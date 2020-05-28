MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Trista J. Wirick, 51, and Joel W. Smartt, 54, both of 30229 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart
Chadwick K. Yutzy, 52, 71228 C.R. 15, New Paris, and Kaylene Yoder, 54, 22926 C.R. 36, Goshen
Ashlynne M. Weesner, 21, and Sean A. Gingerich, 23, both of 607 N. Greene Road, Goshen
Daniel M. Schwartz, 26, 30048-2 C.R. 52, Nappanee, and Kristina R. Lambright, 24, 72178 C.R. 100, Nappanee
Amber I. Stevenson, 27, and Alexander M. Alber, 27, both of 1814 Kenilworth Drive, Elkhart
Ryan B. Getz, 27, and Jessica N. Wynn, 25, both of 1014 Westwood Drive, Goshen
Sharon D. Culbreath, 49, and Henry D. James, 48, both of 712 Sunset Ave., Elkhart
Francis P. Quinn, 40, and Katrina M. Maust, 36, both of 415 N. Seventh St., Goshen
Vickie R. Reader, 46, and Andre A. Westmoreland, 37, both of 1954 E. 73rd Place, Chicago
Taylor J. Yoder, 25, 61180 C.R. 35, Goshen, and Amanda R. Bontrager, 21, 670 N. 765 West, Shipshewana
Erin N. Rogalla, 22, 22424 Stillwater Court, Elkhart, and Caleb J. Belmont, 23, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Goshen
Leticia Cardenas, 25, and Aaron M. Smit, 26, both of 109 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Dana A. Taylor, 47, 69137 Marietta Drive, Apt. C, New Paris, and Brian E. Burton, 40, 69177 Marietta Drive, New Paris
Carly M. Chupp, 25, and Justice C. Smith, both of 60320 C.R. 113, Elkhart
Bailey J. Futterknecht, 28, and Michael C. Johnson, 31, both of 557 W. Walnut St., Nappanee
Austin B. Morehead, 25, 30924 C.R. 8, Elkhart, and Samantha N. Borowski, 22, 13771 Ascot Court, Sterling Heights, Michigan
William R. Seigler, 36, and Jacqueline R. Smith, 39, both of 3413 I Lane, Apt. 3C, Elkhart
Ilicia F. McKnight, 37, and Aaron P. Jackson, 37, both of 3005 Peoria St., Elkhart
Meredyth J. Wollmann, 78, 617 Hubbard Hill Lane, Elkhart, and Carl L. Besteman, 77, 5826 N. Seventh St., Kalamazoo, Michigan
Michelle L. Howard, 47, and Myron D. Kemp, 44, both of 21828 C.R. 10, Elkhart
Kevin Rivera, 22, and Karen A. Montiel Garcia, 24, both of 16267 Sunflower Ave., Goshen
Brian W. Exner, 52, and Ingrid J. Willems, 52, both of 414 S. Sixth St., Goshen
Yamil Sosa, 31, and Aniuska Leyva Rodriguez, 27, both of 2633 Ponderosa Court, Apt. 4F, Elkhart
Lisa S. Gould, 55, and Pamila M. George, 56, both of 17912 C.R. 14, Goshen
Maria E. Alarcon Moscoso, 22, and Gage A. Eby, 23, both of 117 Graywood Ave., Elkhart
Victoria K. Morrical, 27, and David C. Winegar, 44, both of 1249 Garden St., Elkhart
Ramon Campos, 51, and Silvia Ramirez Garcia, 53, both of 56483 45th St., Elkhart
Mackenzie D. Albright, 21, and Andrew J. Schriefer, 21, both of 1425 Adams St., Elkhart
Brian M. Sherman, 57, 36 Four Seasons Center No. 280, Chesterfield, Missouri, and Angela D. Delay, 55, 12949 Autumn Fields Court, St. Louis, Missouri
Oleg Drepin, 47, 57458 C.R. 27, Goshen, and Marina Rudneva, 39, 4306 E. Princeton Ave., Spokane, Washington
Claudia Perales, 33, and Julia C. Fraga, 42, both of 64712 C.R. 21, Lot 283, Goshen
Ashley K. Vandiepenbos, 37, 211 S. 21st St., Goshen, and Eric B. Vandiepenbos, 37, 68254 N. Main St., New Paris
Joshua T. Ewing, 39, 404 Eugene Drive, Middlebury, and Chrystal R. Groves, 50, 115 N. Sherman St., Millersburg
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Jennifer R. Clark, Nappanee, and Nicholas R. Clark, Elkhart. Married Sept. 25, 2004, separated October 2019; four minor children.
Ashley N. Ornatowski, Goshen, and Nicolas Ornatowski, Goshen. Married June 17, 2017, separated May 20; five minor children.
Kimberly E. Tubbs, Constantine, Michigan, and Phillip Tubbs, Bristol. Married Nov. 28, 2018, separated July 19, 2019; one minor child.
David S. Bruce, Middlebury, and Jennifer L. Bruce, Greenfield. Married Sept. 27, 2011, separated Nov. 22, 2015.
