Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Nichole R. Papet, 35, and Keith B. Baker, 47, both of 23612 C.R. 18, Elkhart
Shannon L. Van Pelt, 28, and Jeffrey M. Bryant, 43, both of 1306 Cedar St., Elkhart
Graciela Villarreal, 31, 3330 Pleasant Plain Ave., Elkhart, and Cornelius R. Nelson, 30, 1119 W. 10th St., Michigan City
Ryan M. Geiger, 23, 13 Crabtree Court, Wakarusa, and Rachel M. Fox, 21, 14003 Doylestown Road, Doylestown, Ohio
Gregory S. Dowell, 54, 50737 Teall Road, Bristol, and Marcia L. Shult, 53, 2821 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
Ariana C. Torres, 24, and Juan A. Navarro Aguilar, 28, both of 1613 Roys Ave., Elkhart
Octavia L. Yankosky, 45, and Michael L. Yankosky Sr., 46, both of 601 W. Wilkinson St., Apt. 3, Goshen
Gertrude Williams, 56, and Joe W. Wilson, 64, both of 400 W. Cleveland Ave., Elkhart
Dana L. Riddle, 53, and David L. Miller, 56, both of 29491 C.R. 22, Elkhart
Sharon J. Peters, 53, and Michael S. DeVillers, 52, both of 303 Helen Ave., Panama City, Florida
Kelsey A. Miller, 21, and Conrad L. Frey, 27, both of 57105 Claudia Lane, Middlebury
Desiree M. Glasser, 25, and David J. Misner, 24, both of 3423 Whitfield Court, Apt. C, Elkhart
Heather A. Burrows, 52, and Christopher F. Brace, 55, both of 2100 E. Bristol St., Apt. J239, Elkhart
Amber J. Cortes, 41, and Alejandro Cortes Jimenez, 43, both of 52116 Country Acres Drive, Elkhart
Brandon L. Winters, 25, 456 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, and Faithlyn L. Whitehead, 20, 2215 Normandy Drive, Michigan City
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Yara J. Lopez, Goshen, and Defino Lopez, Goshen. Married March 9, 2001, separated Oct. 1, 2020; two minor children.
Jonathan Maggart and Synthia Maggart, both of New Paris. Married April 5, 2014, separation date not provided; two minor children.
Yana Chereshnevskiy, Goshen, and Daniyel Chereshnevskiy, Goshen. Married Sept. 21, 2013, separated March 1, 2020.
Randall Kiefer and Elaine Kiefer, both of Elkhart. Married Jan. 29, 2008, separation date not provided.
Dantrell Goodman, Elkhart, and Monika Goodman, Elkhart. Married Feb. 5, 2018, separated July 28, 2020.
