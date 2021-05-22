Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Tessa N. Bailey, 33, 603 Gra Roy Drive, Apt. 3, Goshen, and Ryan E. Grontkowski, 41, 2201 Homewood Ave., Mishawaka

Paul A. Vitali, 39, and Danielle R. Miller, 32, both of 58140 Coneflower Drive, Goshen

Thomas F. Hagen, 54, 64645 C.R. 15, Goshen, and Cathy A. Jacobs, 52, 56540 Woodbine Lane, Elkhart

Cynthia S. Heath, 61, and Ray G. Bowen, 56, both of 29385 Lehigh Drive, Elkhart

Steven C. Otto, 27, 5850 W. 600 South, Topeka, and Cara J. Yoder, 22, 14525 Ind. 4, Goshen

David S. Ferris, 36, 64429 Pleasant Plain Drive, Goshen, and Christine N. Schaubert, 40, 19822 Crosswynd, Bristol

Robert A. Rivera, 48, and Bianca Charles, 50, both of 721 Harrison St., Elkhart

Valeria V. Hernandez Hernandez, 22, and Manuel A. Otero Navarro, 22, both of 506 Sherman St., Elkhart

Elizabeth G. McEachern, 43, and Jeremy S. Elswick, 48, both of 58880 River Forest Drive, Goshen

Harriet M. Stephens, 68, 3639 Gordon Road, Elkhart, and Bernard W. Hartman, 78, 63263 C.R. 13, Goshen

Kelsey L. Lakins, 28, and Christopher M. Disher, 33, both of 730 N. Williams St., Nappanee

Yessica V. Guerrero Castaneda, 24, and Juan J. Garcia Aguilera, 26, 18991 C.R. 18, Goshen

Lairen M. Miller, 23, 12185 C.R. 36, Goshen, and Ricardo Vasquez Jr., 27, 4821 Druid St., Los Angeles, California

Brooke M. Hochstedler, 24, 818 S. 12th St., Goshen, and Jordan Slabaugh Garber, 31, 1501 West Ave., Goshen

Alexandra M. Turner, 23, and Marshall W. Earp, 24, both of 23623 Creek Park Drive, Elkhart

Benjamin E. Moser, 37, 15932 C.R. 46, Goshen, and Katurah A. Hochstetler, 23, 13996 N. 1050 West, Nappanee

Allison E. Folker, 28, and Joshua N. Miller, 31, both of 1501 Berkey Ave., Goshen

David J. Radcliff, 45, and Aimee J. Phillips, 45, both of 1964 Country Circle N., Nappanee

Gerald L. Abell II, 43, 10398 Glenn Abbey Lane, Fishers, and Courtney C. Papa, 42, 204 Clarinet Blvd. E., Elkhart

David W. Bontrager, 23, 10138 C.R. 18, Middlebury, and Sharon Nisley, 20, 62413 Ind. 13, Goshen

Mechiel E. Dues, 55, 1931 Belmont Ave., Elkhart, and James E. Young, 60, 1310 Bixby Road, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Rachel A. Denlinger, 38, 531 W. Washington St., Elkhart, and Inyerman A. Fonseca, 32, 1120 McPherson St., Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Jessica A. Rocha, Goshen, and Raul Rocha Jr., Milford. Married June 29, 1990, separated in December 2019.

Huberto Reyes Perez, Goshen, and Arlinne L. Malave Martinez, Elkhart. Married Feb. 20, 2001, separated March 15, 2010.

Nicole Lengerich, Goshen, and Ronald Lengerich, Elkhart. Married Oct. 29, 2005, separated June 27, 2020; one minor child.

Marylou Medina, Goshen, and J. Jesus Vasquez, Goshen. Married June 2, 2000, separated Jan. 18, 2020; one minor child.

Adam J. Olmstead, Elkhart, and Lori A. Olmstead, South Bend. Married April 21, 2001, separated Dec. 15, 2020; two minor children.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you