Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Meagon B. Kinder, 24, and Erick E. Reyes, 24, both of 24 Winchester Trails, Goshen
Sarah D. Tafoya, 26, 3 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, and Anthony T. Morris, 25, 15530 Jackson St., Goshen
Jonathan J. Alvarez Cristobal, 26, 1014 Lucerne Drive, Goshen, and Elena G. Gallegos Garcia, 25, 19 American Way Circle, Elkhart
Maksym Katasonov, 23, 207 W. South St., Angola, and Brenna R. Deardorff, 23, 25780 C.R. 28, Goshen
Lenndra L. Helm, 48, and Anthony R. Frecker, 41, both of 439 S. Main St., Middlebury
Jenna J. Chupp, 23, and Nicholas L. Brandenberger, 22, both of 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Apt. 1308, Goshen
Eric S. Stouder, 35, and Melanie M. Pursifull, 31, both of 1723 Baltic Ave., Elkhart
Emily A. Mullet, 26, and Eric T. Weaver, 28, both of 65527 C.R. 31, Goshen
Cherisha A. Woods, 44, and Robert K. Simons, 49, both of 58293 C.R. 1, Elkhart
Melvin Stutzman, 83, 1801 Greencroft Blvd., Apt. 204, Goshen, and Katie M. Mast, 80, 1801 Greencroft Blvd., Apt. 235, Goshen
Isaiah L. Curl, 21, and Sharon L. Blair, 22, both of 1613 Florence St., Elkhart
Justin J. Anglemyer, 33, 28791 C.R. 36, Elkhart, and Savannah R. Whitmer, 33, 102 Gumwood Drive, Wakarusa
Andrew S. Dougall, 29, 10451 Neely St., Osceola, and Jenna N. Schmidt, 25, 218 E. Wabash Ave., Wakarusa
Erica Sharp, 41, and Eric A. Miller, 46, both of 20009 Weber Lane, Goshen
Joshua J. Brown, 29, 18511 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Jessica A. McCullough, 30, 3701 N. 250 West, West Lafayette
Courtney M. Evans, 19, and Bryce W. Shetler, 23, both of 100 S. Jackson St., P.O. Box 416, Millersburg
Courtney S. Lengacher, 22, 65200 C.R. 3, Wakarusa, and Zachary E. Wagler, 22, 4196 E. Defreese Road, Syracuse
Marcus K. Parker, 24, 4538 Hickory Road, Apt. 1B, Mishawaka, and Grace A. J. Muhagachi, 24, 1707 S. 13th St., Goshen
Corey A. Guess, 29, and Tiffany L. Hyndman, 25, both of 641 S. Wildflower St., Bristol
Mary G. Hickman, 26, 5527 S. Pleasantview Road, Harbor Springs, Michigan, and Matthew J. Quick, 29, 5597 Boulder Pine Court, Belmont, Michigan
Austin G. Schwartz, 24, 17796 C.R. 42, Goshen, and Margaret R. Hayden, 24, 205 N. West St., Milford
Paige M. Senter, 25, and Alexander M. Ross, 25, both of 1334 Okema St., Elkhart
Duane E. Padgett, 55, and Jamie A. Swihart, 44, both of 1824 Manor Haus Court, Apt. 3, Goshen
Kayla N. R. Harris, 23, and Noah T. Pollock-Miller, 25, both of 61907 C.R. 127, Goshen
Kevin J. Bontrager, 22, 10445 W. 500 South, Millersburg, and Darla M. Schmucker, 21, 62098 C.R. 35, Goshen
Adam C. Weeden, 26, and Megan G. Ankrom, 28, both of 130 Cherry Drive, Flora, Illinois
Angela D. Borkholder, 22, 2155 B Road, Bremen, and Loren E. Troyer, 30, New Paris
Andrew J. Christophel, 32, and Lauren M. Corwin, 36, both of 1410 Maple Lane, Nappanee
Xavier L. Sullivan, 19, 51723 Downey St., Elkhart, and Alexis L. Enders, 18, 3440 E. Lake Drive N., Elkhart
Nicole J. Sailor, 22, and Colin M. Daly, 24, both of 27422 C.R. 4, Elkhart
Gerald L. Garn, 37, and Erin R. Oneill, 36, both of 132 Floyd St., Elkhart
Jacob A. Laxton, 28, and Kathryn J. Thompson, 50, both of 605 W. Centennial St., Nappanee
Manuel A. Luna Bermudez, 22, and Jessica Y. Jimenez, 21, both of 56597 Boss Blvd., Elkhart
Joshua R. Sinclair, 33, and Shannon L. Braun, 31, both of 2922 Mallow St., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Rafailito O. Hernandez, Goshen, and Maria D. Hernandez, Goshen. Married Sept. 3, 2004, separated Jan. 31; three minor children.
Tonya L. Abshire, Goshen, and Jeffrey W. Abshire, Goshen. Married Aug. 11, 2001, separated Sept. 28; one minor child.
Breanna Diaz, North Webster, and Francisco J. Diaz Hernandez, Goshen. Married March 23, 2013, separated in April 2015; two minor children.
April J. Curry, Goshen, and Benjamin A. Stanley, Diamond, West Virginia. Married June 15, 2013, separated Aug. 20, 2014.
John A. Banda, Columbia City, and Gloria J. Banda, Goshen. Married May 18, 2017, separated Sept. 5.
Jennifer Rodriguez, Mishawaka, and Jason L. Rodriguez, Elkhart. Married May 3, separated June 16.
Laura R. Kreger and Kevin J. Kreger, both of Elkhart. Married May 6, 1994, not yet separated.
Robert M. Price, Osceola, and Justenie E. Long, Goshen. Married March 13, 2020, separated Aug. 30.
Juan J. Rangel Luna, Elkhart, and Ana C. Rosales, Elkhart. Married Aug. 31, 2013, separated Oct. 1; one minor child.
Paris Greenlee, Middlebury, and Matthew Greenlee, Middlebury. Married Jan. 13, 2018, separated May 22; three minor children.
Tylor Santos, Elkhart, and Jordan Santos, Elkhart. Married April 16, 2011, separated in January; two minor children.
Sandra Herrera Hurtado, Elkhart, and Eliseo Fraire Figueroa, Nazas, Durango, Mexico. Married March 4, 2010, separated May 15, 2012; one minor child.
Stephanie R. Glassman, Nappanee, and Matthew R. Glassman. Married Dec. 9, 2006, separated May 31, 2016; two minor children.
Eduardo Ortega, Middlebury, and Arely M. Ortega-Faustino, Goshen. Married July 2, 2016, separated in August 2021; one minor child.
Rebecca A. Cooper, Mishawaka, and Jeffrey P. Cooper, Goshen. Married Jan. 18, 1992, separated Sept. 11.
John R. Fields, Goshen, and Santa A. Tolentino de Fields, Goshen. Married Aug. 31, 2015, separation date not provided.
Hector M. DelCampo Jacobo, Elkhart, and Kelly M. DelCampo, Granger. Married March 29, 2003, separated July 1.
Roberto Mulato Roque, Elkhart, and Jane E. Ferman-DeMulato, Sylmar, California. Married July 27, 1997, separated March 2, 2014.
Keith E. Hale, Elkhart, and Kayla Hale, Elkhart. Married Oct. 17, 2015, separated April 18.
Cari A. Bowman, Goshen, and Daniel S. Bowman, Goshen. Married Feb. 22, 2020, separated Sept. 28.
Carla M. Salinas, Goshen, and Carl B. Battice, Fort Wayne. Married July 9, separated Sept. 16.
Jose F. Salazar Noriega, Elkhart, and Christine L. Shaffer, Elkhart. Married Jan. 11, 1997, separated in September 2018; one minor child.
