MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Tori R. J. Oesch, 23, and Nathaniel A. White, 26, both of 66082 Ind. 15, Goshen

Donald R. Bauters, 64, and Paula L. Eisele, 63, both of 53593 Michael Court, Elkhart

Monica C. G. Mitchell, 36, and William K. Anderson, 41, both of 628 W. Carlton Ave., Elkhart

Matthew A. Chisholm, 31, and Kylie D. Beehler, 28, both of 408 Cripe Drive, Millersburg

Sean T. Clem, 37, 29109 C.R. 36, Wakarusa, and Jessica L. Fehr, 33, 601 E. Waterford St., Wakarusa

Joshua A. Miller-Coral, 24, 54128 C.R. 7, Elkhart, and Sarah E. Bliss, 20, 801 Trout Creek Road, Bristol

John D. Williams, 39, and Ashleigh M. Price, 30, both of 7 Winchester Trail, Goshen

Amber R. Bundy, 37, 51579 Ind. 19, Elkhart, and Joyce N. Charles, 36, 850 C.R. 6, Elkhart

Ryleigh M. Johnson, 18, 424 Brookside Manor, Goshen, and Gavin A. Metzger, 19, 434 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Nahum Vazquez Morales, 45, 3019 Homer Ave., Elkhart, and Gabriela Cabral Montoya, 31, 1604 Morehouse Ave., Elkhart

Viridiana Sabas, 19, and Jose. A. Gonzalez Sabas, 25, both of 1718 Morton Ave., Elkhart

Nathaniel D. Robinson, 31, Laura M. Springer, 44, both of 16706 C.R. 36, Goshen

Heather R. Ulch, 32, and Michael A. Sickmiller, 39, both of 306 S. Williams St., Nappanee

Omar M. Carreon, 23, and Yasmin M. Persley, 20, both of 1506 James Place South, Goshen

Lloyd E. Miller, 43, and Marilyn S. Yoder, 38, both of 71925 C.R. 21, Milford

Caleb E. Reeve, 25, 28505 B C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Brittany D. Slabaugh, 22, 24757 C.R. 46, Nappanee

Christopher J. Cotrel, 23, and Veronica L. Whetstone, 24, both of 525 A Lane, Apt. 1C, Elkhart

Cody S. Gibson, 25, 521 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, and Alexis L. Keil, 20, 110 E. Bike St., Bremen

Zachery A. Clark, 30, and Brenden S. Stewart, 25, both of 605 Mill St., Goshen

Austin S. Woolett, 23, and Courtney A. Blankenbaker, 23, both of 21 Roxbury Park, Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Kristi Harnage, Elkhart, and Robert Harnage, Elkhart. Married Sept. 13, 2011, not yet physically separated; two minor children.

Bodie Jiles, Elkhart, and Shawn M. Jiles, South Bend. Married March 28, 2009, separated Aug. 1; two minor children.

Erika M. Ramey, Goshen, and Michael Ramey, Bristol. Married Nov. 9, 2013, separated Oct. 8; one minor child.

Andrea Smead, Elkhart, and Robert Smead, Goshen. Married April 13, 2015, separated June 27.

Samuel Ortiz, Elkhart, and Alandra Jimenez, Elkhart. Married Sept. 13, 2017, separated April 12; one minor child.

Angelica Pollard, Elkhart, and Herman Pollard IV, Elkhart. Married July 22, 2014, separated Oct. 28; one minor child.

Josh McClellan, Elkhart, and Brittany McClellan, Dayton, Ohio. Married March 12, 2007, separated June 14, 2017; one minor child.

Claudia G. Leal Martinez, Goshen, and Angel Avitia, Goshen. Married Nov. 19, 2010, separated July 1; two minor children.

Casey L. Walter, Elkhart, and Ashley A. Walter, address unknown. Married Oct. 14, 2011, separated June 2.

Genie Ehrhart, Goshen, and Christopher Ehrhart, address not provided. Married Sept. 18, 2004, separated Aug. 26, 2017; two minor children.

