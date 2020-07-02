MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Melissa M. Gump, 37, and David J. Benjamin, 35, both of 53677 Canvasback Trace, Granger
Tabitha L. Krueger, 27, and Austin M. Johnson, 24, both of 267 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Michelle L. McClendon, 38, and Ryan L. Cornet, 41, both of 1615 Aspen Drive, Goshen
Mikayla E. Buchanan, 22, and David L. Campbell III, 30, both of 22366 Stillwater Court, Apt. 2B, Elkhart
Jonathan E. Pederson, 58, 227 Gage Ave., Elkhart, and Suzanne M. Rock, 74, 233 Gage Ave., Elkhart
Jordan L. Fields, 21, and Natalee R. Barrett, 21, both of 1501 Brooks Drive, Apt. B1, Nappanee
Isaiah R. Terry, 24, and Serena L. Perez, 20, both of 2125 Toledo Road, Apt. 76, Elkhart
Toni L. Messner, 29, and Steven E. Terry, 31, both of 712 N. Fifth St., Goshen
Joseph R. Martinez, 34, 2801 Toledo Road, Apt. 1502, Elkhart, and Judith Alvarez, 35, 21060 Penunuri Place, Moreno Valley, California
Danny W. Garner III, 22, and Christina A. Dann, 18, both of 56601 Best Ave., Elkhart
Kristy M. Witt, 35, and William C. White, 35, both of 608 Gardner Court, Elkhart
David W. Bell, 38, and Taylor N. Knoff, 25, both of 25198 Medford St., Elkhart
Rebecca D. Eggleston, 48, and Michael D. Hanna, 49, both of 20376 C.R. 19, Goshen
Kaley K. Frank, 23, and Travis D. Myrick, 25, both of 1417 Sheridan Ave., Niles, Michigan
Keianna V. Yoder, 23, 53962 Ind. 13, Middlebury, and Christopher R. Mullet, 23, 158 W. Indiana Ave., Nappanee
Stephen R. Olesko, 61, 28338 C.R. 52, Nappanee, and Lynell L. Balasa, 52, 1701 Northwood Drive, Apt. 1, Nappanee
Kimberly S. McCarty, 25, and Ferdinand Oquendo Jr., 42, both of 115 E. Oakridge Ave., Goshen
Leon R. Martin, 21, 66624 C.R. 13, Goshen, and Janice W. Martin, 20, 66227 C.R. 9, Goshen
Samantha A. Negrete-Gonzalez, 29, and Christopher R. Scott, 35, both of 30445 S. Elizabeth Drive, Elkhart
Sydney E. Justice, 21, 726 W. Carlton Ave., Elkhart, and Brandon L. Mercer, 23, 800 Antler Drive, Apt. B, Middlebury
Grant M. Tomlin, 24, 2501 Soldiers Home Road, Apt. 10F, West Lafayette, and Kiersten J. Troyer, 23, 15604 C.R. 4, Bristol
Laura H. Brown, 21, and Joshua P. Bolen, 21, both of 1030 Middlebury St., Elkhart
Julibett Quinones Beltran, 44, 56466 C.R. 3, Elkhart, and Roy L. Beasley, 41, 331 N. Oakland Ave., Mishawaka
Eric S. Lambert, 32, and Kristin N. Demerly, 32, both of 1902 Almond Drive, Elkhart
Amanda M. Silva, 44, and Sidney C. Seymour, 55, both of 59330 Teaberry Court, Elkhart
Katzxia K. Moua, 22, 1934 W. Eagle Ridge Drive, Apt. 208, Waukegan, Illinois, and Mia B. Graber Miller, 22, 208 River Vista Drive, Goshen
Jesse R. Taapken, 27, and Sarah N. Baer, 26, both of 59559 Glenmore Ave., Elkhart
Federico Gutierrez Rodriguez, 34, and Sayra J. Martinez Sosa, 27, both of 1432 Presidents Drive, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Jaggarr M. Cupp, Goshen, and Skyla R. Cupp, Goshen. Married May 26, 2018, separated March 27; three minor children.
Alondra D. Vilchis Guerrero, Goshen, and Eduardo Acosta Garcia, Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico. Married June 6, 2013, separated April 16, 2016; one minor child.
Brandee N. Martinsky, Goshen, and Bruno B. Martinsky, Goshen. Married Feb. 18, 2004, separated June 25; one minor child.
Courtney Nunez, Goshen, and Miguel Nunez, Elkhart. Married Aug. 20, 2016, separated May 10, 2019; one minor child.
Karen M. Hanton, Goshen, and Allen J. Hanton, Canton, Michigan. Married March 9, 1996, separated March 23; one minor child.
Francisco J. Ramos Marcial, Goshen, and Candido Sandoval, Elkhart. Married Feb. 4, 2015, separated May 10.
Theron Spivey, Nappanee, and Jessica L. Spivey, Nappanee. Married April 19, 2009, separated May 23.
Royce J. Myers, Elkhart, and Rebecca L. Myers, Elkhart. Married July 7, 2017, separated July 7, 2019.
Mamta D. Patel-Cragg, Elkhart, and Ryan Cragg. Married May 30, 2010, separated May 29.
