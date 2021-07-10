Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Juan C. Rivera-Rivera, 34, and Brenda L. Centeno Velazquez, 29, both of 57640 C.R. 13, Elkhart
Monica M. Ortega, 30, and Jelkin E. Alvarez Osorio, 27, both of 508 Middlebury St., Apt. E27, Goshen
Kathryn M. Kirchner, 34, and Christopher W. Geddes, 34, both of 58547 Walnut Hills Trail, Elkhart
James D. Graber, 38, and Mary E. Long, 33, both of 405 Franklin St., Goshen
Holly A. Casey, 43, and Donald J. M. Neukom, 42, both of 809 Antler Drive, Apt. A, Middlebury
Caleb A. Light, 28, 2460 E. Old Road 30, Warsaw, and Laura S. Mullen, 27, 18345 Saker Court, New Paris
Angela R. Lash, 39, 12576 C.R. 42, Millersburg, and Kent D. Gingerich, 44, 11255 W. 800 South, Ligonier
Abel F. Lozada Colon, 24, and Thalia I. Bonilla Colon, 26, both of 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 36, Bristol
Darriann N. Hanson, 27, and Martin Zamarripa Salas, 30, both of 22094 C.R. 28, Goshen
Gabriel L. Welch, 24, and Kayla A. Guthrie, 22, both of 1401 Columbus Drive, Elkhart
Leon D. Nissley, 37, 15021 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Monica F. Lehman, 29, 207 Northern Lites Drive, Middlebury
Edgar Saucedo-Davila, 32, 1735 Rye Court, Goshen, Rut J. Wisser Lopez, 28, 106 Holaway Court, Goshen
Krystle I. Thomas, 31, and Bryan L. Telsworth, 33, both of 53457 C.R. 39, Middlebury
Richard C. Zollinger, 61, and Electa R. Avery, 59, both of 50 Mill Stone Drive, Elkhart
Luis F. Amaya Campos, 19, 3413 Portsmouth Drive, Elkhart, and Valeria Montoya Luna, 22, 1104 Beveridge Ave., Elkhart
Ramona L. Eberhardt, 50, and James E. Jackson, 46, both of 112 Nadel Ave., Elkhart
Melissa A. Yeager, 34, 30323 Michiana Drive, Elkhart, and Mark A. Mills, 52, 25889 U.S. 20, South Bend
Katie A. Marquardt, 24, and Zachary R. Hertsel, 27, both of 2629 Troon Court, Apt. 2A, Elkhart
Christina M. Miller, 38, and Joseph E. Green, 40, both of 901 S. Second St., Apt. B, Elkhart
Antonio P. Cataldo, 29, 57245 C.R. 23, Goshen, and Lucia M. Swick, 28, 610 N. East St., Indianapolis
Jaime Ornelas Garcia, 42, and Stephanie A. Brissette, 46, both of 145 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Selena Concepcion Cales, 34, and Todd J. Flynn II, 32, both of 401 East Blvd., Elkhart
Valerie L. Rocha, 23, and Roman Perez, 23, both of 54910 Eisenhower Drive, Elkhart
Juvenal Espinoza Flores, 41, and Mayra E. Salgado Salgado, 44, both of 722 Harrison St., Elkhart
Haley J. Baldwin, 30, and Christopher D. Joseph, 40, both of 206 York Drive, Lot 51, Middlebury
Charles Y. Long, 51, and Betsy L. Poling, 49, both of 706 Emerson St., Goshen
Amber L. Miller, 32, and Christopher A. Davidsen, 39, both of 56654 C.R. 1, Elkhart
Jarvis D. Bloch, 42, and Dawn L. Ford, 46, both of 322 Dorsey Ave., Elkhart
Jesus J. Rodriguez, 36, and Liseth C. Zambrano Alviarez, 30, both of 531 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Jennifer M. Guess, 48, and Curtis M. Hollinger, 48, both of 30110 Fox Run Trail, Granger
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Jerrecho J. Warnken, Wakarusa, and Allissa L. Warnken, Osceola. Married Dec. 4, 2020, separated June 7.
Charity A. Zimmerman, Goshen, and James Zimmerman, Goshen. Married Sept. 15, 2012, separation date not provided.
Rachel L. Kraus, Elkhart, and Travis L. Kraus, Elkhart. Married Sept. 17, 2005, separated Sept. 19, 2020.
Alma Colmenares, Elkhart, and Christian Aldas-Alegria, Goshen. Married Nov. 5, 2004, separation date not provided; four minor children.
Douglas B. LaShure and Renee C. LaShure. Married June 10, 2006, separated March 19; two minor children.
Hector Luna Galindo, Adkins, Texas, and Miriam Duran, Goshen. Married Aug. 26, 2016, separated Sept. 9, 2016.
