Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Nichole R. Papet, 35, and Keith B. Baker, 47, both of 23612 C.R. 18, Elkhart

Shannon L. Van Pelt, 28, and Jeffrey M. Bryant, 43, both of 1306 Cedar St., Elkhart

Graciela Villarreal, 31, 3330 Pleasant Plain Ave., Elkhart, and Cornelius R. Nelson, 30, 1119 W. 10th St., Michigan City

Ryan M. Geiger, 23, 13 Crabtree Court, Wakarusa, and Rachel M. Fox, 21, 14003 Doylestown Road, Doylestown, Ohio

Gregory S. Dowell, 54, 50737 Teall Road, Bristol, and Marcia L. Shult, 53, 2821 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart

Ariana C. Torres, 24, and Juan A. Navarro Aguilar, 28, both of 1613 Roys Ave., Elkhart

Octavia L. Yankosky, 45, and Michael L. Yankosky Sr., 46, both of 601 W. Wilkinson St., Apt. 3, Goshen

Gertrude Williams, 56, and Joe W. Wilson, 64, both of 400 W. Cleveland Ave., Elkhart

Dana L. Riddle, 53, and David L. Miller, 56, both of 29491 C.R. 22, Elkhart

Sharon J. Peters, 53, and Michael S. DeVillers, 52, both of 303 Helen Ave., Panama City, Florida

Kelsey A. Miller, 21, and Conrad L. Frey, 27, both of 57105 Claudia Lane, Middlebury

Desiree M. Glasser, 25, and David J. Misner, 24, both of 3423 Whitfield Court, Apt. C, Elkhart

Heather A. Burrows, 52, and Christopher F. Brace, 55, both of 2100 E. Bristol St., Apt. J239, Elkhart

Amber J. Cortes, 41, and Alejandro Cortes Jimenez, 43, both of 52116 Country Acres Drive, Elkhart

Brandon L. Winters, 25, 456 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, and Faithlyn L. Whitehead, 20, 2215 Normandy Drive, Michigan City

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Yara J. Lopez, Goshen, and Defino Lopez, Goshen. Married March 9, 2001, separated Oct. 1, 2020; two minor children.

Jonathan Maggart and Synthia Maggart, both of New Paris. Married April 5, 2014, separation date not provided; two minor children.

Yana Chereshnevskiy, Goshen, and Daniyel Chereshnevskiy, Goshen. Married Sept. 21, 2013, separated March 1, 2020.

Randall Kiefer and Elaine Kiefer, both of Elkhart. Married Jan. 29, 2008, separation date not provided.

Dantrell Goodman, Elkhart, and Monika Goodman, Elkhart. Married Feb. 5, 2018, separated July 28, 2020.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you