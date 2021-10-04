GOSHEN — Police are now reaching out for the public's help with an investigation into a series of barn fires in Elkhart County this year.
After two more fires started on properties near Syracuse Friday night, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Monday asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation.
The call sought any information about eight blazes at barns on properties near Goshen, Elkhart, New Paris and Syracuse from April 13 through Friday.
“The sheriff’s office is also asking residents in the area of the fires to review any home security or surveillance footage for suspicious activity,” the release states.
The fires under investigation involved properties at:
• 23350 C.R. 38 on April 13;
• 69576 C.R. 13 on April 13;
• 70383 C.R. 29 on April 27;
• 61524 C.R. 1 on May 3;
• 25445 C.R. 38 on Sept. 18;
• 62045 C.R. 9 on Sept. 19;
• 13394 C.R. 48 on Oct. 1;
• And 72648 C.R. 43 on Oct. 1.
Anyone with information to share in these cases should contact Detective Bob Smith at (574) 891-2352, police said.
Tips can also be emailed to ECSDTipLine@elkhartcountysheriff.com or online via the “Submit a Tip” link on the sheriff’s office’s website, www.elkhartcountysheriff.com.
In addition to these fires, police in Kosciusko, St. Joseph and potentially Marshall counties are also investigating several barn fires in those areas.
