Public Record

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed recently in Elkhart County:
Anna Risner and Adam Risner, both of New Paris. Married Aug. 8, 2008, separated Jan. 20, 2022; two minor children.
Kimberly Wiedling and David Wiedling, both of Elkhart. Married Nov. 3, 1990, not yet separated.
Kimmy Vargas Ortiz and Bryan Alain Vargas Gutierrez, both of Goshen. Married July 2, 2016, separated Sept. 11, 2021.
Daytona Ropp, Warsaw, and Austin Ropp, Goshen. Married July 3, 2010, separated Sept. 10, 2021; four minor children.
Shawn Ratliff, Westville, and Liza Ratliff, Goshen. Married Jan. 18, 2019, separated May 23, 2020.
Angel Abrew, Elkhart, and Koen Witherrite, Inman, South Carolina. Married April 13, 2018, separated Oct. 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.