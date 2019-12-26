MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Johnna M. Slabaugh, 21, 20341 Falcon Brook Court, New Paris, and Dane M. Wysong, 23, 503 E. Waterford St., Wakarusa
Gabriel N. Castro Valenzuela, 21, 1016 Lantern Lane, Goshen, and Maria F. Martinez, 22, 411 E. Jefferson St., Goshen
Alexander N. Cripe, 31, 22469 Ind. 120, Elkhart, and Julie A. Williams, 29, 2635 Troon Court, Apt. 2A, Elkhart
Travis W. Nichols, 24, and Janelle E. Bergman, 18, both of 24540 C.R. 36, Goshen
Rodney D. Vanpelt, 29, 1135 Fairfield School Road, Columbiana, Ohio, and Annette M. Witmer, 25, 23619 C.R. 32, Goshen
Marcus D. Williams, 29, 222 Kenmore St., South Bend, and Ashley L. Johnson, 31, 1135 Kenmore Ave., Elkhart
Humberto Sanchez Cortes, 33, 410 Johnston St., Apt. 2, Goshen, and Naomi M. Lama Garcia, 20, 903 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Matthew M. McNees, 27, and Jazzimyn N. Neal-Yoder, 21, both of 25039 U.S. 12, Lot 214, Sturgis, Michigan
Eric C. Plummer, 32, 853 Foxcraft Dr., Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Megan E. Yaw, 28, 2212 Wakefield Road, Goshen
Richard N. Warren Jr., 39, 1806 Taylor St., Goshen, and Erica L. Toney, 31, 1319 W. Winona Ave., Warsaw
Ricardo Moralez Mastache, 40, and Olga Y. Tapia Chavira, 40, both of 28196 La Rue St., Elkhart
Cindy L. Campion, 25, and David T. Hochstetler, 28, both of 104 N. Main St., Goshen
Jerica D. Hofsommer, 25, 15111 C.R. 14, Middlebury, and Oluwafemi M. Hollinger-Janzen, 26, 18050 C.R. 40, Goshen
John A. Denoma, 27, 2316 N. Clark St., Unit 3S, Chicago, and Abigail R. Tice, 28, 3127 N. Kenmore Ave., Apt. 1, Chicago
Nathan S. Hooley, 28, 20672 C.R. 46, New Paris, and Emily K. Zimmerman, 28, 26766 C.R. 40, Goshen
Michael J. Yoder, 26, and Rebecca K. Snider, 26, both of 603 N. Riverside Blvd., Goshen
Daniel F. Carvajal Hurtado, 23, and Laura A. Sanchez Vargas, 22, both of 1211 Division St., Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Brian T. Juday, Elkhart, and Brittany J. Juday, Elkhart. Married Oct. 12, 2018, separated July 1; two minor children.
Kristin N. Cobb, Elkhart, and Dustin M. Cobb, Goshen. Married June 17, 2012, separated June 24; three minor children.
Brady L. Bardo, Middlebury, and Melissa Bardo, Middlebury. Married Sept. 1, 2001, separated in 2007; one minor child.
Jason Teich, Bristol, and Allison Teich, Bristol. Married Aug. 17, 2002, and not physically separated as of the date of the dissolution filing; two minor children.
Doly D. Trigg, Goshen, and Steven L. Trigg, Goshen. Married June 20, 2015, separated Oct. 22.
Timothy R. Kelley, Goshen, and Shawna J. Kelley, Goshen. Married Sept. 15, separated Dec. 17.
Timothy L. McNew, South Bend, and Catherine M. McNew, Elkhart. Married June 1, separated Nov. 25.
Kelly M. Poff, Grand Junction, Michigan, and Jason M. Poff, Goshen. Married Nov. 23, 1996, separated Dec. 19; two minor children.
