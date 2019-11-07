MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Tori R. J. Oesch, 23, and Nathaniel A. White, 26, both of 66082 Ind. 15, Goshen
Donald R. Bauters, 64, and Paula L. Eisele, 63, both of 53593 Michael Court, Elkhart
Monica C. G. Mitchell, 36, and William K. Anderson, 41, both of 628 W. Carlton Ave., Elkhart
Matthew A. Chisholm, 31, and Kylie D. Beehler, 28, both of 408 Cripe Drive, Millersburg
Sean T. Clem, 37, 29109 C.R. 36, Wakarusa, and Jessica L. Fehr, 33, 601 E. Waterford St., Wakarusa
Joshua A. Miller-Coral, 24, 54128 C.R. 7, Elkhart, and Sarah E. Bliss, 20, 801 Trout Creek Road, Bristol
John D. Williams, 39, and Ashleigh M. Price, 30, both of 7 Winchester Trail, Goshen
Amber R. Bundy, 37, 51579 Ind. 19, Elkhart, and Joyce N. Charles, 36, 850 C.R. 6, Elkhart
Ryleigh M. Johnson, 18, 424 Brookside Manor, Goshen, and Gavin A. Metzger, 19, 434 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Nahum Vazquez Morales, 45, 3019 Homer Ave., Elkhart, and Gabriela Cabral Montoya, 31, 1604 Morehouse Ave., Elkhart
Viridiana Sabas, 19, and Jose. A. Gonzalez Sabas, 25, both of 1718 Morton Ave., Elkhart
Nathaniel D. Robinson, 31, Laura M. Springer, 44, both of 16706 C.R. 36, Goshen
Heather R. Ulch, 32, and Michael A. Sickmiller, 39, both of 306 S. Williams St., Nappanee
Omar M. Carreon, 23, and Yasmin M. Persley, 20, both of 1506 James Place South, Goshen
Lloyd E. Miller, 43, and Marilyn S. Yoder, 38, both of 71925 C.R. 21, Milford
Caleb E. Reeve, 25, 28505 B C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Brittany D. Slabaugh, 22, 24757 C.R. 46, Nappanee
Christopher J. Cotrel, 23, and Veronica L. Whetstone, 24, both of 525 A Lane, Apt. 1C, Elkhart
Cody S. Gibson, 25, 521 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, and Alexis L. Keil, 20, 110 E. Bike St., Bremen
Zachery A. Clark, 30, and Brenden S. Stewart, 25, both of 605 Mill St., Goshen
Austin S. Woolett, 23, and Courtney A. Blankenbaker, 23, both of 21 Roxbury Park, Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Kristi Harnage, Elkhart, and Robert Harnage, Elkhart. Married Sept. 13, 2011, not yet physically separated; two minor children.
Bodie Jiles, Elkhart, and Shawn M. Jiles, South Bend. Married March 28, 2009, separated Aug. 1; two minor children.
Erika M. Ramey, Goshen, and Michael Ramey, Bristol. Married Nov. 9, 2013, separated Oct. 8; one minor child.
Andrea Smead, Elkhart, and Robert Smead, Goshen. Married April 13, 2015, separated June 27.
Samuel Ortiz, Elkhart, and Alandra Jimenez, Elkhart. Married Sept. 13, 2017, separated April 12; one minor child.
Angelica Pollard, Elkhart, and Herman Pollard IV, Elkhart. Married July 22, 2014, separated Oct. 28; one minor child.
Josh McClellan, Elkhart, and Brittany McClellan, Dayton, Ohio. Married March 12, 2007, separated June 14, 2017; one minor child.
Claudia G. Leal Martinez, Goshen, and Angel Avitia, Goshen. Married Nov. 19, 2010, separated July 1; two minor children.
Casey L. Walter, Elkhart, and Ashley A. Walter, address unknown. Married Oct. 14, 2011, separated June 2.
Genie Ehrhart, Goshen, and Christopher Ehrhart, address not provided. Married Sept. 18, 2004, separated Aug. 26, 2017; two minor children.
