Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
Matthias R. Swartzentruber, 25, 7703 Hwy. 26 E., Montezuma, Georgia, and Jill P. Wenger, 24, 27601 C.R. 42, Wakarusa
Nicolette A. Jones, 40, and Jason W. Bridges, 42, both of 326 Arcade Ave., Elkhart
Kaylee A. Warner, 22, and Hunter I. Price, 23, both of 318 S. Elkhart Ave., Apt. 119, Elkhart
Marlin E. Miller, 21, 4050 S. 900 West, Topeka, and Laura S. Nisley, 21, 62764 C.R. 35, Goshen
Erica M. Hubbard, 28, and Quinn P. Corcoran, 29, both of 2108 W. Ainslie St., Apt. 2E, Chicago, Illinois
Curtis L. Conrad II, 32, 301 E. Kercher Road, Goshen, and Emma R. Fojtik, 30, 7755 48th Ave., Apt. 2, Hudsonville, Michigan
Grace C. Anderson, 21, 23646 River Drive, Goshen, and Caleb L. Yoder, 21, 23709 Greenwood Blvd., Elkhart
Austin O. Briscoe, 21, and Olivia L. Quast, 20, both of 22485 C.R. 118, Goshen
Joseph L. Yoder, 31, and Deybrean L. Wise, 38, both of 51895 E. County Line Road, Lot 1, Middlebury
Mollie R. Brusnahan, 28, and Casey D. Scheittecatte, 31, both of 3013 Tamerack Drive, Elkhart
Kayla M. Turner, 25, 3099 Chinaberry Court, Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Cory S. Malcom, 26, 25636 Lily Creek Drive, Elkhart
Tania G. Mercado Melendez, 34, and Mario A. Lopez Ocampo, 27, both of 2602 Warren St., Elkhart
Alaina R. Gingerich, 26, 55635 C.R. 8, Middlebury, and Kevin R. Hawkins, 26, 204 E. Lawrence St., Middlebury
Samuel W. Ludwig, 62, 24378 Belmar Drive, Elkhart, and Cynthia R. Nelson, 59, 51870 Fawn Meadow Drive, Elkhart
Megan E. Venable, 25, and Diego A. Gutierrez Bueno, 23, both of 1401 West Ave., Goshen
Shannon L. McCormack, 35, and Bradley C. Becker, 34, both of 2301 W. Lexington Ave., Apt. 109-1C, Elkhart
Amber L. Vukosavljevic, 36, and David H. Dauzat, 47, both of 30151 Chickadee Court, Elkhart
Daron L. Lehman, 24, 58856 C.R. 31, Goshen, and Joyce R. Hershberger, 20, 14181 C.R. 38, Goshen
Stacy K. Taylor, 55, 501 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, and Richard L. Stiles, 46, 1412 Carroll St., South Bend
Carie A. Young, 48, and Gregory E. Johnson, 49, both of 56129 Riverdale Drive, Elkhart
David L. Nye, 49, and Carrie L. Chadwick, 41, both of 619 James St., Elkhart
John D. Zehr, 28, 15049 C.R. 28, Goshen, and Karen R. Lehman, 30, 11866 C.R. 34, Goshen
Dylan T. Grossnickle, 19, and Breanna M. Story, 21, both of 160 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Courtney J. Thaxton, 43, and Teresa E. Neumann, 35, both of 64712 C.R. 21, Lot 313, Goshen
Renaye C. Davis, 34, 27571 Cobblestone Way, Elkhart, and Frederick M. Coleman, 35, 726 W. Bristol St., Apt. F110, Elkhart
Eli O. Lara, 40, and Natasha S. McGuire, 26, both of 508 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. A, Goshen
Javier Perez, 46, and Bibiana N. Garcia, 37, both of 509 Janewood Court, Goshen
Julian F. Aldana, 19, 1722 Stevens Ave., Elkhart, and Estrella G. Ruiz Molina, 18, 184 Chestnut Ave., Bristol
Karl R. Helmuth, 22, 61095 E. County Line Road, Shipshewana, and Elsie K. Bontrager, 21, 11192 C.R. 16, Middlebury
Sarah M. Boone, 31, and Hector Gonzalez Castro, 25, both of 59256 Park Shore Drive, Elkhart
Ronnie L. Miller, 32, 20190 U.S. 20, Bristol, and Carrie L. Herschberger, 30, 127 S. Magnolia St., Arthur, Illinois
Janie M. Ware, 48, 3434 Polo Ave., Elkhart, and Jimmie Hunt, 54, 533 Colombia St., South Bend
Mia N. West-Valentin, 34, and Jacob J. Smock, 28, both of 301 W. Indiana Ave., Nappanee
Libida L. Molina, 39, and Gabino Alvarenga Borjas, 51, both of 919 Briarwood Court, Elkhart
Melina R. Liras, 21, 65950 Ind. 15, Goshen, and Jeyson G. Bonilla Argueta, 27, 2825 S. 10th St., Elkhart
Jo A. Bontrager, 39, 13162 C.R. 34, Goshen, and Benjamin J. Hostetler, 31, 695 E. Middlebury St., Apt. 39, Shipshewana
Esther R. Troyer, 20, 19650 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen, and Cameron A. Cross, 26, 2109 Lisa Court, Goshen
Steven R. Yoder, 24, 0900 S. 1075 West, Middlebury, and Julie K. Schmucker, 21, 58775 C.R. 37, Middlebury
Farah E. Tahmassebi, 30, 58761 River Forest Drive, Goshen, and Michael A. Perrin, 29, 31 Grange St., Franklin Square, New York
Christopher P. Intoppa, 26, 68 Cuyahoga Road, Lake Worth, Florida, and Leah M. Freel, 25, 30887 Charla Lane, Osceola
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Matthew A. Johnson, Elkhart, and Jonie R. Johnson, Elkhart. Married Sept. 19, 2016, separated May 6; one minor child.
Marc C. Pittman, Goshen, and Robin L. Pittman, Middlebury. Married Dec. 13, 1996, separated March 13.
Adrienne C. Jacquez-Sargent and Joshua R. Sargent. Married Sept. 19, 2015, not separated now; three minor children.
Leticia Avila, Goshen, and Efrain Xicotencatl Hernandez, Goshen. Married Feb. 14, 2015, separated April 18.
