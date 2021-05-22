Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Tessa N. Bailey, 33, 603 Gra Roy Drive, Apt. 3, Goshen, and Ryan E. Grontkowski, 41, 2201 Homewood Ave., Mishawaka
Paul A. Vitali, 39, and Danielle R. Miller, 32, both of 58140 Coneflower Drive, Goshen
Thomas F. Hagen, 54, 64645 C.R. 15, Goshen, and Cathy A. Jacobs, 52, 56540 Woodbine Lane, Elkhart
Cynthia S. Heath, 61, and Ray G. Bowen, 56, both of 29385 Lehigh Drive, Elkhart
Steven C. Otto, 27, 5850 W. 600 South, Topeka, and Cara J. Yoder, 22, 14525 Ind. 4, Goshen
David S. Ferris, 36, 64429 Pleasant Plain Drive, Goshen, and Christine N. Schaubert, 40, 19822 Crosswynd, Bristol
Robert A. Rivera, 48, and Bianca Charles, 50, both of 721 Harrison St., Elkhart
Valeria V. Hernandez Hernandez, 22, and Manuel A. Otero Navarro, 22, both of 506 Sherman St., Elkhart
Elizabeth G. McEachern, 43, and Jeremy S. Elswick, 48, both of 58880 River Forest Drive, Goshen
Harriet M. Stephens, 68, 3639 Gordon Road, Elkhart, and Bernard W. Hartman, 78, 63263 C.R. 13, Goshen
Kelsey L. Lakins, 28, and Christopher M. Disher, 33, both of 730 N. Williams St., Nappanee
Yessica V. Guerrero Castaneda, 24, and Juan J. Garcia Aguilera, 26, 18991 C.R. 18, Goshen
Lairen M. Miller, 23, 12185 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Ricardo Vasquez Jr., 27, 4821 Druid St., Los Angeles, California
Brooke M. Hochstedler, 24, 818 S. 12th St., Goshen, and Jordan Slabaugh Garber, 31, 1501 West Ave., Goshen
Alexandra M. Turner, 23, and Marshall W. Earp, 24, both of 23623 Creek Park Drive, Elkhart
Benjamin E. Moser, 37, 15932 C.R. 46, Goshen, and Katurah A. Hochstetler, 23, 13996 N. 1050 West, Nappanee
Allison E. Folker, 28, and Joshua N. Miller, 31, both of 1501 Berkey Ave., Goshen
David J. Radcliff, 45, and Aimee J. Phillips, 45, both of 1964 Country Circle N., Nappanee
Gerald L. Abell II, 43, 10398 Glenn Abbey Lane, Fishers, and Courtney C. Papa, 42, 204 Clarinet Blvd. E., Elkhart
David W. Bontrager, 23, 10138 C.R. 18, Middlebury, and Sharon Nisley, 20, 62413 Ind. 13, Goshen
Mechiel E. Dues, 55, 1931 Belmont Ave., Elkhart, and James E. Young, 60, 1310 Bixby Road, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Rachel A. Denlinger, 38, 531 W. Washington St., Elkhart, and Inyerman A. Fonseca, 32, 1120 McPherson St., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Jessica A. Rocha, Goshen, and Raul Rocha Jr., Milford. Married June 29, 1990, separated in December 2019.
Huberto Reyes Perez, Goshen, and Arlinne L. Malave Martinez, Elkhart. Married Feb. 20, 2001, separated March 15, 2010.
Nicole Lengerich, Goshen, and Ronald Lengerich, Elkhart. Married Oct. 29, 2005, separated June 27, 2020; one minor child.
Marylou Medina, Goshen, and J. Jesus Vasquez, Goshen. Married June 2, 2000, separated Jan. 18, 2020; one minor child.
Adam J. Olmstead, Elkhart, and Lori A. Olmstead, South Bend. Married April 21, 2001, separated Dec. 15, 2020; two minor children.
