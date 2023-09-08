ELKHART — William Purcell has been announced as the successor to Crossroads United Way's current CEO Bill Rieth, who will leave the position at year's end.
Purcell brings more than three decades of extensive experience in educational and non-profit management to his new role at Crossroads United Way of Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble Counties. He has a proven track record in strategic planning and evaluation, program and organizational design, operational efficiencies, fund development, inclusive leadership and team development and management, a news release stated.
"We are delighted to welcome Bill Purcell as our new CEO," said Dawn Fisher, Chair of Crossroads United Way's Board of Directors said in the release. "His exceptional leadership skills and broad experience make him the ideal candidate to lead our organization into the future. We are confident that his strategic vision and commitment to community service will greatly benefit the people of Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble Counties."
To ensure a smooth transition, Purcell will officially join Crossroads United Way Oct. 2, where he will work alongside the outgoing CEO, Bill Rieth. This transition period will facilitate the transfer of knowledge and ensure the continued success of the organization's initiatives and programs.
Purcell's career history includes serving as Senior Associate Director for Operations and Catholic Social Tradition at the University of Notre Dame’s Center for Social Concerns, Director of the Office for Peace and Justice at the Archdiocese of Chicago, and as the Vice President of Nonprofit Training at United Way of Elkhart County (now known as Crossroads United Way) in the mid 90s.
"I am honored to join the Crossroads United Way team and continue the impactful work that has positively influenced the communities of Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble Counties,” Purcell said in the release. "I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff, board members, and partners to further enhance the quality of life for the individuals and families we serve."
Purcell holds a Master of Divinity degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame. His commitment to social justice has earned him awards and recognition, including the prestigious Rev. William A. Toohey, CSC, Award for Social Justice.