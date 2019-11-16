PULSE OF THE VOTERS: Goshen man doubts impeachment will lead anywhere

GOSHEN — Leonard Harms has doubts about of the process to impeach President Trump. He doubts the outcome will see the president removed from office.
The 75-year-old Democrat from Goshen believes the process is an important exercise of checks and balances, but said he’s sort of torn on the issue.
“As I understand it, impeachment is actually the process. And removing from office is the end result of that process, or not. I mean, they could decide not to, which I think is what’s going to happen,” Harms said. “This has to go to the Senate, and I don’t think there’s enough support in the Senate at the point for him to actually be removed from office. And then with the election coming, it’s the vote of the people that will actually decide what’s going to happen.”
When Trump was a candidate for president, Harms initially saw they shared similar values. But since taking office, Harms said he believes the president has abused his position.
“Before he was elected, I read his platform, and I thought, ‘Hmmm, he’s really for a lot of the things that I believe in.’ But, he hasn’t implemented those — for whatever reason, not all his fault,” Harms said. “But, the biggest issue I have with him is just how he has conducted himself in the office. I think he’s used the office in a way it was never intended to be used, and keeps kind of pushing the boundaries of what people are going to be able to tolerate.”
Harms spoke earlier this month, a few days before the impeachment inquiry started in the U.S. House. Members of the Intelligence Committee heard testimony last week centered on allegations Trump pressured the Ukraine to investigate former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.
The inquiry could lead to a vote in the full House on whether or not to impeach the president. If he is impeached, then as Harms noted, the case moves to the Senate where Trump would face a trial.
As the process plays out, Harms believes Trump’s supporters will continue to stand by him.
“It seems to me like there’s plenty of evidence for them to have abandoned him by now, but people that like him really like him. And I have heard different interviews and things, and — How they’re seeing it, I can’t agree with, but anyway, that’s how it is,” Harms said.
He shared his views while participating in a Pulse of the Voters project, a periodic assessment of voter sentiment on national and state elections issues conducted by CNHI Inc. through newspapers in 22 states, including The Goshen News.
TEACHING BACKGROUND
Harms, a retired teacher, spends much of his time now serving as a volunteer for different organizations, including the Goshen Historical Society in downtown Goshen since April and at the Menno-Hof center in Shipshewana. He said he’s also active with his church, Waterford Mennonite Church.
He grew up in Oklahoma and moved to Goshen in 1970 after spending a few years teaching in Africa and the Southwest. From 1966 through December 1968, Harms taught elementary education to children in Kenya. He then lived in Gallup, New Mexico, for about a year, teaching to Navajo children, he said.
When Harms came to Goshen, he took a teaching job at Waterford Elementary School, starting there the same day as the woman who would become his wife, Leanne, he said. The two married in 1973 and will celebrate their 47th anniversary in March.
They started dating as teachers and were eventually paired in a team-teaching program at Waterford, he said.
“I don’t know why the school board asked her if she wanted to teach with me, because they knew we were dating, but we were not married,” Harms said. “But we did, and we survived it.”
Harms retired from teaching in 2002 and moved on to take a few different jobs, including some part-time gardening work. He was also a groundskeeper at Bethany Christian Schools for five years, he said.
TALKING 2020
Looking ahead to 2020 and the upcoming elections, Harms predicts Biden will capture the Democratic nomination for president.
“I think in the end, it’s going to be Joe Biden,” Harms said. “Unless he makes some really glaring mistake that would just obviously disqualify him, I think he represents kind of a moderate view. He’s not a really controversial man. I think he would be kind of a calming person.”
Harms would like to see Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the Democratic candidates in the running, ultimately win election for president. But he acknowledges her political stances might not resonate with the majority of Americans.
“I like the things that she’s saying. I think she’s right on with a lot of stuff that is what needs to happen. But I think it’s too radical, too far out. I don’t think the population is ready for that much change,” he said.
When asked whether or not he would vote to reelect Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski to the 2nd District seat in Congress, Harms didn’t answer directly. He expressed disappointment that Republicans haven’t enforced stronger accountability standards on the president.
“First of all, let me say I hardly ever vote as straight ticket. So, I do try to select based on what I think these people represent. At this point, I don’t feel like the Republicans have been forceful enough in trying to hold Trump accountable. They’ve been too willing to do what he says,” he said. “I think that the Republicans that have been our representatives have not been very forceful at all. And even saying they don’t agree with something, they just kind of let it be. And I think there’s some serious problems.”
The next primary elections in Indiana will be held May 5, 2020. The next general elections will be Nov. 3, 2020.
