Editor’s note: This story is the second in a series.
ELKHART — A lifelong Democrat, 30-year-old Allison Smith, of Elkhart, will be voting Joe Biden for president in November.
The school social worker for Elkhart Community Schools grew up on the south side of the city and has lived her entire life in the City with a Heart.
It’s her upbringing and values that have her voting for Biden.
“The policies that Trump is running on do not align with my ideology or the foundation in which I’ve been raised,” she said. “Whereas Joe, he believes in health care for all and some other social policies that kind of align with who I am, you know, as a Democrat.”
One of the biggest social policies Smith aligns herself with is being pro-choice.
“This election isn’t really, you know in my opinion, based off of political views,” she said. “It’s more about those humanistic qualities that we look for in a politician. I think that he’s a kind man and he’s very empathetic and cares for his own views that help other people. Again, I don’t think that this election is a lot about the politics, so to speak, as much as it is about humanistic qualities that people are looking for.”
She’s also happy with his vice-presidential choice of Kamala Harris.
“I think she is a strong, black woman who has the abilities to debate well against Pence, as we’ve seen,” Smith said, “and to get her point across about equity, and I feel that that’s an important quality to have.”
And in the event Biden, who is 77, is unable to fill out his term, she feels Harris could easily step in.
Smith explained her views on different social issues and economics that have been a central part of this campaign season.
Abortion: “I was raised Catholic. I went to St. Vincent de Paul Elementary. And so I would say my views of abortion now were indicative of how I was raised. But I’ve always felt as though a woman’s body shouldn’t be policed by anyone other than herself. So those are my views on abortion in general. It’s a woman’s choice to do what she wants to her body.”
Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett: “Interestingly enough, I think that Biden’s position is that he wants to include more Supreme Court justices once he’s elected. So, I am not super concerned about it. I think that if a Democrat were in office they would definitely put in a Supreme Court justice prior to their election date as well.”
COVID-19: “I think that obviously I use safety precautions. My family does as well. COVID has not specifically hit our nuclear family, which I’m thankful for. I don’t think that it’s been handled great. I don’t think it’s been handled well at all nationally. I think we were late to the game.”
She could see the mistake Trump made back in 2018 when he dismantled the National Security Council Directorate of Global Health Security and Biodefense at the White House charged with preparing for when another pandemic would strike. This unit was formed under the Obama administration.
“I think we’ve even seen it even since the beginning of his presidency,” Smith said. “And unfortunately it’s blue collar people who are suffering the worst due to environmental concerns, due to demographics and the lack of health care for marginalized communities.”
Health care: “I hope that we can come to a place where everyone has health care and no one is put in a position where they feel they can’t go to a doctor because they cannot afford it.” As a social worker, Smith assists people with Medicaid and finding various resources in the community that can assist them.
“It’s a rigorous process,” Smith said. It’s a lot more innate than what people think, and it’s a lot more difficult to be approved for. And so I think closing some of those loopholes, decreasing the poverty threshold would help tremendously in finding some of that Medicaid coverage for people.”
She believes there is a misconception that Medicaid is only utilized for single women with children.
“In all reality, it spans all ages,” Smith said. “Medicaid is commonly used for people who are older, who may be dying, who may have significant health issues. So, I think that’s important to note that the stereotypical idea of Medicaid just isn’t true. I think it would benefit people from all walks of life.”
Whether or not The Affordable Health Care Act will continue is something Smith is not sure of if Trump stays in office.
Even during the Obama presidency, when Biden was vice president, the act was contested.
“I think that’s one of the main concerns with his Supreme Court justice pick is that it could be overruled if she’s put in a position of power,” Smith said.
Economy: “We know that the economy was pretty good under Trump,” she said. “However with COVID, there has been a significant dip in how things are functioning. Traditionally, my ideology surrounds social issues, so the only indicators I have that the economy isn’t doing well is those personalized things like my grocery bill is higher or my gas bill. So, if that’s any indication that our economy is doing well, then I don’t see it. You know, I think although the economy may be doing well for those in positions of power and wealth, but definitely not the blue collar people who are in the United States or the working class and lower class people.”
She does not think there is much of a middle class anymore. Most people live paycheck to paycheck, she said. That’s one of the reasons she thinks a second stimulus package is need, but this time more for blue collar people and not necessarily for businesses.
Even in Elkhart County, businesses got a big chunk of money during the last COVID-19 relief package.
“I don’t think large businesses like RV companies are struggling by any means,” Smith pointed out.
Immigration: “Immigration is a hot-button issue for me.”
Smith interned at La Casa de Amistad in South Bend, working in their youth programming and immigration classes teaching people how to become U.S. citizens.
“Right when Trump was elected, that was when I was working at La Casa. There was a lot of fear and I think that there’s a lot of fear with DACA students and there’s a lot of fear with the Hispanic community in general. And so I think that in voting for Biden it would just be a more equitable place for anyone to live, be it someone who is black or Hispanic or Asian.”
What Smith would like to see as far as policy is severalfold:
• For DACA, get rid of the fees, about $500 per year, they have to pay to maintain their citizenship.
• “Absolutely eradicating the camps that are on the border and providing refugee for them here in the United States is important. And not rolling back any of those refugees who came from South America and Mexico in the ‘90s. There was a lot of war — not rolling those back. They’ve been here long enough.”
• Not having open borders, but also not policing the borders.
• A pathway for citizenship and making it more accessible and more readily available for those who need it. “What you have to go through just to become a citizen is again treacherous,” she said. “A lot of the questions that are asked for the citizenship test, I didn’t even know going in.”
• Locally the identification programs “are a wonderful thing for people who don’t have identification,” she said.
• Getting rid of the bureaucratic process would be important. She would like for the government to focus on safety for the people who want to come to the United States. “They are coming from war-torn areas, from areas where inflation is probably high and they don’t have money to live and they’re refugees. They need safety. They need security. And we need to make that more readily available and accessible to them. And we need to promote their safety.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.