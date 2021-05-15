Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Matthias R. Swartzentruber, 25, 7703 Hwy. 26 E., Montezuma, Georgia, and Jill P. Wenger, 24, 27601 C.R. 42, Wakarusa

Nicolette A. Jones, 40, and Jason W. Bridges, 42, both of 326 Arcade Ave., Elkhart

Kaylee A. Warner, 22, and Hunter I. Price, 23, both of 318 S. Elkhart Ave., Apt. 119, Elkhart

Marlin E. Miller, 21, 4050 S. 900 West, Topeka, and Laura S. Nisley, 21, 62764 C.R. 35, Goshen

Erica M. Hubbard, 28, and Quinn P. Corcoran, 29, both of 2108 W. Ainslie St., Apt. 2E, Chicago, Illinois

Curtis L. Conrad II, 32, 301 E. Kercher Road, Goshen, and Emma R. Fojtik, 30, 7755 48th Ave., Apt. 2, Hudsonville, Michigan

Grace C. Anderson, 21, 23646 River Drive, Goshen, and Caleb L. Yoder, 21, 23709 Greenwood Blvd., Elkhart

Austin O. Briscoe, 21, and Olivia L. Quast, 20, both of 22485 C.R. 118, Goshen

Joseph L. Yoder, 31, and Deybrean L. Wise, 38, both of 51895 E. County Line Road, Lot 1, Middlebury

Mollie R. Brusnahan, 28, and Casey D. Scheittecatte, 31, both of 3013 Tamerack Drive, Elkhart

Kayla M. Turner, 25, 3099 Chinaberry Court, Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Cory S. Malcom, 26, 25636 Lily Creek Drive, Elkhart

Tania G. Mercado Melendez, 34, and Mario A. Lopez Ocampo, 27, both of 2602 Warren St., Elkhart

Alaina R. Gingerich, 26, 55635 C.R. 8, Middlebury, and Kevin R. Hawkins, 26, 204 E. Lawrence St., Middlebury

Samuel W. Ludwig, 62, 24378 Belmar Drive, Elkhart, and Cynthia R. Nelson, 59, 51870 Fawn Meadow Drive, Elkhart

Megan E. Venable, 25, and Diego A. Gutierrez Bueno, 23, both of 1401 West Ave., Goshen

Shannon L. McCormack, 35, and Bradley C. Becker, 34, both of 2301 W. Lexington Ave., Apt. 109-1C, Elkhart

Amber L. Vukosavljevic, 36, and David H. Dauzat, 47, both of 30151 Chickadee Court, Elkhart

Daron L. Lehman, 24, 58856 C.R. 31, Goshen, and Joyce R. Hershberger, 20, 14181 C.R. 38, Goshen

Stacy K. Taylor, 55, 501 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, and Richard L. Stiles, 46, 1412 Carroll St., South Bend

Carie A. Young, 48, and Gregory E. Johnson, 49, both of 56129 Riverdale Drive, Elkhart

David L. Nye, 49, and Carrie L. Chadwick, 41, both of 619 James St., Elkhart

John D. Zehr, 28, 15049 C.R. 28, Goshen, and Karen R. Lehman, 30, 11866 C.R. 34, Goshen

Dylan T. Grossnickle, 19, and Breanna M. Story, 21, both of 160 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Courtney J. Thaxton, 43, and Teresa E. Neumann, 35, both of 64712 C.R. 21, Lot 313, Goshen

Renaye C. Davis, 34, 27571 Cobblestone Way, Elkhart, and Frederick M. Coleman, 35, 726 W. Bristol St., Apt. F110, Elkhart

Eli O. Lara, 40, and Natasha S. McGuire, 26, both of 508 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. A, Goshen

Javier Perez, 46, and Bibiana N. Garcia, 37, both of 509 Janewood Court, Goshen

Julian F. Aldana, 19, 1722 Stevens Ave., Elkhart, and Estrella G. Ruiz Molina, 18, 184 Chestnut Ave., Bristol

Karl R. Helmuth, 22, 61095 E. County Line Road, Shipshewana, and Elsie K. Bontrager, 21, 11192 C.R. 16, Middlebury

Sarah M. Boone, 31, and Hector Gonzalez Castro, 25, both of 59256 Park Shore Drive, Elkhart

Ronnie L. Miller, 32, 20190 U.S. 20, Bristol, and Carrie L. Herschberger, 30, 127 S. Magnolia St., Arthur, Illinois

Janie M. Ware, 48, 3434 Polo Ave., Elkhart, and Jimmie Hunt, 54, 533 Colombia St., South Bend

Mia N. West-Valentin, 34, and Jacob J. Smock, 28, both of 301 W. Indiana Ave., Nappanee

Libida L. Molina, 39, and Gabino Alvarenga Borjas, 51, both of 919 Briarwood Court, Elkhart

Melina R. Liras, 21, 65950 Ind. 15, Goshen, and Jeyson G. Bonilla Argueta, 27, 2825 S. 10th St., Elkhart

Jo A. Bontrager, 39, 13162 C.R. 34, Goshen, and Benjamin J. Hostetler, 31, 695 E. Middlebury St., Apt. 39, Shipshewana

Esther R. Troyer, 20, 19650 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen, and Cameron A. Cross, 26, 2109 Lisa Court, Goshen

Steven R. Yoder, 24, 0900 S. 1075 West, Middlebury, and Julie K. Schmucker, 21, 58775 C.R. 37, Middlebury

Farah E. Tahmassebi, 30, 58761 River Forest Drive, Goshen, and Michael A. Perrin, 29, 31 Grange St., Franklin Square, New York

Christopher P. Intoppa, 26, 68 Cuyahoga Road, Lake Worth, Florida, and Leah M. Freel, 25, 30887 Charla Lane, Osceola

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Matthew A. Johnson, Elkhart, and Jonie R. Johnson, Elkhart. Married Sept. 19, 2016, separated May 6; one minor child.

Marc C. Pittman, Goshen, and Robin L. Pittman, Middlebury. Married Dec. 13, 1996, separated March 13.

Adrienne C. Jacquez-Sargent and Joshua R. Sargent. Married Sept. 19, 2015, not separated now; three minor children.

Leticia Avila, Goshen, and Efrain Xicotencatl Hernandez, Goshen. Married Feb. 14, 2015, separated April 18.

