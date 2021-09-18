Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Rebecca K. Struble, 21, and Jared M. Kauffman, 24, both of 1201 C.R. 15, Lot 99, Elkhart
Robert L. Warble Jr., 47, and Maria A. Davies, 49, both of 105 Indiana Ave., Goshen
Reed W. Qualls, 28, and Taylor S. Allison, 27, both of 117 Tamarack Drive, Wakarusa
Rebecca L. Peachey, 25, 57105 C.R. 21, Goshen, and Jarold L. Toews, 22, 38346 Franklin Butte Road, Scio, Oregon
Kaden M. Copas, 23, and Christi L. Shultz, 22, both of 1011 Princeton St., Elkhart
Tiffany L. A. Yoder, 21, and Ray E. Meadows Jr., 22, both of 1302 Berkey Ave., Goshen
Paul S. Simeri, 35, and Erika M. Miller, 26, both of 56099 C.R. 21, Goshen
Nickolas M. Knepper, 20, and Katelyn M. Miller, 20, both of 24757 Buddy St., Elkhart
Erica A. Schuelke, 23, and Nikolas S. Olson, 24, both of 30636 Springmeadow Court, Granger
Kyle R. Mishler, 30, and Hannah M. Rybicki, 25, both of 1508 S. 14th St., Goshen
Franklin J. Cecrle, 40, and Malinda J. Stickel, 40, both of 56040 River Heights, Elkhart
Michael J. Lowery, 52, 72595 Spruce Road, Walkerton, and Casandra A. Pierucki, 30, 23428 Crest Court, Elkhart
Martin Martinez Jr., 26, 6723 Meadowcrest Drive, Arlington, Texas, and Jasmine Ortiz, 24, 3451 Guilford Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
Phillip A. Yutzy, 23, 68164 C.R. 21, New Paris, and Carla D. Bontrager, 21, 61041 C.R. 33, Goshen
Jessica M. Judd, 29, and Yunior Quintero Guzman, 20, both of 521 Virginia Ave., Apt. A, Elkhart
Kim K. Mack, 37, 816 S. Sixth St., Goshen, and Benjamin D. Irwin, 44, 1045 Courtney N.W., Grand Rapids, Michigan
Michael H. Larson III, 23, 56577 Sun Ray Drive, Elkhart, and Katelynn N. Johnson, 23, 29944 Arizona Ave., Elkhart
Lindsay A. R. Mishler, 41, and Richard E. Kirchner, 41, both of 29543 C.R. 12, Elkhart
Evelyn A. Orellana Sanchez, 28, 22382 Breakwater Drive, Apt. 3A, Elkhart, and Nicholas J. Newcomer, 26, 1301 Farmcrest Circle, Apt. 3A, Mishawaka
Travis A. Dowdy, 27, 215 Easterday Drive, Shipshewana, and Marissa N. Long, 25, 226 Greenfield Drive, Middlebury
Axcel J. Colon Vargas, 19, and Maria C. Mejia Mendez, 19, both of 1810 Visscher Drive, Apt. 1, Elkhart
John A. Helmuth, 24, 61095 E. County Line Road, Shipshewana, and Jolene R. Lehman, 23, 58548 C.R. 35, Middlebury
Wendy S. Valadez, 44, and Gabriel Martinez Huerta, 43, both of 141 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Brenda S. Arellano, 21, and Alejandro Montejano, 21, both of 3401 Newton Drive, Elkhart
Tanesha Conner, 35, 62944 C.R. 29, Goshen, and Bob J. Kostopoulos, 35, 10710 S. Central Ave., Chicago Ridge, Illinois
Whitney N. Johnson, 26, and Lucas M. Bartz, 28, both of 54614 Thrash Lane, Elkhart
Bobby J. Hamlett, 22, and Steven Rios, 33, both of 602 N. Fifth St., Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Thomas Heintzberger, Elkhart, and Melissa Heintzberger, Elkhart. Married Nov. 7, 1998, separated Nov. 25, 2019; one minor child.
Thayne Grove, Nappanee, and Ashley Grove, Nappanee. Married June 12, 2014, separated Jan. 15; one minor child.
Jenny C. Hartford-Smith, Elkhart, and Tharon C. Smith III, Elkhart. Married July 28, 2010, separated Jan. 5; one minor child.
Ai Wan Choong, Elkhart, and Laurentino Tolentino-Tadeo, Elkhart. Married Feb. 29, 2016, separated Feb. 28, 2018; one minor child.
Rodd Lehman, Goshen, and Crystal Lehman, Elkhart. Married Oct. 31, 2013, separated Sept. 9; one minor child.
Amy N. Guthrie, Goshen, and Justin A. Guthrie, Three Rivers, Michigan. Married Oct. 25, 2007, separated Feb. 1, 2020; two minor children.
