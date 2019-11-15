PULSE OF THE VOTERS: Independent sees value of impeachment process

GOSHEN — At first, Leone Petry opposed the process seeking to impeach President Trump, believing it wasn’t worth the expense.
But the 70-year-old Goshen woman dug into the matter a little, learned some more about the process and reversed her opinion.
“Initially, I was against the impeachment proceedings because of cost. It doesn’t remove a president from office, it just impeaches them for acts,” Petry said. “Then, I heard a historian talking about the value of the impeachment process, and I changed my mind. If a president is found guilty of impeachable acts, he should be impeached.”
Members of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee heard testimony this week as part of an inquiry that launched Wednesday into whether to impeach the president or not. Hearings are focusing on allegations Trump pressured the Ukraine to investigate former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.
Findings from the inquiry could build to the full House voting to impeach Trump. If that occurs, the case would go to trial in the Senate.
While impeachment doesn’t automatically end a president’s career, it can put a stain on their legacy, Petry noted.
“I think it kind of depends on who gets impeached. Bill Clinton has had to wear his impeachment of shame for the rest of his life. There have been Republican presidents who have been impeached. And I think that always does go down with their history, but it doesn’t make them necessarily ineffective; it doesn’t render them ineffective,” Petry said.
Note: Clinton, in 1998, was one of only two presidents to be impeached in U.S. history. Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868. Both were acquitted in the Senate and remained in office.
Petry doubts the outcome of the impeachment process against President Trump will sway the opinions of his supporters.
“Trump is simply a figurehead for a segment of American society. And they’re going to stand by him because of their own agenda,” Petry said.
She spoke from the dining room of a home in Goshen one afternoon last week, participating in a Pulse of the Voters interview. The project is a periodic assessment of voter sentiment on national and state elections issues conducted by CNHI Inc. through newspapers in 22 states, including The Goshen News.
Retired since July, the self-described “farm girl” said she grew up on late Judge Aldo Simpson’s farm near Goshen.
As an adult, Petry said she’s been a nurse for 37 years and also worked as a bookkeeper for Elkhart County government for 22 years.
She didn’t claim a political party affiliation, saying she’s an independent, but Petry is currently leaning toward Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. She favors Sen. Elizabeth Warren, though she wasn’t a fan right away.
“(Warren’s) made good strides. Initially, I found her to be a bit shrill, but she’s getting it together,” Petry said.
Looking forward, Petry believes either Warren, Biden or South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg could capture the Democratic nomination for president.
“Biden has got the name recognition. He’s certainly got the experience. And there are some of us that enjoy Joe Biden. I think he’s truly a good person. He’s a good father, a good family member,” she said. “Elizabeth Warren is extremely smart, very right on many, many issues. Buttigieg, again, a very smart man, and makes good sense.”
In another race, Petry has made up her mind that she would not vote to reelect Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in this district’s congressional race next year.
“Absolutely not. I never have, and I want to see her out of office,” Petry said. “Now, she knows how to talk the talk, and she certainly doesn’t walk the walk.”
The next primary elections in Indiana will be held May 5, 2020. The next general elections will be Nov. 3, 2020.