MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Jeremy R. Robbins, 32, 1409 Sunday Lane, Apt. A, Winona Lake, and Stephanie J. Stembel, 31, 404 N. Indiana Ave., Goshen

Austin L. Thomas, 30, 12259 C.R. 26, Middlebury, and Susan R. Horswill, 37, 110 S. Main St., Apt. C, Brillion, Wisconsin

Carlos E. Suazo Zelaya, 24, 1900 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, and Lesleey Martinez Aldama, 21, 523 Lynne Lane N., Apt. E, Elkhart

Timothy J. Eichorst, 25, and Kylie K. Hill, 25, both of 63209 C.R. 37, Goshen

Daniel S. Bowman, 34, 114 Wells St., Mishawaka, and Cari A. Watson, 38, 404 B W. Berry St., Middlebury

Demetric L. Jones, 53, 1511 Liberty St., Apt. 2, Mishawaka, and Trina J. Jackson, 51, 1607 Johnson St., Elkhart

Kathryn E. Fennell, 51, 2670 Ind. 331, Bremen, and Steven J. Ignowski, 55, 23060 Scottswood Court, Elkhart

Kaylee J. Cripe-Sexton, 23, and Brian L. Bates, 27, both of 20485 C.R. 8, Bristol

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Gerhard V. Daniels, Elkhart, and Amanda Daniels, Mishawaka. Married Feb. 14, 2017, separated Nov. 1, 2018.

Fermin Camilo-Morales, Elkhart, and Felix Garcia, Elkhart. Married Sept. 14, 1991, unknown separation date; two minor children.

Frances C. Hernandez, Goshen, and Richard Cabrera Hernandez, Goshen. Married March 20, 2009, separated June 1, 2019; two minor children.

Yaklin R. Malaver, Elkhart, and Olibert Malaver, Goshen. Married Oct. 5, 2019, separated Dec. 31, 2019.

Aziz El Hadad, Goshen, and Theresa Webster, Goshen. Married Sept. 13, 2010, separated Dec. 23, 2019.

Christy E. Corral, Nappanee, and Gustavo Corral, Goshen. Married Nov. 1 2019, separated December 2019.

Dustin L. Beall, Goshen, and Michelle A. Beall. Married Feb. 11, 2019, separated Sept. 10, 2019.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you