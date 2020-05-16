MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Elizabeth H. Lewis, 23, and Luke S. Riffell, 23, both of 173 Bank St., Elkhart
Judith Torres de Grano, 53, and Victor M. Torres Henriquez, 51, both of 204 Garden St., Goshen
Eric D. Berkey, 44, 903 Evan St., Elkhart, and Sarah A. Johnson, 37, 18484 Montgomry Lane, Goshen
Suzanne J. Rueck, 27, 720 S. Third St., Goshen, and Zachary J. Biek, 28, 7128 Donegal Drive, Onsted, Michigan
Michael L. Bontrager, 26, 11570 W. 600 South, Millersburg, and Kayla D. Hochstetler, 21, 59263 C.R. 35, Middlebury
Cassandra P. Grounds, 29, 250 E. Bristol St., E47, Elkhart, and Alam B. Castillo Martinez, 24, 2125 Toledo Road, Apt. 127, Elkhart
Michelle R. Moyer, 55, and James C. Meyers, 76, both of 54137 Old Mill Drive, Elkhart
Chad A. Clingerman, 37, and Michelle N. Willis, 32, both of 403 Maple Court, Goshen
Norris H. Lovan, 89, 901 Somerby Drive, Apt. 217, Mobile, Alabama, and Barbara J. Alvey, 86, 3800 Bent Oak Trail, Elkhart
Bryce R. Miller, 21, 14696 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Darla R. Graber, 22, 65707 C.R. 21, Goshen
Collin W. Barker, 22, 17022 Shandwick Lane, Granger, and Kelly L. Miller, 22, 15858 C.R. 20, Goshen
John W. Klopenstine, 56, and Lisa K. Nussel, 52, both of 53079 Creekside Lane, Elkhart
Joshua C. Trethewey, 22, 3830 E. Third St., Mishawaka, and Esmeralda M. Muro, 22, 65829 Tropicana Ave., Goshen
Rhoda F. Zook, 42, 378 Chicago Ave., Hicksville, Ohio, and William J. Byler, 55, 53547 C.R. 37, Middlebury
Patricio Guzman Contreras, 54, and Maria L. Agustin Flores, 44, both of 59269 C.R. 1, Elkhart
Janessa K. Katzer, 26, and Joshua C. Ketcham, 27, both of 705 Bison Ridge, Nappanee
Mia M. Miller, 28, and Charles B. Stevens, 30, both of 2002 Marabou Place, Goshen
Jared M. Huss, 39, and Sara A. Hicks, 40, both of 29529 River Shore Lane, Elkhart
Nicole A. Hunt, 37, 1313 S. Ninth St., Apt. D, Goshen, and Jason M. Drinsky, 43, 60070 C.R. 13, Elkhart
Leon L. Myrick, 30, 28831 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart, and Marjorie E. Depierre, 41, 518 N. Arbutus, Bristol
Lauren C. Spickelmier, 26, 8892 Maplewood Drive, Berrien Springs, Michigan, and Nolan S. Salazar, 26, 9124 George Ave., Apt. 10, Berrien Springs, Michigan
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Amy N. Dickeson, Goshen, and Justin R. Dickeson, Milford. Married Oct. 14, 1995, separated July 2018; one minor child.
Benjamin A. Wagner, Goshen, and Cassondra Wagner, Goshen. Married Oct. 5, 2013, separated Sept. 4, 2019; three minor children.
Kyleen J. Miller, Goshen, and Todd R. Miller, Goshen. Married Sept. 21, 2002, separated May 8; two minor children.
Joann Bontrager, Goshen, and Martin O. Bontrager, Syracuse. Married June 1, 1995, separated March 13.
Richard Simms, Goshen, and Tracy L. Holsinger-Simms, Madison. Married Nov. 23, 2016, separated Jan. 18, 2018.
Jacqueline Makowski, Elkhart, and Mark Makowski, Elkhart. Married Oct. 4, 2017, separated Feb. 13.
