MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Johnna M. Slabaugh, 21, 20341 Falcon Brook Court, New Paris, and Dane M. Wysong, 23, 503 E. Waterford St., Wakarusa

Gabriel N. Castro Valenzuela, 21, 1016 Lantern Lane, Goshen, and Maria F. Martinez, 22, 411 E. Jefferson St., Goshen

Alexander N. Cripe, 31, 22469 Ind. 120, Elkhart, and Julie A. Williams, 29, 2635 Troon Court, Apt. 2A, Elkhart

Travis W. Nichols, 24, and Janelle E. Bergman, 18, both of 24540 C.R. 36, Goshen

Rodney D. Vanpelt, 29, 1135 Fairfield School Road, Columbiana, Ohio, and Annette M. Witmer, 25, 23619 C.R. 32, Goshen

Marcus D. Williams, 29, 222 Kenmore St., South Bend, and Ashley L. Johnson, 31, 1135 Kenmore Ave., Elkhart

Humberto Sanchez Cortes, 33, 410 Johnston St., Apt. 2, Goshen, and Naomi M. Lama Garcia, 20, 903 Broadmore Estates, Goshen

Matthew M. McNees, 27, and Jazzimyn N. Neal-Yoder, 21, both of 25039 U.S. 12, Lot 214, Sturgis, Michigan

Eric C. Plummer, 32, 853 Foxcraft Dr., Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Megan E. Yaw, 28, 2212 Wakefield Road, Goshen

Richard N. Warren Jr., 39, 1806 Taylor St., Goshen, and Erica L. Toney, 31, 1319 W. Winona Ave., Warsaw

Ricardo Moralez Mastache, 40, and Olga Y. Tapia Chavira, 40, both of 28196 La Rue St., Elkhart

Cindy L. Campion, 25, and David T. Hochstetler, 28, both of 104 N. Main St., Goshen

Jerica D. Hofsommer, 25, 15111 C.R. 14, Middlebury, and Oluwafemi M. Hollinger-Janzen, 26, 18050 C.R. 40, Goshen

John A. Denoma, 27, 2316 N. Clark St., Unit 3S, Chicago, and Abigail R. Tice, 28, 3127 N. Kenmore Ave., Apt. 1, Chicago

Nathan S. Hooley, 28, 20672 C.R. 46, New Paris, and Emily K. Zimmerman, 28, 26766 C.R. 40, Goshen

Michael J. Yoder, 26, and Rebecca K. Snider, 26, both of 603 N. Riverside Blvd., Goshen

Daniel F. Carvajal Hurtado, 23, and Laura A. Sanchez Vargas, 22, both of 1211 Division St., Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Brian T. Juday, Elkhart, and Brittany J. Juday, Elkhart. Married Oct. 12, 2018, separated July 1; two minor children.

Kristin N. Cobb, Elkhart, and Dustin M. Cobb, Goshen. Married June 17, 2012, separated June 24; three minor children.

Brady L. Bardo, Middlebury, and Melissa Bardo, Middlebury. Married Sept. 1, 2001, separated in 2007; one minor child.

Jason Teich, Bristol, and Allison Teich, Bristol. Married Aug. 17, 2002, and not physically separated as of the date of the dissolution filing; two minor children.

Doly D. Trigg, Goshen, and Steven L. Trigg, Goshen. Married June 20, 2015, separated Oct. 22.

Timothy R. Kelley, Goshen, and Shawna J. Kelley, Goshen. Married Sept. 15, separated Dec. 17.

Timothy L. McNew, South Bend, and Catherine M. McNew, Elkhart. Married June 1, separated Nov. 25.

Kelly M. Poff, Grand Junction, Michigan, and Jason M. Poff, Goshen. Married Nov. 23, 1996, separated Dec. 19; two minor children.

