GOSHEN — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” — with that, the world could save itself a lot of problems, according to 64-year-old Democrat John Frybort of Goshen. Whether it’s racism or reaction to the novel coronavirus, treating others with respect and kindness can go a long way toward harmony.
Frybort sat down recently with The Goshen News to answer questions on current issues as they pertain to the November general election.
The death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis on May 25 at the hands of a white police officer, set off a nationwide reaction that has included protests, riots, changes in police policies and the strengthening of the Black Lives Matter movement that began in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman, who shot and killed Trayvon Martin in Florida.
“It has taken too many lives to get up to this point,” Frybort said of the Black Lives Matter protests. “But we are at a point where some of us need to listen more instead of being so defensive.”
As a white person, Frybort said, Americans need to listen to the pain Blacks describe and listen to their stories.
There is systemic racism in America and as the controlling population, whites do not know as much about black history as they should, he said, adding, “It’s why we need to listen.”
And there needs to be more citizen involvement in monitoring police forces, he suggested.
Police officers will make mistakes like anyone, Frybort said, but whether violent or not, those mistakes, regardless of their seriousness, need to be investigated publicly and the results should be open.
“Right now, there is no confidence because of the code of silence,” he said. To accomplish trust, he continued, there needs to be openness, especially among public servants.
Frybort said he recognizes that only a few police officers can taint the profession.
“Unfortunately, the majority of good, decent police people are on the defensive,” he said.
It cannot be an us vs. them mentality in any of this, he said. “We need to get out of that.”
STILL A BIDEN MAN
In an April Pulse of the Voters interview, Frybort said he was backing Joe Biden for president after Pete Buttigieg, his favorite, dropped out. That has not changed.
“I would love to see a Biden-Michelle Obama ticket,” he said. He believes Obama as vice president could provide a calm that is needed in the United States.
“We have two old, white men who are charged with sexual assault,” he said. “I am sure we can do better than that.”
But with Biden, it’s his running mate who people will be voting for, Frybort said. That means a strong vice-presidential candidate is needed.
“I’m interested in defeating Trump,” he said.
As for incumbent U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, who is being challenged by Democrat Pat Hackett, Frybort said, “I hope she has a very enjoyable retirement.”
