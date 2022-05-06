SHIPSHEWANA — The Pumpkinvine Nature Trail now extends into downtown Shipshewana.
The Friends of the Pumpkinvine opened a new trailhead located at Town Hall Park at 345 N. Morton St. A ribbon-cutting took place Friday, at 345 N. Morton St., to celebrate the completion of the new three-quarter mile section of the trail.
The expansion starts at Town Hall Park and ends at C.R. 850 West.
“The 17-mile Pumpkinvine Nature Trail links Shipshewana, Middlebury and Goshen in an off-road greenway ideal for walking, biking and jogging,” according to a news release. “This new section extends the trail from County Road 850 West into downtown and east to a new trailhead at North Park, complete with parking, a shelter with bike tools and a pump for bike tires.”
The 10-foot wide, asphalt trail extension was funded in March 2021 with a $953,482 grant from the Next Level Trails program of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
“This project was a team effort,” said Brittany Short, Friends of the Pumpkinvine president. “It began with the previous town manager, Mike Sutter in 2016 and continued with the current town manager, Bob Shanahan, and a lot of help from Norm Kauffmann and others.”
Short went onto thank members of the community whose efforts went into the project.
“It’s yet another example of how creative public-private partnerships can lead to wonderful outcomes,” she said. “A special thanks to Norm Kauffmann and his patient advocacy of the trail within the town of Shipshewana for all those years, and to all the others who generously donated time, energy and resources. Thanks also to Town Manager, Bob Shanahan for managing the day-to-day engineering and construction processes. We now have a safe route into Shipshewana that can be enjoyed by all.”
