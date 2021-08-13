Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Adrian Arellano, 25,23393 Delany Lane, Elkhart, and Sophia R. Becker-Toro, 20, 1379 Arthur St., Calumet City, Illinois

Bianca Maldonado, 26, 614 Alana Drive, Goshen, and Cristian E. Huerta Lucero, 24, 877 E. U.S. 6, Lot 62, Ligonier

Dalton C. Ramer, 21, 55665 C.R 14, Bristol, and Katelyn M. Miller, 20, 67056 Southfield Circle, Goshen

Leah M. Robinson, 31, and Mackenzie L. Rollins, 32, both of 26495 Lakeview Drive, Elkhart

Angel M. Sims, 39, 22060 State Line Road, Bristol, and Robert E. Shinabarger, 37, 20152 C.R. 8, Bristol

Scot D. Troyer, 30, and Morgan L. Fought, 29, both of 244 Home Ave., Elkhart

Camila Murillo Lopez, 19, 64885 Thornapple Court, Goshen, and Jose L. Castillo, 23, 1503 Westmoor Parkway, Goshen

Benjamin T. Duncan, 26, 25696 C.R. 42, Nappanee, and Jeana R. Hynes, 20, 59895 Locust Road, South Bend

Anthony R. Layne, 46, and Kimberly J. Boose, 45, both of 1735 Oriental Ave., Elkhart

Maria De Lourdes Avalos Alvarez, 46, and Jesus Ordonez, 56, both of 16610 Amber Court, Goshen

Gary L. Bontrager, 20, 6030 W. 200 South, Topeka, and Doreen S. Yoder, 20, 13468 Ind. 4, Goshen

Calvin D. Bontrager, 21, 66278 U.S. 33, Goshen, and Margaret A. West, 18, 11509 N. Ind. 13, Syracuse

Joel Perez Villalpando, 32, and Cristina Salazar Fernandez, 37, both of 304 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart

Eduardo Barron, 21, and Amina Ibrahim, 21, both of 24486 C.R. 20, Elkhart

Gabrielle R. Glass, 23, 352 Maple Lane, Nappanee, and Michael R. Tidrow, 25, 6855 W. 1400 North, Mendon, Utah

Nelson L. Mast, 20, 64458 C.R. 33, Goshen, and Ruth A. Hochstetler, 26, 64402 C.R. 33, Goshen

Brenda L. Perron, 63, and Wendy L. Freeland, 65, both of 1505 Laurel St., Elkhart

Celest Gallegos, 26, 1006 Tramore Circle, Goshen, and Jose J. Salgado Leon, 26, 14 Fairfield Park, Goshen

Brooke L. K. Thompson, 26, and Brett M. Durham, 24, both of 309 N. Chicago Ave., Goshen

Coleen M. K. Cox, 29, and Mark C. Fleming, 30, both of 1603 S. 13th St., Goshen

Timothy C. Smith, 64, and Debra G. Sponseller, 68, both of 26787 Edwards Road, Elkhart

Mark A. Owens, 47, 18120 C.R. 42, Goshen, and Renee J. Green, 44, 1002 E. Walnut St., Nappanee

Jonathan F. Leal Ramirez, 30, and Sandra Camarillo, 25, both of 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Apt. 1606, Goshen

Veronica Corona Jimenez, 47, and Gustavo Rojas Roque, 40, both of 725 G Lane, Apt. 1D, Elkhart

Andrew J. Steffen, 24, and Greta N. Yoder, 21, both of 68145 C.R. 23, New Paris

Susan K. Lancaster, 72, and Joan R. Lengel, 60, both of 2311 Bashor Road, Goshen

Brent R. Delaruelle, 46, and Corina L. McCall, 41, both of 1516 Flag Day Lane, Elkhart

Carolina Ruiz Zacarias, 25, and Monica F. Alvarado Ruiz, 28, both of 244 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Martha Zelaya, 61, and Abundio Cuapio Valencia, 50, both of 2535 Francis Ave., Elkhart

Megan M. Sewell, 25, 9172 Bluestone Circle, Indianapolis, and Austin M. Flager, 26, 19390 U.S. 20, Bristol

Amanda S. A. Hostetler, 37, 919 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, and Daniel L. Snider, 39, 1001 Mason St., Elkhart

Emily A. Deleo, 25, 620 W. Burr Oak St., Centreville, Michigan, and Johnny H. Tullos Jr., 27, 416 W. Chicago Road, White Pigeon, Michigan

Maurice D. Ellison, 56, and Kate J. Nyirenda, 51, both of 719 Cleveland Ave., Elkhart

Natzielhi Canchola Coronado, 27, and Rolando Manriquez, 26, both of 1727 Roseland Ave., Elkhart

Tylan R. Mullet, 20, 14120 Ind. 4, Goshen, and Rebeka A. Zimmerman, 19, 109 Main St., Millersburg

Frances E. N. Alwine, 51, and Francis L. Hughes, 52, both of 115 N. Scott St., Middlebury

Brandy A. Bestle, 34, 16654 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Christopher R. Charles, 38, 30557 Gregory Drive, Elkhart

Samantha N. Bope, 24, and Brett M. King, 26, both of 1752 Lincolnway East, Goshen

Kierra L. M. Brown, 33, and Anthony T. Furlow, 37, both of 28679 Rex Court, Elkhart

Lindsay C. Krieg, 29, 508 Caprice Drive, Middlebury, and Doug L. Helmuth, 39, 707 N. Nappanee St., Nappanee

Victoria L. M. Craw, 26, and Cole S. McClain, 24, both of 57869 C.R. 117, Goshen

Jacob R. Oberlin, 23, 470 Larimer Drive, Millersburg, and Makayla R. Bell, 22, 67672 C.R. 31, Goshen

Alexis C. Peters, 26, and Matthew A. Ellis, 30, both of 1406 N. Michigan St., Elkhart

Remington L. Kaderly, 21, 30214 Holben Woods Lane, Elkhart, and Tristan C. Ramos, 21, 1501 Locust St., Apt. 207, Elkhart

Gail D. Thornton, 65, 1152 Northway Circle, Elkhart, and Jack R. Meyer, 67, 2806 11th St., Elkhart

Lyle S. Rorie, 51, 634 E. Elkhart St., Bristol, and Diana S. Miller, 39, 452 W. Market St., Nappanee

Ricardo Lugo, 46, and Cynthia I. Colon, 43, both of 121 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. F, Goshen

Maria N. Mejia Guzman, 22, and Eric S. Rolon Rosado, 21, both of 228 Brookside Manor, Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Diana L. Cuapio Valenci, Goshen, and Jorge Castillo Romero, Goshen, Married Dec. 13, 1998, separated May 30; one minor child.

Robert L. Fleenor III, Goshen, and LaRae E. Fleenor, Goshen. Married June 30, 2018, separated Nov. 1, 2020; one minor child.

Adam J.E. Minnis, Nappanee, and Dawn R. Minnis, Nappanee. Married Feb. 24, 2006, separated Aug. 4; two minor children.

Zachary Archer, Goshen, and Alexandra Archer, Goshen. Married June 3, 2017, separated July 6; one minor child.

Paul A. Wagner, Goshen, and Sheila M. Wagner, Goshen. Married June 15, 2013, separated Aug. 2.

Tosha Snider and Parker Snider, New Paris. Married Aug. 1, 2015, separated Jan. 18; four minor children.

Nadia Huitron Galindo, Bristol, and Gilberto Perez Alvarez, Elkhart. Married Aug. 2, 2012, separated Feb. 1; three minor children.

Ramiro Osoria, Elkhart, and Evangelina Veyna Salinas. Married Aug. 15, 2008, separated Sept. 15, 2018.

