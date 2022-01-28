MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in Elkhart County:
David Aguirre, 24, and Jessica Paola Galvan, 31, both of 1803 Saint Charles Place, Elkhart
Kristtel Araly Loya, 29, 1119 Van Gilst Drive, Goshen, and Giovanny Esaul Montoya, 26, 23081 Orchard Ridge Drive, Elhart
Carlos E. Almendra Ruiz, 28, and Maria D. Rios Jacquez, 37, both of 2044 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Jayan Reyes Tellez, 36, and Oriana A. Pacheco Matos, 29, both of 29909 C.R. 4, Elkhart
Selena Casillo, 26, and Cruz J. Herrera Mejia, 28, both of 1012 S. 13th St., Goshen
Ruben Alejandro Anchondo, 21, and Rosa M. Ramirez Orellana, 40, both of 22768 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 2A, Elkhart
Alicia S. Wheeler, 38, 30982 Riverbend Circle 8, Osceola, and Andre L. Swopes, 35, 522 Short St., Elkhart
Martha Vanessa Palos, 24, Goshen, and Nahum J. Franco Hernandez, 25, 59199 Lower Drive, Goshen
Chelsea M. Vicary, 29, and Cody L. Vicary, 31, both of 58872 Towne Road, Elkhart
Miguel A. Gonzalez Rivas, 25, and Monica L. Mejia Cruz, 23, both of 3506 Briarwood Court, Apt. D, Elkhart
Michael L. Columbus, 45, and Amelia L. McQueen, 53, both of 30820 Oaksprings Drive, Granger
Minerlis Dias Figueroa, 23 and Orlando Rivera Ortiz, 27, both of 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Kaylee G. Shepherd, 26, and Colleen G. Weldy, 27, both of 219 S. 10th St., Goshen
Yadira Reyes, 28, and Cristian F. Carmona Regalado, 31, both of 833 Colonial Manor Drive, Goshen
Ryan D. Miller, 32, 6178 W. 1350 North, Nappanee, and Abigail R. Yoder, 38, 6 Churchill Drive, Elkhart
Heather M. Pence, 45, and Melvin R. Gass, 53, both of 407 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Elias O. Bustamante Gutierrez, 47, 23408 U.S. 33, Elkhart, and Sara C. Nelson, 36, 6 Churchill Drive, Elkhart
Paul G. Decker, 68, and Tammy L. Minne, 53, both of 30710 Kevin Court, Osceola
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed recently in Elkhart County:
Zackary Kempen, Fort Wayne, and Ashley Holderread, Elkhart. Married Oct. 23, 2021, separated Jan. 1, 2022.
Cheryl L. LaRocca, Granger, and Robert P. LaRocca, Elkhart. Married Jan. 28, 1999, separated Dec. 1, 2020.
Caleb Sheeley, Elkhart, and Audry Sheeley, Goshen. Married July 5, 2014, separated July 28, 2021.
Imelda M. Garcia De Luna, Elkhart, and Orlando A. Luna Quintanilla, Elkhart. Married March 16, 2005, separated Sept. 1, 2020; two minor children.
Tania A. Medina, Goshen, and Jose F. Medina, Goshen. Married July 2, 2010, separated Sept. 15, 2020; two minor children.
Lisa D. Gerwels, Goshen, and Lenin M. Velazquez, Elkhart. Married July 18, 2018, separated Nov. 27, 2021; two minor children.
Bradley D. Willard, Elkhart, and Barbara K. Willard, Elkhart. Married Nov. 6, 1999, separated Aug. 4, 2021.
Gustavo Lindo, Goshen, and Nohemi Martinez, Goshen. Married Nov. 23, 2016, separated Nov. 25, 2016.
Veronica Macias-Vasquez, Goshen, and Pedro A. Gomez Ibarra, Elkhart. Married Oct. 15, 2016, separated Aug. 28, 2020; one minor child.
Curtis L. Mathews, Goshen, and Amber J. Mathews, Union City, Michigan. Married July 15, 2013, separated 2019; one minor child.
