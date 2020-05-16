MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Elizabeth H. Lewis, 23, and Luke S. Riffell, 23, both of 173 Bank St., Elkhart

Judith Torres de Grano, 53, and Victor M. Torres Henriquez, 51, both of 204 Garden St., Goshen

Eric D. Berkey, 44, 903 Evan St., Elkhart, and Sarah A. Johnson, 37, 18484 Montgomry Lane, Goshen

Suzanne J. Rueck, 27, 720 S. Third St., Goshen, and Zachary J. Biek, 28, 7128 Donegal Drive, Onsted, Michigan

Michael L. Bontrager, 26, 11570 W. 600 South, Millersburg, and Kayla D. Hochstetler, 21, 59263 C.R. 35, Middlebury

Cassandra P. Grounds, 29, 250 E. Bristol St., E47, Elkhart, and Alam B. Castillo Martinez, 24, 2125 Toledo Road, Apt. 127, Elkhart

Michelle R. Moyer, 55, and James C. Meyers, 76, both of 54137 Old Mill Drive, Elkhart

Chad A. Clingerman, 37, and Michelle N. Willis, 32, both of 403 Maple Court, Goshen

Norris H. Lovan, 89, 901 Somerby Drive, Apt. 217, Mobile, Alabama, and Barbara J. Alvey, 86, 3800 Bent Oak Trail, Elkhart

Bryce R. Miller, 21, 14696 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Darla R. Graber, 22, 65707 C.R. 21, Goshen

Collin W. Barker, 22, 17022 Shandwick Lane, Granger, and Kelly L. Miller, 22, 15858 C.R. 20, Goshen

John W. Klopenstine, 56, and Lisa K. Nussel, 52, both of 53079 Creekside Lane, Elkhart

Joshua C. Trethewey, 22, 3830 E. Third St., Mishawaka, and Esmeralda M. Muro, 22, 65829 Tropicana Ave., Goshen

Rhoda F. Zook, 42, 378 Chicago Ave., Hicksville, Ohio, and William J. Byler, 55, 53547 C.R. 37, Middlebury

Patricio Guzman Contreras, 54, and Maria L. Agustin Flores, 44, both of 59269 C.R. 1, Elkhart

Janessa K. Katzer, 26, and Joshua C. Ketcham, 27, both of 705 Bison Ridge, Nappanee

Mia M. Miller, 28, and Charles B. Stevens, 30, both of 2002 Marabou Place, Goshen

Jared M. Huss, 39, and Sara A. Hicks, 40, both of 29529 River Shore Lane, Elkhart

Nicole A. Hunt, 37, 1313 S. Ninth St., Apt. D, Goshen, and Jason M. Drinsky, 43, 60070 C.R. 13, Elkhart

Leon L. Myrick, 30, 28831 Driftwood Drive, Elkhart, and Marjorie E. Depierre, 41, 518 N. Arbutus, Bristol

Lauren C. Spickelmier, 26, 8892 Maplewood Drive, Berrien Springs, Michigan, and Nolan S. Salazar, 26, 9124 George Ave., Apt. 10, Berrien Springs, Michigan

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Amy N. Dickeson, Goshen, and Justin R. Dickeson, Milford. Married Oct. 14, 1995, separated July 2018; one minor child.

Benjamin A. Wagner, Goshen, and Cassondra Wagner, Goshen. Married Oct. 5, 2013, separated Sept. 4, 2019; three minor children.

Kyleen J. Miller, Goshen, and Todd R. Miller, Goshen. Married Sept. 21, 2002, separated May 8; two minor children.

Joann Bontrager, Goshen, and Martin O. Bontrager, Syracuse. Married June 1, 1995, separated March 13.

Richard Simms, Goshen, and Tracy L. Holsinger-Simms, Madison. Married Nov. 23, 2016, separated Jan. 18, 2018.

Jacqueline Makowski, Elkhart, and Mark Makowski, Elkhart. Married Oct. 4, 2017, separated Feb. 13.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you