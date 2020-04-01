Second in a series
GOSHEN — Cori Newcomer has long been a hardcore Bernie Sanders fan, and the prospect of his losing the Democratic presidential nomination to Joe Biden this spring has her worried.
Newcomer, a stay-at-home mom and former Goshenite who recently relocated to Elkhart to help take care of her aging parents, has a long track record of voting for Democrats, though at heart she considers herself an Independent.
“I vote for Democrats mostly, but I feel the Democratic Party does not represent me,” Newcomer said. “I’d say I’ve felt that way since the last presidential election, certainly. Before that, I probably wasn’t into politics enough to know, really. I didn’t really pay attention. But once I got into it, and got excited about a candidate, then I would always say I was a Democrat, but didn’t really expand on why. And then once I started looking into why I would say that, I realized I’m probably more of an Independent.”
Newcomer has been unabashedly “Team Bernie Sanders” since his first bid for the White House back in 2016.
“I didn’t think Hillary Clinton would win, and that ended up being the case. And it’s not that she wasn’t a good candidate, but I think it takes a special kind of person to run against Trump,” Newcomer said of her support for Sanders. “Unfortunately, I think we’re heading in that same direction and we’re going to make the same mistake again with Joe Biden, if he is indeed the nominee. So, we’ll see. But yes, I’m definitely a Sanders supporter. He holds most of my ideals. He doesn’t flip-flop on issues, and he’s been, to me, on the right side of issues for so long compared to anyone else. So, he’s my guy.”
But with Biden looking more and more like the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Newcomer said she is bracing for the fact that she may have to vote for a Biden presidency, as a vote for Trump is simply out of the question.
“I mean, obviously I would never vote for Trump. But if Bernie Sanders doesn’t get the nomination, it will be incredibly difficult for me to vote for Joe Biden,” Newcomer said. “I actually wrote in Bernie Sanders during the last election because Indiana is almost a given that it’s going to go Republican. So, that was my little protest. But it will be incredibly, incredibly difficult to vote for Biden, because I don’t think he can win against Trump. He’s not even as good a candidate as Hillary Clinton was. I just think it would be such a terrible, terrible mistake for the Democratic Party.”
WHERE WE ARE HEADED
Asked her thoughts on the current direction of the country, Newcomer said she’s extremely dissatisfied, particularly when it comes to the hot button issue of health care.
“I believe in health care for all. That’s the biggest thing for me. I do not think the current administration has any empathy for people that don’t have health care,” Newcomer said. “As things are now, my family, and probably most, would be one large medical scare away from bankruptcy. So, that’s my biggest concern, because my dad died of cancer. He was on Medicare, but he had a really good supplement. And when he died, he still owed over $18,000. That just shouldn’t happen. We’re the richest country in the world. We can take care of our people, and we choose not to. So, health care for all is the big one for me.”
The nation’s immigration policy is also a major issue on Newcomer’s radar, and particularly what should be done with the nearly 800,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigrants currently residing in the country.
“I mean, personally, I think they should get to stay,” Newcomer said. “I’m a pretty much open borders type of person. I think the more open we are, the less hate we create for America by other countries. I feel the wars that we are still in, we’re creating orphans, and those orphans are going to grow up to hate the United States. So, I think they should stay.
“But really, when it comes right down to it, I’m for basic human rights, you know?” she added. “Health care is my number one, and then I would say basic rights for immigrants, basic rights for women, basic rights for the LGBT community. I just don’t like to see people oppressed. I mean, I’m lucky. I’m a Midwestern, white, blond, upper middle class person, and everything’s good for me. But when you look a little deeper, it’s not good for so many others, and that bothers me.”
Newcomer said she often gets asked the question, “So, you’re for health care for all, but how are we going to pay for it?” But to her, she says the answer is simple.
“If we can afford endless war, we can afford health care for everyone,” Newcomer said. “Everyone asks Sanders how he’s going to pay for it, but no one asks how we’re going to pay for war. So, that’s my answer all the time. If we can afford to bomb and obliterate other countries, we can afford to take care of our own people.
“I mean, I believe we have to have a military. My stepdad is a veteran. But we don’t need to spend the amount that we do on the military, I don’t believe,” she added. “Health care for everybody would create such a better population of people. To me, it would be just amazing. I mean, if you look at most of the countries that have socialized medicine, their people are healthier, they’re happier, they live longer lives.”
A BIDEN WIN?
Given Biden’s strong resurgence in recent weeks, Newcomer acknowledged that a Biden nomination might ultimately be in the cards for the Democratic Party, though she’s not ready to give up on a Sanders ticket just yet.
“I do think he has a chance,” she said of Sanders. “I mean, in the past they predicted Howard Dean was going to be the nominee, and it didn’t end up happening. John Kerry at this point was going to be the nominee, and it didn’t end up happening. So, it’s like, anything could happen. I think he has a very small chance. You just never know what could happen. So, I hope he stays in it just to give a voice to the people who believe in him, because we’re not being heard.”
