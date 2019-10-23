GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension Elkhart County Extension Board recently honored the "Friends of Extension," elected new board members by the Extension Advisory Council and highlighted program impact and accomplishments from Purdue Extension educators.
More than 100 people attended the annual meeting Tuesday at the 4-H fairgrounds, according to a news release from the Purdue Extension.
The Elkhart County Extension Council members are appointed leaders who elect five board members to the 17-member board. Re-elected for a second term were board members Cynthia Adam and John Gardner. Elected to their first term on the board were Gloria Moser, Clark Warner and Craig Yoder.
Retiring from the board after six years of service were Debbie George, Gary Kauffman and Penny Stroup. Retired extension educator, Chris Gillam was presented a clock for his 13 years of service with Purdue Extension.
Each year, the staff recognizes individuals or organizations that have been supportive of the extension’s efforts. The 2019 Friend of Extension award was given to Jim and Debra George of Wakarusa.
The couple are both past 10-year 4-H'ers as are both of their children, Tracy and Travis. Debra George has served on the extension board and was past president of the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers.
Jim George is a longtime Elkhart County 4-H Beef Club assistant. Together they built a log cabin in the Home and Family Arts building for the 2016 bicentennial year. To help with fundraising for the Home and Family Arts building, Jim George teamed with Roger Kern to design and build a children’s playhouse, which was a featured silent auction item.
