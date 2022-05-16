LAFAYETTE — One mile of roadway near Purdue University was renamed in honor of a local Congressional Medal of Honor recipient.
On April 26, community, legislators and the family of Harry J. Michael, met at Purdue University's century-old Armory building to honor the World War II hero.
“With Harry’s five heroic missions, three single-handed and two with his platoon, Purdue University wanted to honor this Milford native by naming a stretch of highway around Purdue the Harry J. ‘Michael Memorial Highway,’” explained Rich Rhodes, nephew and recipient on site at the ceremony.
It’s not the first time Michael has been honored since his early death on March 14, 1945. Second Lt. Harry J. Michael’s awards and decorations include the Medal of Honor, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.
Born in Benton Township on March 13, 1922, Michael, who is buried in Violett Cemetery in Goshen, would have celebrated 100 years this year. As a member of the 318th infantry, 8th infantry division of the U.S. Army, Michael’s action of honor was completed near Neiderzerf, Germany. He was serving a rifle leader when his company began an assault near the village on his 23rd birthday. He and his platoon were able to surprise the enemy, capturing 25 men, three pieces of artillery and 20 horses. He made two reconnaissance missions to the woods single handedly killing, capturing or wounding a total of 19 enemy fighters, and later leading his platoon on a frontal assault where they killed 10 and captured another 30 prisoners. On March 14, the company took sniper fire and Michael, in an attempt to find the hidden sniper, was shot and killed. His Medal of Honor was awarded posthumously to his father Plomer R. Michael on Feb. 20, 1946.
“The inspiring leadership and heroic agressiveness (sic) displayed by 2d (sic) Lt. Michael upheld the highest traditions of the military service,” the Congressional Medal of Honor Society notes about the incident on their website.
In 1995, Purdue named the ROTC drill floor at the Purdue University Armory after him. Michael’s Medal of Honor is on display in the Armory. According to WLFI-TV, Michael is the only Purdue alumnus to date to receive a Medal of Honor.
Wawasee High School has also experienced discussions around adding his name to their Warrior Field. Michael is one of 10 Indiana natives to have received a Medal of Honor during World War II and the only veteran to be awarded the honor from Kosciusko County.
During the honorary ceremony, legislators announced the renaming of one-mile of roadway on U.S. 231. The honor was presented by Sen. Ron F. Alting, Rep. Chris Campbell and Rep. Sheila Klinker to Michael’s nephew, Rich Rhodes, on behalf of the family.