started the negative impression of me.”
He says part of the problem with the board is the district’s stance on inclusivity and diversity, preferring himself the idea of knowledge equity.
“Not everybody has the same starting point — that’s a given,” he explained. “But if you take a path of treating somebody who you feel is a minority or is underprivileged … you’re not finding equal. … This equity is different than equal. We want all kids to be given the same opportunity. We understand that some people don’t have the same solid standard and there’s nothing wrong with helping them, but changing the rules to favor them is completely different.”
He’s been attending monthly for nearly 20 months and at the beginning of 2022, he began exhibiting examples of pornography in library books at the high school to the board.
“They formed their own committee of their friends and like-minded people,” he said. “We had to complain to Indianapolis.”
Roeder claimed that Public Access Counselor Luke Britt confirmed with him that the lack of availability for people to be informed who was a part of the committee or attend the meetings was a violation of the Open Door Policy.
“They should be thankful that a citizen, whether he has kids in the schools or not, that a citizen brings that to their attention,” Roeder said. “They shouldn’t give the cold shoulder or the brush-off to somebody whose got sincere motives at heart.”
He appealed the decision of the committee and asked the board to read the books themselves, but in both cases, the books in question — “The Infinite Moment of Us,” by Lauren Myracle,” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie — were endorsed positively unanimously, he said.
One of the authors, Roeder added, had awards for the semi-autobiographical novel in question rescinded due to allegations of sexual harassment and declined another award amid the controversy.
“That started me on a path of no return,” Roeder said. “Each meeting subsequent seemed to have a little more vitriol. Some of the games that they’ve played with me, telling me things were going to be that never came, or there was just insincerity that has really been disappointing. … It’s not my intention to create problems, but I sure can’t let pornography go unchallenged. … I’m not looking to ban Corrie Ten Boom or Anne Frank or anything like that.”
People have their own reasons for associating with any group or organization, and Purple for Parents is no different.
‘SOMEBODY’S GOT TO STAND UP’
“The school system does not seem to want to admit that there is problem, and they call any criticism of how the teaching is being done as an attack on teachers, and as an attack on administrators,” District 1 candidate Ryan Glick said. “It can be overwhelming, but this is something that needs to be done. Unfortunately, it should have been done a long time ago.”
Returning to the United States in 2018, Glick said he started looking around and noticing things happening that he didn’t agree with.
“I said somebody’s got to stand up and do something,” he said. “I talked to some other people and were like ‘No, we just don’t have time,’ and I said, ‘Well, I guess I should step up.’ I thought, these children, they need a better future than what we’re offering them.”
Glick says he’s not an enemy of education, despite claims.
As for his endorsement by Purple for Parents, Glick explained it was because of a questionnaire that was sent to him.
“It’s not that my positions would not align with Purple for Parents,” he said. “It’s because I’m so new to this and I haven’t had time to study them, I don’t want it to publicly be that I’m Purple for Parents because I really don’t know all their positions.”
Glick recalled that after attending a board meeting, where Miller was also in attendance, he spoke during the public comment section. Later he was sent the Purple for Parents questionnaire. He responded and was issued an endorsement. To receive a Purple for Parents endorsement, candidates must appear to have views aligned with the organization.
“That’s my only communication that I’ve actually had directly with them,” Glick said.
He believes his stance on areas of sexuality being left to parents was the primary reason they endorsed him.
“I am opposed to sexualizing education,” he said. “It seems like lately everything in education had been driven by some sort of sexuality or race. … We aren’t existing as a sex education system. We’re existing to educate children in how to be functional adults. Where I think the mailer that came out was misleading about me in particular. … They made it like I’m here to ban books. That’s not true.
“That’s not the core of what I’m running for,” Glick said. “When it comes to the idea of banning books, everybody believes in banning books. They just draw the line at a different place, so to claim that I’m a book banner because I draw it at the edge of decency, I think, is misleading, and it made people think that I was just trying to restrict people’s access to history and all sorts of other stuff. That’s what I’m hearing from the community and that’s not true.”
While sexuality in books in the school system is a part of Glick’s platform, he says it’s a minor piece of a much larger story.
“Obviously in my family, we would be considered minorities, the other members of my family and I absolutely support them,” Glick said. “I support my neighbors. I love my neighbors — they’re Hispanics.”
Glick’s wife is Ethiopian, as are his actual in-laws, and his sister-in-law is Chinese, to name a few examples of the diversity in his own family.
Glick recalled one of the recent Goshen Community Schools board meetings where GCS Superintendent Steve Hope claimed that the district has the best scores in the state, related to demographics.
“In other words, if we had a different demographic, we would all do better,” Glick said. “That’s basically blaming our failure as a system to educate on people of a different color and I don’t think that’s acceptable. When I look at it, I don’t think they’re being truly supportive of minorities because if they were, we could do better. … In fact, my wife learned English in another country and she speaks it fluently. If another country can teach their students how to speak English we can do it here, too.”
Comparatives for Glick’s campaign, rather than focusing on state or national standards and ratings for the district, actually compare to international education.
“We like to compare ourselves among other schools in the area or other schools in the state, yet that’s not who our students are going to compete with,” Glick explained. “They’re competing on an international level. … If you have an entire class of students and all of them fail a test, and you only compare them to other students in the class and say this kid did better than that kid, it’s a false standard, because they all failed. I do look at those international scores and say our students aren’t competing well on international levels.”
To create his campaign, Glick said he looked at schools that dealt with minority students in urban and inner city settings where districts as a whole had low school report cards, who later turned themselves around.
“I took different points that they said and said, ‘We need to do these things because other schools have successfully done that.’”
While some of his ideas do fall in line with Purple for Parents’ philosophy, Glicks says they came from his own research. He adds that changes would take place over time based on a full audit of the system.
“Right now we say that we want to improve scores,” he explained. “We’ve got to get back to phonics’ based education. When you go to whole-word learning you see an automatic decrease in scores. We’re not made to learn that way. We need to learn the phonics as the foundation, and as you get older students coming in, you’ve got to put phonics into upper grades so that children who didn’t learn the foundation get it.”
Glick recalled his sister, who was adopted from Florida, could not read even though she was 9 years old.
“She could read just a few words that she had learned to sight read, but she did not sound words out,” he said. “We ended up teaching her phonics, and now my own son, I’ve taught phonics to, and he can read. It’s such a key thing, especially when you’re coming in as a foreign learner. You have to learn the foundation or you’ll never be able to understand how the English language really works.”
He also believes the district needs to “restore order.”
“You can’t have a good environment when teachers are afraid, when there’s disobedience, disrespect, chaos, in the classrooms. When there’s gang activity and things like that. … They’ve talked about working with teachers to restore confidence. A lot of teachers are struggling. They feel unsupported. They feel like they can’t say what they need to say. They can’t do what they need to do because of policies in place in the school system.”
DIDN’T EXPECT THE BACKLASH
At-large candidate Linda Hartman was supporter of Purple for Parents from the beginning of her campaign, but she admitted, she didn’t expect the backlash she’s received from some members of the community over the endorsement this election season.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Hartman said. “It’s been such a bizarre season.
Hartman boasts two master’s degrees geared at the education system and one in ministry.
“I’ve chosen curriculum and I have hired teachers and I have hired paraprofessionals and I have worked with parents on IEPs,” she said. “I mean, I was head of department, so I had 300 students I was responsible for as well as probably 25 adults, and so I do have a different kind of experience.”
A resident of Goshen since 1971, she did her student teaching at Goshen Middle School, worked in the high school cafeteria, where she also served as a paraprofessional, among other places.
“I feel like I know the system like the backside of my hand, and I work with Dr. Hope and Dr. Metcalfe,” she said.
Furthermore, Hartman said she believes there are serious concerns in the public education sector that aren’t being addressed.
“Instead of focusing on mistakes made by the current board, they deflect to ‘book banning’ and an organization that endorsed some candidates,” she said. “There are serious issues at the board, so their only recourse is to distract voters with contrast misunderstanding of the P4P organization. If you’re going to keep beating this horse about Purple for Parents, are you kidding me? Go to their website and see what they’ve said.”
People in the community are doing that now, while others, Hartman says, won’t even hear her. She recalled speaking to a man who asked her if she was a Purple for Parents supporter, and when she asked him to talk about it, he refused to continue the conversation, informing her that he didn’t know, and he didn’t want to know.
“He says, ‘They’re Nazis. They’re like Hitler. All they want to do is book ban,’” she said. “I said, ‘Do I look like a Hitler to you?’ And he said ‘I’m done talking to you.’ I am not an activist at all. I have worked with this board for a year and a half. I’ve talked about these issues, and they just roll their eyes at you. … It’s like ‘I’m not going to sit here and tolerate this — our kids are too important.’”
Hartman said she realized there was a problem in April 2021, and brought research to the school board meeting that month.
“I got up, and I said, ‘The proficiency rate at Goshen Community Schools is 36%,’” she said. “The room gasped and people could not believe what they were hearing. … Ever since then, I’ve been getting digs from the people that don’t want to vacate the seats, saying, ‘These people are crazy.’”
Hartman believes the cause was the implementation of whole language learning and social emotional learning in 2014.
Hartman feels like the controversies and discussions surrounding Purple for Parents and their policies are “smokescreens” to divert from the real problems the district has.
“My logic as a teacher was I take the kids where they are, and I up the bar and I bring them up to that bar,” she said. “I give them the supports necessary to make that happen. If that doesn’t happen, that’s my fault. It is the board’s fault that we’re failing. I don’t care what they say. They can give you any kind of answer they want, but they are using Purple as a backdoor approach to try to get out of being responsible.”
Hartman said she’s concerned about parental rights, academic excellence, transparency, a top-heavy administration, and discipline in schools, and many of her philosophies do align with Purple for Parents. She explained that in Elkhart Community Schools, workshops prior to school board meetings are made public.
“I really stand for teachers,” Hartman said. “They’re not the problem. I came from the teaching ranks. We all went into education because we wanted to teach.”
As a new teacher in the Elkhart Community Schools’ system, she said she was new teacher of the year in 1997 and 1998.
“One of the things that I was really respected for was classroom management,” she said. “You don’t have to be mean to kids. You have to be firm, fair and consistent. We just have to get that back for our teachers so they are able to teach because it’s not all about the money, you know?
“I mean, yes, absolutely they deserve that raise and I’m sure glad they got it, but there’s more to teaching than just that salary. ... I believe we have lots of good teachers and I don’t believe they’re getting the support that they need and it’s definitely not all financial. They need to know that the board will listen to them, they need to know their voice is important, they need to know that we will help them move the ball.”
She also believes new Spanish-speaking students should be placed into schools aimed integrating them into the public school system in the U.S.
“We need to take buildings, like we had Riverside and the Merit Learning Center, we need to turn those into places that are like entry centers so that those kids can get their feet on the ground before they’re put into a regular classroom — imagine what that would do for the teachers,” she said. “We have all these teachers working all these hours and trying to do the impossible and it’s not fair to them and it’s not fair to the kids and it’s not fair to the families. … We can’t tell minority students that they can’t succeed because they speak a different language. That is wrong.”
Hartman says it’s been done in other states and proven successful.
“I didn’t decide to do this until the last minute,” she said. “I had people asking me all year. People would say, ‘Will you run for school board?’ No, I’m not doing that — but somebody had to do it, so I guess I’m somebody. I just got into this thinking this would fair, and I can get in as a former educator and help the board — because they don’t have any credentials like that.”
Hartman claims the district uses COVID as an excuse for low scores despite decreasing scores for “years.”
“As a candidate, I get endorsements from a lot of people — I’ve from Indiana Call to Action, Bob Barnes, Dr. Pingnan Shi, and Liberty Defense, in addition to other ones,” she said. “We take endorsements from people and we look at what that group is about. I agree with Purple that pornographic books shouldn’t be available in the school libraries, and I’ll die on that sword — I don’t care.”
Hartman went on to explain that there were loopholes in the law to allow pornographic materials to be in all public libraries including school. The exemption for those loopholes was removed last year.
“We’re not talking about banning books,” she said. “We’re not the crazies. We’re saying we don’t want this stuff in our schools. … We just work to keep our kids safe.”
Hartman said if people want their kids to have the books, they should buy them themselves. Schools could also host afterschool book clubs where books can be discussed with like-minded peers to explore the controversial books, she suggested.
“The reason we’ve got all these people running is because (the school board) didn’t do their job,” she said. “Sometimes when you speak truth, people don’t like it. I know my colleagues, we don’t agree on every single issue. None of us agreed 100% on everything, but we all work together. None of us think we’re entitled to any kind of seat or whatever.
“All we can do is be good people and we can dig for research. … I told Dr. Hope, if I’m elected or not, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to see this through.”