MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Rickey L. Riley, 30, 58685 Vista Blvd., Elkhart, and Heather M. Pence, 43, Goshen
Brenda M. Bridwell, 29, and Ryan P. Bartley, 30, both of 18148 Springdale Dr., Goshen
Eleazar Villa, 46, and Fortunata Castillo Lara, 41, both of 58280 Coldwater Dr., Goshen
William D. Bowen, 29, and Maria F. Rodriguez-Benitez, 26, both of 52070 Country Acres Dr., Elkhart
Cody N. Yoder, 26, and Samantha A. Marty, 25, both of 15001 Ind. 120, Bristol
Eugene J. Scott, 49, and Victoria Cockerham, 47, both of 2319 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Adalberto Andrade Rodriguez, 58, 106 N. Wheatland Dr., Goshen, and Lourdes Sanchez Cobarrubias, 35, 2626 Ford St., South Bend
Lowell D. Miller, 77, 514 Crystal Ridge Dr., Middlebury, and Le Etta Little, 77, 409 E. Warren St., Apt. 3, Middlebury
Tarrance C. Bush, 27, and Shermicia T. Swinney, 37, both of 1410 Delaware St., Apt. C, Elkhart
Ramon O. De Moya, 49, 604 I Lane, Apt. 1C, Elkhart, and Carolyn M. Smith, 39, 24677 Elmhurst Dr., Elkhart
Jose I. Leal Osorno, 51, and Norma A. Hernandez Reyes, 30, both of 519 Bluegrass Court, Goshen
Timothy A. Leer, 46, and Jill L. Miller, 46, both of 65735 C.R. 33, Goshen
Bradley J. Nichols, 26, 24540 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Grace D. Bontrager, 22, 54037 C.R. 39, Middlebury
Pedro Mendoza Marquina, 41, and Norma L. Soto, 39, both of 1201 C.R. 15, Lot 70, Elkhart
Leroy P. Hershberger, 51, and Brenda L. Martsolf, 60, both of 15275 Larry Lee Dr., Bristol
Lorena F. Zelaya Ruiz, 23, 2508 Ottawa Dr., Elkhart, and Gavin E-S George, 23, 21692-A, State Line Road, Bristol
Cory N. Sweat, 31, and Renae E. Chapman, 26, both of 1727 Saint Charles Place, Elkhart
Amritpal Singh, 26, and Samantha C. Gamble Wise, 24, both of 22416 Stillwater Court, Apt. 1B, Elkhart
Dollos E. Terry, 57, and Paula M. Short, 55, both of 28932 Lark St., Elkhart
David W. Yoder, 65, and Piedad Rodriguez Lopez, 47, both of 20250 Fall Creek Dr., Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Patricia J. Hilbrich, Goshen, and Earl J. Hilbrich, Millersburg. Married March 5, 2005, separated Dec. 1, 2019.
Shondra S. Brown, Goshen, and Matthew A. Brown, Goshen. Married May 22, 1999, separated January 2020; two minor children.
Angela M. Moya, address not provided, and Andrew M. Moya, Elkhart. Married July 28, 2015, separated Oct. 28, 2017.
Tristan L. La Chance, Elkhart, and Kori C. La Chance, Elkhart. Married Sept. 16, 2017, separated Nov. 22, 2019.
Marco A. Ruiz, address not provided, and Maria E. Ruiz, Houston, Texas. Married Nov. 19, 2010, separated Sept. 15, 2019.
Ruth E. Peshina, Goshen, and James J. Peshina, Goshen. Married Aug. 20, 1983, separated Feb. 12, 2020.
Maranda Jones, Wolcottville, and Dakota Jones, Goshen. Married Oct. 27, 2017, separated Dec. 31, 2019.
