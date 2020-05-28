MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Trista J. Wirick, 51, and Joel W. Smartt, 54, both of 30229 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart

Chadwick K. Yutzy, 52, 71228 C.R. 15, New Paris, and Kaylene Yoder, 54, 22926 C.R. 36, Goshen

Ashlynne M. Weesner, 21, and Sean A. Gingerich, 23, both of 607 N. Greene Road, Goshen

Daniel M. Schwartz, 26, 30048-2 C.R. 52, Nappanee, and Kristina R. Lambright, 24, 72178 C.R. 100, Nappanee

Amber I. Stevenson, 27, and Alexander M. Alber, 27, both of 1814 Kenilworth Drive, Elkhart

Ryan B. Getz, 27, and Jessica N. Wynn, 25, both of 1014 Westwood Drive, Goshen

Sharon D. Culbreath, 49, and Henry D. James, 48, both of 712 Sunset Ave., Elkhart

Francis P. Quinn, 40, and Katrina M. Maust, 36, both of 415 N. Seventh St., Goshen

Vickie R. Reader, 46, and Andre A. Westmoreland, 37, both of 1954 E. 73rd Place, Chicago

Taylor J. Yoder, 25, 61180 C.R. 35, Goshen, and Amanda R. Bontrager, 21, 670 N. 765 West, Shipshewana

Erin N. Rogalla, 22, 22424 Stillwater Court, Elkhart, and Caleb J. Belmont, 23, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Goshen

Leticia Cardenas, 25, and Aaron M. Smit, 26, both of 109 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Dana A. Taylor, 47, 69137 Marietta Drive, Apt. C, New Paris, and Brian E. Burton, 40, 69177 Marietta Drive, New Paris

Carly M. Chupp, 25, and Justice C. Smith, both of 60320 C.R. 113, Elkhart

Bailey J. Futterknecht, 28, and Michael C. Johnson, 31, both of 557 W. Walnut St., Nappanee

Austin B. Morehead, 25, 30924 C.R. 8, Elkhart, and Samantha N. Borowski, 22, 13771 Ascot Court, Sterling Heights, Michigan

William R. Seigler, 36, and Jacqueline R. Smith, 39, both of 3413 I Lane, Apt. 3C, Elkhart

Ilicia F. McKnight, 37, and Aaron P. Jackson, 37, both of 3005 Peoria St., Elkhart

Meredyth J. Wollmann, 78, 617 Hubbard Hill Lane, Elkhart, and Carl L. Besteman, 77, 5826 N. Seventh St., Kalamazoo, Michigan

Michelle L. Howard, 47, and Myron D. Kemp, 44, both of 21828 C.R. 10, Elkhart

Kevin Rivera, 22, and Karen A. Montiel Garcia, 24, both of 16267 Sunflower Ave., Goshen

Brian W. Exner, 52, and Ingrid J. Willems, 52, both of 414 S. Sixth St., Goshen

Yamil Sosa, 31, and Aniuska Leyva Rodriguez, 27, both of 2633 Ponderosa Court, Apt. 4F, Elkhart

Lisa S. Gould, 55, and Pamila M. George, 56, both of 17912 C.R. 14, Goshen

Maria E. Alarcon Moscoso, 22, and Gage A. Eby, 23, both of 117 Graywood Ave., Elkhart

Victoria K. Morrical, 27, and David C. Winegar, 44, both of 1249 Garden St., Elkhart

Ramon Campos, 51, and Silvia Ramirez Garcia, 53, both of 56483 45th St., Elkhart

Mackenzie D. Albright, 21, and Andrew J. Schriefer, 21, both of 1425 Adams St., Elkhart

Brian M. Sherman, 57, 36 Four Seasons Center No. 280, Chesterfield, Missouri, and Angela D. Delay, 55, 12949 Autumn Fields Court, St. Louis, Missouri

Oleg Drepin, 47, 57458 C.R. 27, Goshen, and Marina Rudneva, 39, 4306 E. Princeton Ave., Spokane, Washington

Claudia Perales, 33, and Julia C. Fraga, 42, both of 64712 C.R. 21, Lot 283, Goshen

Ashley K. Vandiepenbos, 37, 211 S. 21st St., Goshen, and Eric B. Vandiepenbos, 37, 68254 N. Main St., New Paris

Joshua T. Ewing, 39, 404 Eugene Drive, Middlebury, and Chrystal R. Groves, 50, 115 N. Sherman St., Millersburg

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Jennifer R. Clark, Nappanee, and Nicholas R. Clark, Elkhart. Married Sept. 25, 2004, separated October 2019; four minor children.

Ashley N. Ornatowski, Goshen, and Nicolas Ornatowski, Goshen. Married June 17, 2017, separated May 20; five minor children.

Kimberly E. Tubbs, Constantine, Michigan, and Phillip Tubbs, Bristol. Married Nov. 28, 2018, separated July 19, 2019; one minor child.

David S. Bruce, Middlebury, and Jennifer L. Bruce, Greenfield. Married Sept. 27, 2011, separated Nov. 22, 2015.

