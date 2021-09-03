Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Kasey A. Grathen, 35, and Daniel M. Zeiger, 36, both of 19880 Gunder Road, Bristol
Jason A. Gingerich, 21, 8137 Fir Road, Bourbon, and Natasha R. Beachy, 20, 30150 C.R. 52, Nappanee
Angela M. Painter, 41, and Matthew S. Hershberger, 42, both of 20717 C.R. 14, Bristol
Jennifer R. Wysong, 30, and Michael W. Stump, 42, both of 1604 W. Pike St., Goshen
Candice M. Ernsberger, 39, and Allen J. Losee, 36, both of 331 W. Cleveland Ave., Elkhart
Kristin I. Ford, 26, 30373 S. Meadow Brook Lane, Elkhart, and Luke D. Pace, 26, 1619 Locust St., Apt. 104, Elkhart
George R. Cornish Sr., 80, and Dexter L. Butterworth, 61, both of 26394 Douglas Ave., Elkhart
Lyle D. Miller, 25, 71 Beech Road, Nappanee, and Emma D. Lehman, 25, 72449 C.R. 9, Nappanee
Jonathan W. Stutzman, 29, and Anastacia B. Miller, 22, both of 440 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Nicole M. Cogdill, 31, 25992 Quail Ridge Drive, Elkhart, and Justin A. MacFarlane, 33, 1119 Marshlyn Drive, Niles, Michigan
Luisa F. Medina, 27, and Andrea Rodriguez-Barajas, 25, both of 3404 E Lane, Apt. 2A, Elkhart
Anthony R. Thornton Jr., 34, and Jennifer K. Sagarsee, 33, both of 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 38, Bristol
Jazmyne C. Creviston, 24, and Cody D. O’Dell, 24, both of 117 S. West Blvd., Elkhart
Stacy L. Martin, 36, and Jonathan I. Starr, 28, 30818 Mast Drive, Osceola
Rhonda K. Thomas, 54, and Paul B. Washington, 58, both of 57727 Frances Ave., Elkhart
Jared D. Willett, 22, 4001 Navaho Drive, Johnson City, Tennessee, and Sidney F. Hochstedler, 21, 18158 C.R. 22, Goshen
Mark V. Terry, 34, and Cristal Gutierrez Valle, 30, both of 250 E. Bristol St., H 82, Elkhart
Ilse Y. Alvarado Salgado, 28, 54650 Suburban Drive, Elkhart and Octavio Loera Gonzalez, 31, 203 N. Eighth St., Goshen
Douglas J. Thursby, 56, and Rosario A. Gonzalez, 46, both of 28754 C.R. 26, Lot 2, Elkhart
Zachary M. Leer, 32, and Chaztine R. Hays, 29, both of 54431 Berkley Ave., Elkhart
Andrew D. Yoder, 37, 23200 Wexford Court, Elkhart, and Brittney A. Lehman, 35, 304 E. Warren St., Middlebury
Michael L. Polachek, 51, and Helen L. Polachek, 53, both of 155 Division St., Elkhart
Nicholas D. Mantel, 26, 1810 Osolo Road, Elkhart, and Jennifer N. Brick, 24, 3220 E. Lake Drive North, Elkhart
Danny R. Hurt, 63, and Joyce M. Young, 53, both of 3627 Kirkwood Court, Elkhart
Christopher L. Ubaldo, 23, 110 S. 28th St., Goshen, and Noel Robinson Zak, 22, 305 S. Sixth St., Goshen
Kevin D. Head, 61, 26895 Edwards Road, Elkhart, and Cynthia S. Cain, 64, 1032 Cassopolis St., Elkhart
Marisol Vargas, 53, 14 Sunrise Drive, Elkhart, and Levi L. Carpintero-Romero, 50, 672 136th Ave., Apt. 1, Holland, Michigan
Suany G. Quintano Vasquez, 21, and Jose R. Martinez Contreras, 23, both of 335 Country Club Drive, Elkhart
Ashley N. Lese, 27, and Matthew P. Thompson, 38, both of 1218 Bar St., Elkhart
Alexandria O. Thompson, 28, and Zachary A. Dennis, 26, both of 20244 Falcon Brook Court, New Paris
Kathy J. Yoder, 19, 59323 C.R. 35, Middlebury, and Mervin O. Yoder, 21, 65438 Ind. 13, Millersburg
Tristan I. Clark, 24, 13878 C.R. 38, Goshen, and Collette R. Miller, 24, 55925 C.R. 33, Middlebury
Monica Quezada, 25, 403 Glenwood Drive, Goshen, and Jonathan Flores, 26, 878 E. Perry Road, Ligonier
Zackary S. Kempen, 22, and Ashley S. Holderread, 23, both of 1648 Columbian Ave., Elkhart
Loreline A. Gonazlez Paulino, 26, and Jose A. Lorenzo Ramon, 36, both of 1824 Baltic Ave., Elkhart
Angelica S. Dovie Matheson, 28, and Allan J. Aust II, 30, both of 50646 Manhatten Drive, Elkhart
Cesar A. Varela Archaga, 21, and Collette B. Harbin, 36, both of 1804 Belmont Ave., Elkhart
Michael J. O’Brien, 38, and Jennifer N. Gross, 40, both of 58660 Palace Lane, Elkhart
Carolyn E. Thigpen, 33, 181 Home Ave., Elkhart, and Andres I. Rodriguez, 33, 704 Plett St. S.W., Grand Rapids, Michigan
Stephany L. Bailey, 21, 725 Monroe St., Apt. A, Elkhart, and Frederick L. Dotson Jr., 29, 715 Johnson St., South Bend
Matthew J. Stankovsky, 23, 16816 Eagletown Road, Westfield, and Josephine K. Gropp, 24, 26671 Ray Court, Elkhart
Heber Sanchez, 25, and Julissa E. Ventura Lozano, 23, both of 318 S. Elkhart Ave., Apt. 441, Elkhart
Cesar Briano Diaz, 36, and Dulce P. Botello, 33, both of 1605 S. Main St., Elkhart
Jessica R. Rutledge, 33, and Joseph J. R. Garrison, 41, both of 28523 C.R. 50, Nappanee
Reed C. Ledbetter, 64, 64123 C.R. 15, Goshen, and Diana M. Hillebrand, 60, 1226 E. Fourth St., Mishawaka
Johana Farmer, 38, and Eric M. Kavales, 41, both of 57387 Karington Court, Elkhart
Gabiel Alvarado, 41, and Stephanie M. Johnson, 33, both of 1517 Cottonwood Drive, Elkhart
Kalman B. Perjesi, 28, and Mary A. Shaffer, 26, both of 2412 Kenilworth Drive, Elkhart
Alixandria K-A Robbins, 26, 67280 Ponderosa Drive, Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Kyle J. Warner, 26, 9049 Second St., Baroda, Michigan
Stacey L. Miller, 21, 61566 C.R. 133, Goshen, and Malachi D. Mast, 21, 27770 C.R. 48, Nappanee
Madisyn K. Schenk, 29, and Jeremy A. Harper, 29, both of 52271 Iris Court, Elkhart
Daren L. Graber, 27, and Janna L. Yutzy, 26, both of 755 Locke Court, Nappanee
Mackenzie C. Carper-Bergakker, 20, and Derek L. Eash, 19, both of 57034 Claudia Lane, Middlebury
Mario F. Trevino, 43, 2205 Cassopolis St., Lot 82, Elkhart, and Lisa M. Jacobs, 40, 1122 Bower St., Elkhart
Shannon B. Daniels, 50, 9926 N. Marine Key Drive, Syracuse, and Stacie J. Cook, 42, 606 Revere Drive, Apt. A, Goshen
Natalia E. Brito Abreu, 24, and Michael M. Losada Aponte, 38, both of 1803 W. Westplains Drive, Apt. 2, Goshen
Danae D. Graber, 19, 12865 C.R. 30, Middlebury, and Bryan J. Lehman, 21, 13698 C.R. 30, Goshen
Ricky A. Humphrey, 40, and Carrie A. Condy, 43, both of 338 Pierre Moran Drive, Elkhart
Alvaro Romo, 23, and Katja S. Norton, 23, both of 416 N. Second St., Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Natalie J. Mares, Goshen, and Efren Mares, Goshen. Married May 14, 2005, separated May 15; three minor children.
Tina M. Green, Nappanee, and Brent A. Green, Nappanee. Married July 29, 1996, separated Aug. 24; one minor child.
Eva Rodriguez, Elkhart, and Ricardo Rodriguez Manrriquez, Elkhart. Married April 4, 2001, separated April 12.
Paul Adame, Goshen, and Tamara Adame, Goshen. Married April 23, 2005, separated Jan. 18, 2019.
Heather A. Wogoman, Middlebury, and Jeffrey M. Wogoman, Middlebury. Married Oct. 13, 2007, separated Aug. 13; one minor child.
Daysy P. Quiroz Gutierrez, Goshen, and Eduardo Salazar, Goshen. Married Oct. 10, 2015, separated Jan. 10, 2016; one minor child.
Jairo J. Barrera Barrera, Elkhart, and Norma S. Flores Lopez, Elkhart. Married May 15, 2009, separated Aug. 10.
