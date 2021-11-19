Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Brandon A. Guthrie, 27, 1032 W. Rogers St., Osceola, and Whitnie L. Reeve, 23, 415 N. Elkhart St., Lot 6, Wakarusa

Michael C. Shively, 47, 606 Pierce St., Osceola, and Kelly J. Huston, 46, 2653 Troon Court, Apt. 3B, Elkhart

Sergio De La Luz Ginez, 50, 1807 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, and Claudia Garcia Escobar, 58, 2617 Morehouse Ave., Elkhart

Norman H. Rutherford, 52, and Shawn M. Jiles, 47, both of 26876 Fern Drive, Elkhart

Corie A. J. Richards, 30, 6417 C.R. 21, Lot 273, Goshen, and Ariana J. Pena, 31, 2030 Cornwall Court, South Bend

Michael J. Kidder, 44, and Jennifer L. Krull, 46, both of 607 S. Jackson St., Nappanee

Juan C. Palos, 38, and Fatima Dominguez Campos, 43, both of Tyler Lane, Goshen

Iris D. Curras Velez, 25, and Jose J. Rivera Vazquez, 25, both of 1001 Mallard Drive, Bristol

Jessica H. Estep, 40, and Belhassen B. Brahim, 39, both of 22361 Happy Drive, Cassopolis, Michigan

Brena M. Bravo, 26, and Lovepreet Singh, 30, both of 2319 S. Main St., Elkhart

Stephanie J. Wagner, 43, and Anthony E. Ponciano, 43, both of 3529 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 3A, Elkhart

Christopher C. Juroff, 45, and Brittni A. Hoffman, 34, both of 50720 Ind. 19, Elkhart

Lindsey N. Cuellar, 27, and Andrew S. Kratzer, 39, both of 228 Floyd St., Elkhart

Brittny A. Knowlton, 23, and Devin C. T. Joslin, 25, both of 127 Meadows, Nappanee

Tyler A. Battles, 18, 558 Kollar St., Elkhart, and Hannah R. Hummel, 19, 54481 Saddle Brook Crossing, Elkhart

Mercedes Gonzalez Lopez, 35, and Raymundo Valez Macias, 29, both of 417 Arbor Court, Apt. 2, Goshen

J. Jesus Mujica Alfaro, 68, and Yolanda Perez Melo, 67, both of 628 W. Garfield Ave., Elkhart

Nicole C. Smith, 46, and William L. Henry, 44, both of 2709 Neff St., Elkhart

John F. Hendrickson Jr., 52, 507 W. 3900 North, Ogden, Utah, and Tracy L. Smith, 48, 722 Broadmore Estates, Goshen

Austin E. Hanna, 24, and Courtney L. Ditsch, 21, both of 30862 Glenhaven Drive, Granger

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Misty S. Johnson, Goshen, and Simmon Johnson, Springdale, Arkansas. Married Sept. 23, 2009, separated June 7.

Amanda M. Gregg, Elkhart, and John P. Gregg, Elkhart. Married Feb. 14, 2003, separated June 1; three minor children.

Thomas E. Hardman, Elkhart, and Brettni M. Hardman, Elkhart. Married April 27, 2012, to be separated Dec. 9; two minor children.

Diana Harshberger, Goshen, and Scott Harshberger, Goshen. Married April 28, 2017, separated Oct. 20; one minor child.

Bobbi M. Reyes, Goshen, and Eduardo Reyes Mateos, Goshen. Married May 13, 2015, separated Aug. 31, 2015.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Reporter

Aimee Ambrose is a reporter with The Goshen News. She covers courts, police and county government.

Recommended for you