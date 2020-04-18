MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Lucas A. Hochstetler, 25, 70725 C.R. 1, Nappanee, and Laverda W. Bontrager, 22, 11192 C.R. 16, Middlebury
Jaryn W. Zimmerman, 20, 26449 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Nadine J. Weaver, 19, 26869 C.R. 46, Nappanee
Ashley L. Pendleton, 36, and Jonathan L. Jordan, 36, both of 56735 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart
Maison L. Bowman, 22, 4409 Irish Hills Drive, South Bend, and Kathleen M. Brown, 21, 29200 C.R. 20, Elkhart
Tana M. Fager, 41, and Justin R. Elliott, 40, both of 208 S. Summit St., Nappanee
Yolanda Perez-Ramirez, 40, and Christian J. Duarte-Fuentes, 37, both of 52110 C.R. 5, Elkhart
Princess S. McClendon, 31, 3640 173rd Court, Apt. 11B2, Lansing, Illinois, and Jahvan K. Perry, 39, 10603 S. Hale Ave., Chicago
Holley M. Borlik, 23, 3939 Norton Court, Mishawaka, and Kyle R. Kilgore, 25, North Pointe Apartment 3419-B, Elkhart
Marcus J. Borkholder, 20, 25180 C.R. 52, Nappanee, and Anita L. Miller, 20, 1440 Third Road, Bremen
Leah M. Stebly, 24, 1306 Zollinger Road, Goshen, and Chandler M. Ingle, 23, 213 S. Sixth St., Goshen
Alexys K. Floria, 22, 30495-7 C.R. 24, Osceola, and Thomas C. Eisenhour, 29, 430 Westwood Road, Goshen
Carolyn O. Kilmer, 19, 61784 C.R. 1, Elkhart, and Raylyn Z. Martin, 21, 25720 C.R. 38, Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION
The following marriage dissolution was filed in Elkhart County:
Jeffrey W. Smith, Bristol, and Paula J. Smith, Bristol. Married Jan. 21, 1978, separated April 6.
