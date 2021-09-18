Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Rebecca K. Struble, 21, and Jared M. Kauffman, 24, both of 1201 C.R. 15, Lot 99, Elkhart

Robert L. Warble Jr., 47, and Maria A. Davies, 49, both of 105 Indiana Ave., Goshen

Reed W. Qualls, 28, and Taylor S. Allison, 27, both of 117 Tamarack Drive, Wakarusa

Rebecca L. Peachey, 25, 57105 C.R. 21, Goshen, and Jarold L. Toews, 22, 38346 Franklin Butte Road, Scio, Oregon

Kaden M. Copas, 23, and Christi L. Shultz, 22, both of 1011 Princeton St., Elkhart

Tiffany L. A. Yoder, 21, and Ray E. Meadows Jr., 22, both of 1302 Berkey Ave., Goshen

Paul S. Simeri, 35, and Erika M. Miller, 26, both of 56099 C.R. 21, Goshen

Nickolas M. Knepper, 20, and Katelyn M. Miller, 20, both of 24757 Buddy St., Elkhart

Erica A. Schuelke, 23, and Nikolas S. Olson, 24, both of 30636 Springmeadow Court, Granger

Kyle R. Mishler, 30, and Hannah M. Rybicki, 25, both of 1508 S. 14th St., Goshen

Franklin J. Cecrle, 40, and Malinda J. Stickel, 40, both of 56040 River Heights, Elkhart

Michael J. Lowery, 52, 72595 Spruce Road, Walkerton, and Casandra A. Pierucki, 30, 23428 Crest Court, Elkhart

Martin Martinez Jr., 26, 6723 Meadowcrest Drive, Arlington, Texas, and Jasmine Ortiz, 24, 3451 Guilford Spring Road, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Phillip A. Yutzy, 23, 68164 C.R. 21, New Paris, and Carla D. Bontrager, 21, 61041 C.R. 33, Goshen

Jessica M. Judd, 29, and Yunior Quintero Guzman, 20, both of 521 Virginia Ave., Apt. A, Elkhart

Kim K. Mack, 37, 816 S. Sixth St., Goshen, and Benjamin D. Irwin, 44, 1045 Courtney N.W., Grand Rapids, Michigan

Michael H. Larson III, 23, 56577 Sun Ray Drive, Elkhart, and Katelynn N. Johnson, 23, 29944 Arizona Ave., Elkhart

Lindsay A. R. Mishler, 41, and Richard E. Kirchner, 41, both of 29543 C.R. 12, Elkhart

Evelyn A. Orellana Sanchez, 28, 22382 Breakwater Drive, Apt. 3A, Elkhart, and Nicholas J. Newcomer, 26, 1301 Farmcrest Circle, Apt. 3A, Mishawaka

Travis A. Dowdy, 27, 215 Easterday Drive, Shipshewana, and Marissa N. Long, 25, 226 Greenfield Drive, Middlebury

Axcel J. Colon Vargas, 19, and Maria C. Mejia Mendez, 19, both of 1810 Visscher Drive, Apt. 1, Elkhart

John A. Helmuth, 24, 61095 E. County Line Road, Shipshewana, and Jolene R. Lehman, 23, 58548 C.R. 35, Middlebury

Wendy S. Valadez, 44, and Gabriel Martinez Huerta, 43, both of 141 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Brenda S. Arellano, 21, and Alejandro Montejano, 21, both of 3401 Newton Drive, Elkhart

Tanesha Conner, 35, 62944 C.R. 29, Goshen, and Bob J. Kostopoulos, 35, 10710 S. Central Ave., Chicago Ridge, Illinois

Whitney N. Johnson, 26, and Lucas M. Bartz, 28, both of 54614 Thrash Lane, Elkhart

Bobby J. Hamlett, 22, and Steven Rios, 33, both of 602 N. Fifth St., Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Thomas Heintzberger, Elkhart, and Melissa Heintzberger, Elkhart. Married Nov. 7, 1998, separated Nov. 25, 2019; one minor child.

Thayne Grove, Nappanee, and Ashley Grove, Nappanee. Married June 12, 2014, separated Jan. 15; one minor child.

Jenny C. Hartford-Smith, Elkhart, and Tharon C. Smith III, Elkhart. Married July 28, 2010, separated Jan. 5; one minor child.

Ai Wan Choong, Elkhart, and Laurentino Tolentino-Tadeo, Elkhart. Married Feb. 29, 2016, separated Feb. 28, 2018; one minor child.

Rodd Lehman, Goshen, and Crystal Lehman, Elkhart. Married Oct. 31, 2013, separated Sept. 9; one minor child.

Amy N. Guthrie, Goshen, and Justin A. Guthrie, Three Rivers, Michigan. Married Oct. 25, 2007, separated Feb. 1, 2020; two minor children.

