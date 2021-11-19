Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Brandon A. Guthrie, 27, 1032 W. Rogers St., Osceola, and Whitnie L. Reeve, 23, 415 N. Elkhart St., Lot 6, Wakarusa
Michael C. Shively, 47, 606 Pierce St., Osceola, and Kelly J. Huston, 46, 2653 Troon Court, Apt. 3B, Elkhart
Sergio De La Luz Ginez, 50, 1807 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, and Claudia Garcia Escobar, 58, 2617 Morehouse Ave., Elkhart
Norman H. Rutherford, 52, and Shawn M. Jiles, 47, both of 26876 Fern Drive, Elkhart
Corie A. J. Richards, 30, 6417 C.R. 21, Lot 273, Goshen, and Ariana J. Pena, 31, 2030 Cornwall Court, South Bend
Michael J. Kidder, 44, and Jennifer L. Krull, 46, both of 607 S. Jackson St., Nappanee
Juan C. Palos, 38, and Fatima Dominguez Campos, 43, both of Tyler Lane, Goshen
Iris D. Curras Velez, 25, and Jose J. Rivera Vazquez, 25, both of 1001 Mallard Drive, Bristol
Jessica H. Estep, 40, and Belhassen B. Brahim, 39, both of 22361 Happy Drive, Cassopolis, Michigan
Brena M. Bravo, 26, and Lovepreet Singh, 30, both of 2319 S. Main St., Elkhart
Stephanie J. Wagner, 43, and Anthony E. Ponciano, 43, both of 3529 Bay Pointe Drive, Apt. 3A, Elkhart
Christopher C. Juroff, 45, and Brittni A. Hoffman, 34, both of 50720 Ind. 19, Elkhart
Lindsey N. Cuellar, 27, and Andrew S. Kratzer, 39, both of 228 Floyd St., Elkhart
Brittny A. Knowlton, 23, and Devin C. T. Joslin, 25, both of 127 Meadows, Nappanee
Tyler A. Battles, 18, 558 Kollar St., Elkhart, and Hannah R. Hummel, 19, 54481 Saddle Brook Crossing, Elkhart
Mercedes Gonzalez Lopez, 35, and Raymundo Valez Macias, 29, both of 417 Arbor Court, Apt. 2, Goshen
J. Jesus Mujica Alfaro, 68, and Yolanda Perez Melo, 67, both of 628 W. Garfield Ave., Elkhart
Nicole C. Smith, 46, and William L. Henry, 44, both of 2709 Neff St., Elkhart
John F. Hendrickson Jr., 52, 507 W. 3900 North, Ogden, Utah, and Tracy L. Smith, 48, 722 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Austin E. Hanna, 24, and Courtney L. Ditsch, 21, both of 30862 Glenhaven Drive, Granger
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Misty S. Johnson, Goshen, and Simmon Johnson, Springdale, Arkansas. Married Sept. 23, 2009, separated June 7.
Amanda M. Gregg, Elkhart, and John P. Gregg, Elkhart. Married Feb. 14, 2003, separated June 1; three minor children.
Thomas E. Hardman, Elkhart, and Brettni M. Hardman, Elkhart. Married April 27, 2012, to be separated Dec. 9; two minor children.
Diana Harshberger, Goshen, and Scott Harshberger, Goshen. Married April 28, 2017, separated Oct. 20; one minor child.
Bobbi M. Reyes, Goshen, and Eduardo Reyes Mateos, Goshen. Married May 13, 2015, separated Aug. 31, 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.