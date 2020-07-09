ELKHART — With her hopes for a Bernie Sanders presidency now dashed, Elkhart’s Cori Newcomer has resigned herself to the fact that she’ll be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden this fall, as a vote for Trump is simply out of the question.
Newcomer, a stay-at-home mom and former Goshenite who recently relocated to Elkhart to help take care of her aging parents, has a long track record of voting for Democrats, though at heart she considers herself an Independent.
Newcomer has been unabashedly “Team Bernie Sanders” since his first bid for the White House in 2016.
“I mean, it’s just disappointing, because it continues to feel like we’re getting the same ... I mean, it is the same candidates. We’re not going to see any big changes with the people we have left, is kind of how I see it,” Newcomer said of Sanders’ exit from the presidential race. “So, it’s definitely disappointing.”
On April 8, Biden became the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee after Sanders, the only other major candidate left in the race, suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden a few days later.
And in early June, Biden officially passed the threshold of 1,991 delegates needed to gain the party’s nomination at the upcoming 2020 Democratic National Convention.
While she doesn’t consider Biden to be a particularly strong candidate, or one very likely to usher in much change should he be successful in ousting Trump this fall, Newcomer said one thing that is giving her some hope that a Trump defeat may be forthcoming is the strong outcry resulting from the recent killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police.
“I’m 100% in support of Black Lives Matter, the protests that are happening, etc.,” Newcomer said. “My daughter and I frequently talk about it. We’ve specifically watched things, and gotten books and such, to go over why Black lives are important, why their voices need to be heard, why they haven’t been heard. So, I think it’s a wonderful turning point for the country.”
Speaking of that turning point, Newcomer said she sees Trump’s response to the George Floyd killing and the ensuing outcry by many in the country for racial equity and justice as woefully inadequate, and she doesn’t feel she’s the only one.
“With Trump, he seems to make everything about him, and does not understand that this is about the Black community, people of color, and systemic racism. It’s not about him personally, but now it has become that, because he has handled it so poorly,” Newcomer said. “I mean, the way I see anyone that I personally know who is a Republican, the way I see their attitudes toward the situation, it has solidified my view that I probably will never, ever vote for a Republican.
“I am so far left of Democrats that I struggle voting for Democrats anyway. So, I kind of think both parties are really one in the same. But this has shown me that although I don’t want to vote for Joe Biden, he is probably going to get my vote, because we do need to get the Republicans out of power,” she added.
Newcomer noted she isn’t particularly happy with how Biden has responded to the George Floyd story either.
“Obviously, he’s done more, and said more of the right things. But I do not think that Biden, or anyone really in Democratic leadership, is doing enough to support people of color,” she said. “They’re doing better than Trump, but only just.”
POLITICAL ENERGY
Looking forward to the presidential election, Newcomer said she’s excited about the political energy that seems to be swelling across the country due in large part to the nation’s response to the George Floyd story, though whether or not that energy will lead to more people heading to the polls on Election Day remains to be seen, particularly given the wild card that is COVID-19.
“With COVID, I think we’re going to see such crazy things happening, because, you know, a lot of Republicans are against vote by mail, but then there are a lot of people who are afraid to go stand in lines to vote. So, I don’t know if it’s going to actually impact the voter numbers this go around, just because of COVID,” Newcomer said. “But it has definitely gotten more people involved. I mean, just the sheer amount of people protesting is wonderful to me.”
Asked if she considers racism to be a major problem in the United States today, and particularly within law enforcement, Newcomer responded with an emphatic “absolutely.”
“I mean, I think, obviously, we need police. Police are important. But the entire system has been racist from the get-go. So, I think we need to go back to policemen who know their community,” Newcomer said. “And right now, our police look more like the military. Like when you’re watching the protests, it looks like the military. It looks like another country. It’s like, I can’t believe this is the United States, and this is what our police force is doing. So, we definitely need reform.
“Obviously, Black voices need to be heard, and it needs to be recognized that the Black community has been marginalized for so long. There are just so many issues, and we need to elect more people of color, from mayors, to city councils, to school boards. We really need to support the community so that we’re as diverse as possible, and that will help everyone,” she added of the situation. “And I really hope that this just makes a better future for my daughter’s generation. She’s 8, so we thought previously that it was better. But when you really read about it, it’s not. It’s not any better. But I just hope that this really sparks a positive change for the Black community, because that’s what it’s really about. I don’t know if racism will every go away completely, but we white people need to be anti-racist, not just not racist.”
WHO WILL WIN?
So, once all the dust has settled and the polls have officially closed on Election Day, does Newcomer see a Biden victory as likely this fall, or another four years of Trump?
“You know, I think it’s going to be tight, because the people that are die-hard Trump supporters are never going to change their minds. And everybody I know who supports him can rationalize every terrible thing he does. So, I don’t think it’s going to matter to those people,” Newcomer said. “I think it will come down to swing voters, and there again, with COVID, and people not wanting to get out, I’m just not sure. I mean, I don’t really think Biden is a very strong candidate to begin with, so that’s going to work against him. But then I think right now, Trump is really going downhill, so that’s going to work against him. So, I don’t know. I really don’t know. I don’t like Biden, but I sure don’t want to see another four years of Trump.”
