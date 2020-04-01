Third in a series
GOSHEN — A Goshen man predicts the COVID-19 pandemic will result in a shift to the political left in the 2020 elections.
John Frybort believes divisiveness hindered the initial response to the new coronavirus in the U.S., and dishonesty has eroded faith in the country’s leadership.
Frybort can see some moderate Republicans voting across party lines in an effort to establish a new sense of unity.
“I think what is going to be happening with this virus outbreak is that a number of moderate Republicans are going to see that they have to — they have to — reclaim their party. And the only way to do that right now is to vote Democratic, get a number of people out,” Frybort said. “And then, we Democrats have an obligation to help the moderate Republicans rebuild their party. Because we need both parties.”
The 64-year-old retiree spoke in March as schools began closing and hospitals limited access to patients, and a few days before calls for social distancing became emergency state orders to limit travel and gatherings in response to the COVID-19 spread. And before Indiana’s primary elections were pushed back to June.
At the time, Frybort stated the crisis is the country’s biggest problem, followed by divisiveness. He said there was disagreement on how to respond to the pandemic.
“Public health is a non-political thing. It’s scientifically based. We could be arguing about minor specifics. But whether the virus is a threat or not? Whether it was caused by this or caused by that? Those are immaterial. What’s important is we’ve got to do something. And we should agree on the basics of what we need to do,” he said.
An immediate necessity to Frybort is providing medical treatment to anybody who needs it under the COVID-19 pandemic, and then sorting out the costs later.
“We used to be in this together. If somebody had a problem, we all pitched in. Well, now it’s called taxes; we pitch in with our taxes. Get the people the immediate treatment they need now. It’ll only save money later,” he said.
WRONG DIRECTION
Frybort doesn’t like the direction the country is heading in, believing political strife has sapped trust in President Donald Trump and government leaders.
“We cannot trust what our leaders are saying,” he said. “We need to be able to trust each other and trust our government.”
For him, the damage is done, and a lack of faith in the president has people seeming to believe anything posted about him. Frybort referred to a Facebook post he saw, claiming Trump’s COVID-19 test was intended for political gain. He didn’t know whether such a statement was true or not, but to him it indicated an overall sense of distrust in the president.
“The fact that people believe it’s possible with this man. And so we’re going to jump and say, ‘That’s true.’ There’s no way or knowing at this point if it is or not. But there’s no confidence,” he said.
The remedy, he believes, can start with electing a new president.
“I think this particular current situation has so totally shown people that a change is so necessary in the central government. And that’s going to be simply voting Mr. Trump out,” he said. “We need somebody who will heal this nation.”
Frybort now backs Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race. He initially supported Pete Buttigieg’s candidacy, but switched to Biden’s camp when the former South Bend mayor ended his campaign earlier this year.
He believes Biden is wise enough to surround himself with intelligent advisers, including those who aren’t afraid to tell him hard truths. He’s also not concerned about the former vice president’s age or health.
Frybort has lived in Goshen since 1982, and said he’s been with his partner, Tim Schreck, for the past 33 years. For about 15 years, through the 1990s and into the 2000s, he helped connect HIV patients with services through the Elkhart and St. Joseph county health departments. He retired in 2005 and now enjoys researching the genealogy of his Czech and early English ancestry.
KEY ISSUES
Frybort would like to see the U.S. adopt a universal health care system, but he doesn’t see that coming anytime soon.
“Ultimately, there should be universal health care for everyone. But it’s not going to happen right away in this country. It probably should, but we just don’t have the will to do it,” he said, noting he favored Buttigieg’s proposal to provide medicare to anyone who seeks to enroll in the program.
The economy probably won’t serve as the leading issue in the 2020 elections in Frybort’s mind. He believes it will stabilize by the time the general elections are held, though it won’t be at the level it was prior to the pandemic.
On immigration, he believes an easier path to citizenship should be provided to residents under the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program.
“They’ve been here. They’ve been going to school. They’ve been paying taxes, they’ve been working. I don’t see how anybody can logically have a problem with that. I mean, these are people who’ve been here for years and are part of our society. Make them legal now,” Frybort said.
And on climate change, he again questioned why there’s political division over scientific certainty.
“I find it hard to understand how it’s become a political question. Scientific fact is not decided by polls or public opinion. Obviously it’s real,” he said.
Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, in an emergency order March 20, rescheduled the primaries from May 5 to June 2 as one of several COVID-19-related responses. All other dates associated with the primaries were also postponed by 28 days. That includes the deadline to register to vote — which is now May 4 — and for counties to mail absentee ballots to voters.
A related order by the Indiana Election Commission also calls for giving all voters an opportunity to vote absentee by mail without an excuse.
