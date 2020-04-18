MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Lucas A. Hochstetler, 25, 70725 C.R. 1, Nappanee, and Laverda W. Bontrager, 22, 11192 C.R. 16, Middlebury

Jaryn W. Zimmerman, 20, 26449 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Nadine J. Weaver, 19, 26869 C.R. 46, Nappanee

Ashley L. Pendleton, 36, and Jonathan L. Jordan, 36, both of 56735 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart

Maison L. Bowman, 22, 4409 Irish Hills Drive, South Bend, and Kathleen M. Brown, 21, 29200 C.R. 20, Elkhart

Tana M. Fager, 41, and Justin R. Elliott, 40, both of 208 S. Summit St., Nappanee

Yolanda Perez-Ramirez, 40, and Christian J. Duarte-Fuentes, 37, both of 52110 C.R. 5, Elkhart

Princess S. McClendon, 31, 3640 173rd Court, Apt. 11B2, Lansing, Illinois, and Jahvan K. Perry, 39, 10603 S. Hale Ave., Chicago

Holley M. Borlik, 23, 3939 Norton Court, Mishawaka, and Kyle R. Kilgore, 25, North Pointe Apartment 3419-B, Elkhart

Marcus J. Borkholder, 20, 25180 C.R. 52, Nappanee, and Anita L. Miller, 20, 1440 Third Road, Bremen

Leah M. Stebly, 24, 1306 Zollinger Road, Goshen, and Chandler M. Ingle, 23, 213 S. Sixth St., Goshen

Alexys K. Floria, 22, 30495-7 C.R. 24, Osceola, and Thomas C. Eisenhour, 29, 430 Westwood Road, Goshen

Carolyn O. Kilmer, 19, 61784 C.R. 1, Elkhart, and Raylyn Z. Martin, 21, 25720 C.R. 38, Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION

The following marriage dissolution was filed in Elkhart County:

Jeffrey W. Smith, Bristol, and Paula J. Smith, Bristol. Married Jan. 21, 1978, separated April 6.

