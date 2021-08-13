Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Adrian Arellano, 25,23393 Delany Lane, Elkhart, and Sophia R. Becker-Toro, 20, 1379 Arthur St., Calumet City, Illinois
Bianca Maldonado, 26, 614 Alana Drive, Goshen, and Cristian E. Huerta Lucero, 24, 877 E. U.S. 6, Lot 62, Ligonier
Dalton C. Ramer, 21, 55665 C.R 14, Bristol, and Katelyn M. Miller, 20, 67056 Southfield Circle, Goshen
Leah M. Robinson, 31, and Mackenzie L. Rollins, 32, both of 26495 Lakeview Drive, Elkhart
Angel M. Sims, 39, 22060 State Line Road, Bristol, and Robert E. Shinabarger, 37, 20152 C.R. 8, Bristol
Scot D. Troyer, 30, and Morgan L. Fought, 29, both of 244 Home Ave., Elkhart
Camila Murillo Lopez, 19, 64885 Thornapple Court, Goshen, and Jose L. Castillo, 23, 1503 Westmoor Parkway, Goshen
Benjamin T. Duncan, 26, 25696 C.R. 42, Nappanee, and Jeana R. Hynes, 20, 59895 Locust Road, South Bend
Anthony R. Layne, 46, and Kimberly J. Boose, 45, both of 1735 Oriental Ave., Elkhart
Maria De Lourdes Avalos Alvarez, 46, and Jesus Ordonez, 56, both of 16610 Amber Court, Goshen
Gary L. Bontrager, 20, 6030 W. 200 South, Topeka, and Doreen S. Yoder, 20, 13468 Ind. 4, Goshen
Calvin D. Bontrager, 21, 66278 U.S. 33, Goshen, and Margaret A. West, 18, 11509 N. Ind. 13, Syracuse
Joel Perez Villalpando, 32, and Cristina Salazar Fernandez, 37, both of 304 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart
Eduardo Barron, 21, and Amina Ibrahim, 21, both of 24486 C.R. 20, Elkhart
Gabrielle R. Glass, 23, 352 Maple Lane, Nappanee, and Michael R. Tidrow, 25, 6855 W. 1400 North, Mendon, Utah
Nelson L. Mast, 20, 64458 C.R. 33, Goshen, and Ruth A. Hochstetler, 26, 64402 C.R. 33, Goshen
Brenda L. Perron, 63, and Wendy L. Freeland, 65, both of 1505 Laurel St., Elkhart
Celest Gallegos, 26, 1006 Tramore Circle, Goshen, and Jose J. Salgado Leon, 26, 14 Fairfield Park, Goshen
Brooke L. K. Thompson, 26, and Brett M. Durham, 24, both of 309 N. Chicago Ave., Goshen
Coleen M. K. Cox, 29, and Mark C. Fleming, 30, both of 1603 S. 13th St., Goshen
Timothy C. Smith, 64, and Debra G. Sponseller, 68, both of 26787 Edwards Road, Elkhart
Mark A. Owens, 47, 18120 C.R. 42, Goshen, and Renee J. Green, 44, 1002 E. Walnut St., Nappanee
Jonathan F. Leal Ramirez, 30, and Sandra Camarillo, 25, both of 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Apt. 1606, Goshen
Veronica Corona Jimenez, 47, and Gustavo Rojas Roque, 40, both of 725 G Lane, Apt. 1D, Elkhart
Andrew J. Steffen, 24, and Greta N. Yoder, 21, both of 68145 C.R. 23, New Paris
Susan K. Lancaster, 72, and Joan R. Lengel, 60, both of 2311 Bashor Road, Goshen
Brent R. Delaruelle, 46, and Corina L. McCall, 41, both of 1516 Flag Day Lane, Elkhart
Carolina Ruiz Zacarias, 25, and Monica F. Alvarado Ruiz, 28, both of 244 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Martha Zelaya, 61, and Abundio Cuapio Valencia, 50, both of 2535 Francis Ave., Elkhart
Megan M. Sewell, 25, 9172 Bluestone Circle, Indianapolis, and Austin M. Flager, 26, 19390 U.S. 20, Bristol
Amanda S. A. Hostetler, 37, 919 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, and Daniel L. Snider, 39, 1001 Mason St., Elkhart
Emily A. Deleo, 25, 620 W. Burr Oak St., Centreville, Michigan, and Johnny H. Tullos Jr., 27, 416 W. Chicago Road, White Pigeon, Michigan
Maurice D. Ellison, 56, and Kate J. Nyirenda, 51, both of 719 Cleveland Ave., Elkhart
Natzielhi Canchola Coronado, 27, and Rolando Manriquez, 26, both of 1727 Roseland Ave., Elkhart
Tylan R. Mullet, 20, 14120 Ind. 4, Goshen, and Rebeka A. Zimmerman, 19, 109 Main St., Millersburg
Frances E. N. Alwine, 51, and Francis L. Hughes, 52, both of 115 N. Scott St., Middlebury
Brandy A. Bestle, 34, 16654 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Christopher R. Charles, 38, 30557 Gregory Drive, Elkhart
Samantha N. Bope, 24, and Brett M. King, 26, both of 1752 Lincolnway East, Goshen
Kierra L. M. Brown, 33, and Anthony T. Furlow, 37, both of 28679 Rex Court, Elkhart
Lindsay C. Krieg, 29, 508 Caprice Drive, Middlebury, and Doug L. Helmuth, 39, 707 N. Nappanee St., Nappanee
Victoria L. M. Craw, 26, and Cole S. McClain, 24, both of 57869 C.R. 117, Goshen
Jacob R. Oberlin, 23, 470 Larimer Drive, Millersburg, and Makayla R. Bell, 22, 67672 C.R. 31, Goshen
Alexis C. Peters, 26, and Matthew A. Ellis, 30, both of 1406 N. Michigan St., Elkhart
Remington L. Kaderly, 21, 30214 Holben Woods Lane, Elkhart, and Tristan C. Ramos, 21, 1501 Locust St., Apt. 207, Elkhart
Gail D. Thornton, 65, 1152 Northway Circle, Elkhart, and Jack R. Meyer, 67, 2806 11th St., Elkhart
Lyle S. Rorie, 51, 634 E. Elkhart St., Bristol, and Diana S. Miller, 39, 452 W. Market St., Nappanee
Ricardo Lugo, 46, and Cynthia I. Colon, 43, both of 121 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. F, Goshen
Maria N. Mejia Guzman, 22, and Eric S. Rolon Rosado, 21, both of 228 Brookside Manor, Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Diana L. Cuapio Valenci, Goshen, and Jorge Castillo Romero, Goshen, Married Dec. 13, 1998, separated May 30; one minor child.
Robert L. Fleenor III, Goshen, and LaRae E. Fleenor, Goshen. Married June 30, 2018, separated Nov. 1, 2020; one minor child.
Adam J.E. Minnis, Nappanee, and Dawn R. Minnis, Nappanee. Married Feb. 24, 2006, separated Aug. 4; two minor children.
Zachary Archer, Goshen, and Alexandra Archer, Goshen. Married June 3, 2017, separated July 6; one minor child.
Paul A. Wagner, Goshen, and Sheila M. Wagner, Goshen. Married June 15, 2013, separated Aug. 2.
Tosha Snider and Parker Snider, New Paris. Married Aug. 1, 2015, separated Jan. 18; four minor children.
Nadia Huitron Galindo, Bristol, and Gilberto Perez Alvarez, Elkhart. Married Aug. 2, 2012, separated Feb. 1; three minor children.
Ramiro Osoria, Elkhart, and Evangelina Veyna Salinas. Married Aug. 15, 2008, separated Sept. 15, 2018.
