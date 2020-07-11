MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Andrew Davis, 29, and Cynthia M. Navarrete, 25, both of 53610 Kennedy Drive, Granger
Finola E. La-Follette, 23, 8842 N. 260 West, Wawaka, and Nathan E. Stoll, 22, 127 E. Elm St., Millersburg
Karen E. Mishler, 71, 305 W. Indiana Ave., Nappanee, and Larry Gingerich, 71, 67732 Ind. 15, New Paris
Sara M. Albaba, 28, 3709 Augusta Lane, Elkhart, and Sean G. Donovan, 30, 57581 Frances Ave., Elkhart
Niobe D. Woody, 23, 1919 Kulp Ave., Elkhart, and Riley E. Norris, 22, 2915 Vernon Ave., Elkhart
Amber L. Griffey, 28, and Jordan Z. Coffman, 31, both of 451 W. Walnut St., Nappanee
Adam G. Glanders, 25, and Sara A. Slabaugh, 24, both of 2623 Troon Court, Apt. 2A, South Bend
Graziella F. Siciliano, 39, and Chad S. Gallinat, 42, both of 618 Totten Mews N.E., Washington, D.C.
Jose A. Chavez, 42, and Mirna De Jesus Bermudez Huezo, 39, both of 611 James St., Elkhart
Christopher B. Beachy, 32, 1011 S. Main St., Goshen, and Ashley S. Militello, 35, 22457 C.R. 32, Goshen
Saul A. Saravia Bermudez, 33, and Scarleth G. Ferrufino Turcios, 24, both of 420 Middlebury St., Elkhart
Hannah N. Johnson, 26, and Wesley A. White, 33, both of 304 S. Scott St., Middlebury
Didier O. Ruiz Alvarez, 32, and Miriam Sanchez Ortega, 39, both of 409 S. Wheatland Drive, Goshen
Luis M. Osorio Perdomo, 24, 22500 Stillwater Court, Apt. 3B, Elkhart, and Sarah E. Tanner, 22, 300 Alexander St., Plymouth
Carey L. Mathiak, 44, and Bradley S. Grostick, 40, both of 53586 Hyde Park Drive, Bristol
Trisha D. Handrich, 31, 203 N. Second St., Goshen, and Chase L. Snyder, 32, 19880 Bluff Drive, Goshen
Melissa M. Matteson, 22, 30176 Susan St., Elkhart, and Braden M. Fish, 22, 59664 Grandview Court, Elkhart
Lauren G. Tanner, 25, and Elijah J. Arias, 26, both of 58109 Westleaf Manor Blvd., Elkhart
Eric P. Zimmerman, 20, 8076 W. 600 South, Claypool, and Shondella K. Martin, 19, 67516 C.R. 15, Goshen
Brianna M. Barrett, 27, and Christopher Frazier, 37, both of 1305 W. Vistula St., Apt. 1224, Bristol
Erin W. Mulcahy, 28, and Tara L. Haberstich, 36, both of 56848 Pinecrest Drive, Elkhart
James R. Morren, 36, and Emily K. Bell, 31, both of 65909 Woodbury Drive, Goshen
Keith C. Harbor, 38, and Devon D. Goodwin, 27, both of 707 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart
Perla R. Sanchez Renteria, 26, and Christopher L. Larry, 28, both of 1811 Visscher Drive, Apt. 6, Elkhart
Fantasy E. Wallis, 32, 14 Meadows, Nappanee, and Geroge W. Riggs, 42, 564 S. Arbutus St., Bristol
Randall R. Royer, 45, and Michelle A. Tredway, 46, both of 54152 Ash Road, Lot 265, Osceola
Brock V. Rodman, 26, 30850 Oakcrest Drive, Granger, and Liam M. Kipling, 24, 1240 Rue Du Fort, Montreal, Canada
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Monica S. Hernandez Acosta, Goshen, and Luis F. Lopez Cazares, Goshen. Married June 10, 2017, separation date not provided.
Michael R. Elizabeth, Syracuse, and Elizabeth A. O’Dell, Granger. Married March 13, separated June 16.
Kaleb A. Heaberlin, Goshen, and Heaven I. Heaberlin, Elkhart. Married Sept. 15, 2016, separated Nov. 13, 2018; two minor children.
Travis G. Myers, Goshen, and Jana C. Myers, Goshen. Married Nov. 29, 2008, separated November 2019.
