MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Timothy A. Austin, 35, 2981 Millpond Drive E., Apt. 1-A, Holland, Michigan, and Kaitlyn J. Yoder, 30, 723 Park Drive, Nappanee

Michael R. Slabaugh, 23, 8563 W. 1100 North, Nappanee, and Doris E. Miller, 22, 58835 C.R. 37, Middlebury

Shawn L. Stokes, 54, and Elizabeth M. Sokolowski, 48, both of 52151 Ridgeway Lane, Elkhart

Viktoriya A. Goncharova, 24, 1302 White Blossom Drive, Goshen, and Roman S. Kulik, 25, 4294 Snoopy Court N.E., Salem, Oregon

Annette F. Carr, 25, 22057 C.R. 10, Elkhart, and Micah J. Ridenour, 22, 22300 Fireside Drive, Goshen

Dominique V. Davis, 26, and Erik G. Gonzalez Rodriguez, 26, both of 3925 Gladys Ave., Bellwood, Illinois

Tearra A. Ellsworth, 52, and Michael E. Warren, 45, both of 206 W. Crawford St., Elkhart

Kellie J. Brodock, 43, and Timothy J. Castellano, 39, both of 707 E. Madison St., Goshen

Adrianna J. Nettro, 21, and Tyler D. Roberts, 21, both of 1503 Locust St., Apt. 211, Elkhart

Dale E. Goodison, 34, and Whitney D. Barham, 30, both of 501 S. Third St., Goshen

Jalyn R. McCuen, 39, 411 Heather Blvd., Nappanee, and Daniel R. Rose, 32, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart

Madelin K. Richmond, 25, 2200 Prairie Lane, Nappanee, and Tyler J. Holdeman, 26, 1651 E. Market St., Apt. 10B, Nappanee

Paul A. Schrock, 39, 151 N. Nappanee St., Nappanee, and Allison M. Hill, 26, 22563 U.S. 6 East, New Paris

Noah R. Kaplon, 21, 28961 Westwynd Drive, Elkhart, and Kayla N. Chaney, 22, 55753 Alverstone Drive W., Middlebury

Malorie R. Weldy, 22, 29405 C.R. 42, Wakarusa, and Andrew M. Cullers, 21, 2688 3B Road, Bremen

Jason L. Rodriguez, 43, 57817 Westport Lane, Elkhart, and Jennifer L. Banks, 42, 61301 Cedar Road, Mishawaka

Aden T. Bachtel, 23, 28187 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Bailey E. Horn, 22, 28061 C.R. 50, Nappanee

Brooke E. Carpenter, 24, and Wilbur P. Everest, 32, both of 51920 Downey St., Elkhart

Allison N. Holdeman, 21, and Keith K. Miller, 23, both of 64673 C.R. 3, Wakarusa

Carson R. Ward, 25, and Katelyn K. Lengacher, 28, both of 3660 Peachtree Road N.E., Apt. A3, Atlanta, Georgia

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Christopher Andrews and Betsy Andrews, both of Elkhart. Married Sept. 29, 2012, not yet separated; three minor children.

Jacob M. Reed, Elkhart, and Misty M. Reed, Wolcott. Married July 5, 2013, separated April 21; two minor children.

Chad Troyer, Middlebury, and Brandy Troyer, Wolcottville. Married July 29, 1995, no separation date provided; one minor child.

Brooke L. K. Thompson, Goshen, and Justin D. Thompson. Married July 5, 2017, separated Nov. 11, 2019.

Jennifer Ward, Elkhart, and Larry Ward Jr., Elkhart. Married March 24, 2015, separated March 10.

