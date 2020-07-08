ELKHART — Despite some misgivings surrounding his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide backlash resulting from the recent killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans by police, longtime Republican Dick Griffen hasn’t faltered in his belief that when the polls finally close on Election Day later this fall, President Donald Trump will have successfully secured another four years in office.
Griffen, 74, a certified public accountant living in Elkhart, is the current treasurer of the Elkhart County Republican Party.
Speaking of the George Floyd killing in particular, Griffen said he personally does not believe the killing was racially motivated, and was more likely just the unfortunate result of a bad cop abusing his power with disastrous results.
“The first thing I would say about the Floyd incident is I have not seen anything, any credible evidence presented, suggesting that was a racial issue. I think from everything I’ve seen, it could very well have been just a bad cop,” Griffen said. “What happened to him was tragic, and it should have never happened. But I have seen nothing in any evidence presented, in any credible manner at all, that would suggest it was any more than a bad cop.
“To my way of thinking, making something into a racial issue when there is not strong evidence to suggest that it is racial — anything more than the fact that one was black and one was white — jumping to that assumption is a racist thing in itself,” he added. “I was not raised that way at all. I was raised to look at people as people.”
Given those beliefs, Griffen said the George Floyd story and Trump’s response to it hasn’t swayed his support for the president one way or the other, and likely won’t for a majority of the president’s current supporters either.
“I think it will have some impact, but I wouldn’t want to speculate as to how much,” he said. “I think other things can come in and take over attention from that. Obviously, there are people who want it to have influence, but I don’t think it will be a major influence in my opinion.”
He did note there were some areas of Trump’s response to the George Floyd killing and the national outcry that arose in response to it that he feels could have been handled better.
“I wish he would have done it a little differently. I can’t say I’m entirely happy with what he’s done,” Griffen said. “In general, I think he’s gone the right direction, but I think he could have done a lot better. There were some things, for example, where I think he left too much open for misinterpretation of what he meant. Everything I’ve heard about the man, from people who know him personally, suggests that he looks at race similar to the way I do, where he does not consider it to be a major part of a person’s personality or anything, which might lead him to make some reactions that people can easily misinterpret.”
Asked if he considers racism to be a major problem in the United States today, Griffen responded in the negative.
“I think it has been blown way out of proportion,” he said, referencing the national outcry surrounding the George Floyd killing in particular. “I think it was an overreaction to something that shouldn’t have been a national issue to begin with. It should have stayed a local issue. Those things are not something that should be national news. They’re national news only because somebody can make it that, and sell papers, and get readership or viewership from it, and I think that’s a disservice to the community.”
As for his thoughts on the accusations of racism within law enforcement specifically, Griffen again said he feels like those accusations are also overblown.
“The statistics that I have seen on the racial issues with law enforcement actually suggest it goes the other way, that there’s a preference given to minorities by law enforcement,” he said. “And as far as George Floyd goes, that officer that killed that man, he had no business being a police officer. Whether it was a racial issue or not, the fact that he either didn’t care, or didn’t know the kind of physical torment he was putting that man through, he should never have been on the police force.”
THE PANDEMIC
Moving on from the George Floyd story, Griffen noted that no political conversation today would be complete without a mention of COVID-19, particularly given the virus’s recent resurgence in many areas of the country as states struggle to emerge from quarantine.
“Although for certain people it’s a lot more deadly than others, our initial response I think was a bit of an overreaction ... as it should have been, not knowing anything about it, or what the impact of it was going to be, or just how contagious it was. Erring on the side of safety is always better than the other way,” Griffen said of the virus. “But I don’t think it’s going to be a major issue by November. I could be wrong. I mean, obviously there are some people, and some people in government, who want it to be an issue.
“Some people would like to make all the elections be vote by mail, and I don’t think that’s a good idea to do without some very, very serious planning and analysis,” he added of the virus’s potential impact on the upcoming presidential election. “The thing I’m most concerned about with voting is the integrity of the voting system. So, if you’re going to use that kind of a system, it has got to be well thought out, and well planned.”
So, how does he rate the Trump administration’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
“I think they’ve done a reasonably good job,” he said. “There are things that I wish they would have done differently, but ... I can’t say anything critical of them.”
As for his thoughts on who will ultimately take the presidential win once all votes have been counted in November, Griffen hasn’t wavered in his prediction of another Trump victory.
“I’ve not seen anything that would really sway me away from that belief yet,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.