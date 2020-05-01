MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Timothy A. Austin, 35, 2981 Millpond Drive E., Apt. 1-A, Holland, Michigan, and Kaitlyn J. Yoder, 30, 723 Park Drive, Nappanee
Michael R. Slabaugh, 23, 8563 W. 1100 North, Nappanee, and Doris E. Miller, 22, 58835 C.R. 37, Middlebury
Shawn L. Stokes, 54, and Elizabeth M. Sokolowski, 48, both of 52151 Ridgeway Lane, Elkhart
Viktoriya A. Goncharova, 24, 1302 White Blossom Drive, Goshen, and Roman S. Kulik, 25, 4294 Snoopy Court N.E., Salem, Oregon
Annette F. Carr, 25, 22057 C.R. 10, Elkhart, and Micah J. Ridenour, 22, 22300 Fireside Drive, Goshen
Dominique V. Davis, 26, and Erik G. Gonzalez Rodriguez, 26, both of 3925 Gladys Ave., Bellwood, Illinois
Tearra A. Ellsworth, 52, and Michael E. Warren, 45, both of 206 W. Crawford St., Elkhart
Kellie J. Brodock, 43, and Timothy J. Castellano, 39, both of 707 E. Madison St., Goshen
Adrianna J. Nettro, 21, and Tyler D. Roberts, 21, both of 1503 Locust St., Apt. 211, Elkhart
Dale E. Goodison, 34, and Whitney D. Barham, 30, both of 501 S. Third St., Goshen
Jalyn R. McCuen, 39, 411 Heather Blvd., Nappanee, and Daniel R. Rose, 32, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart
Madelin K. Richmond, 25, 2200 Prairie Lane, Nappanee, and Tyler J. Holdeman, 26, 1651 E. Market St., Apt. 10B, Nappanee
Paul A. Schrock, 39, 151 N. Nappanee St., Nappanee, and Allison M. Hill, 26, 22563 U.S. 6 East, New Paris
Noah R. Kaplon, 21, 28961 Westwynd Drive, Elkhart, and Kayla N. Chaney, 22, 55753 Alverstone Drive W., Middlebury
Malorie R. Weldy, 22, 29405 C.R. 42, Wakarusa, and Andrew M. Cullers, 21, 2688 3B Road, Bremen
Jason L. Rodriguez, 43, 57817 Westport Lane, Elkhart, and Jennifer L. Banks, 42, 61301 Cedar Road, Mishawaka
Aden T. Bachtel, 23, 28187 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Bailey E. Horn, 22, 28061 C.R. 50, Nappanee
Brooke E. Carpenter, 24, and Wilbur P. Everest, 32, both of 51920 Downey St., Elkhart
Allison N. Holdeman, 21, and Keith K. Miller, 23, both of 64673 C.R. 3, Wakarusa
Carson R. Ward, 25, and Katelyn K. Lengacher, 28, both of 3660 Peachtree Road N.E., Apt. A3, Atlanta, Georgia
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Christopher Andrews and Betsy Andrews, both of Elkhart. Married Sept. 29, 2012, not yet separated; three minor children.
Jacob M. Reed, Elkhart, and Misty M. Reed, Wolcott. Married July 5, 2013, separated April 21; two minor children.
Chad Troyer, Middlebury, and Brandy Troyer, Wolcottville. Married July 29, 1995, no separation date provided; one minor child.
Brooke L. K. Thompson, Goshen, and Justin D. Thompson. Married July 5, 2017, separated Nov. 11, 2019.
Jennifer Ward, Elkhart, and Larry Ward Jr., Elkhart. Married March 24, 2015, separated March 10.
