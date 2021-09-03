Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Kasey A. Grathen, 35, and Daniel M. Zeiger, 36, both of 19880 Gunder Road, Bristol

Jason A. Gingerich, 21, 8137 Fir Road, Bourbon, and Natasha R. Beachy, 20, 30150 C.R. 52, Nappanee

Angela M. Painter, 41, and Matthew S. Hershberger, 42, both of 20717 C.R. 14, Bristol

Jennifer R. Wysong, 30, and Michael W. Stump, 42, both of 1604 W. Pike St., Goshen

Candice M. Ernsberger, 39, and Allen J. Losee, 36, both of 331 W. Cleveland Ave., Elkhart

Kristin I. Ford, 26, 30373 S. Meadow Brook Lane, Elkhart, and Luke D. Pace, 26, 1619 Locust St., Apt. 104, Elkhart

George R. Cornish Sr., 80, and Dexter L. Butterworth, 61, both of 26394 Douglas Ave., Elkhart

Lyle D. Miller, 25, 71 Beech Road, Nappanee, and Emma D. Lehman, 25, 72449 C.R. 9, Nappanee

Jonathan W. Stutzman, 29, and Anastacia B. Miller, 22, both of 440 Broadmore Estates, Goshen

Nicole M. Cogdill, 31, 25992 Quail Ridge Drive, Elkhart, and Justin A. MacFarlane, 33, 1119 Marshlyn Drive, Niles, Michigan

Luisa F. Medina, 27, and Andrea Rodriguez-Barajas, 25, both of 3404 E Lane, Apt. 2A, Elkhart

Anthony R. Thornton Jr., 34, and Jennifer K. Sagarsee, 33, both of 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 38, Bristol

Jazmyne C. Creviston, 24, and Cody D. O’Dell, 24, both of 117 S. West Blvd., Elkhart

Stacy L. Martin, 36, and Jonathan I. Starr, 28, 30818 Mast Drive, Osceola

Rhonda K. Thomas, 54, and Paul B. Washington, 58, both of 57727 Frances Ave., Elkhart

Jared D. Willett, 22, 4001 Navaho Drive, Johnson City, Tennessee, and Sidney F. Hochstedler, 21, 18158 C.R. 22, Goshen

Mark V. Terry, 34, and Cristal Gutierrez Valle, 30, both of 250 E. Bristol St., H 82, Elkhart

Ilse Y. Alvarado Salgado, 28, 54650 Suburban Drive, Elkhart and Octavio Loera Gonzalez, 31, 203 N. Eighth St., Goshen

Douglas J. Thursby, 56, and Rosario A. Gonzalez, 46, both of 28754 C.R. 26, Lot 2, Elkhart

Zachary M. Leer, 32, and Chaztine R. Hays, 29, both of 54431 Berkley Ave., Elkhart

Andrew D. Yoder, 37, 23200 Wexford Court, Elkhart, and Brittney A. Lehman, 35, 304 E. Warren St., Middlebury

Michael L. Polachek, 51, and Helen L. Polachek, 53, both of 155 Division St., Elkhart

Nicholas D. Mantel, 26, 1810 Osolo Road, Elkhart, and Jennifer N. Brick, 24, 3220 E. Lake Drive North, Elkhart

Danny R. Hurt, 63, and Joyce M. Young, 53, both of 3627 Kirkwood Court, Elkhart

Christopher L. Ubaldo, 23, 110 S. 28th St., Goshen, and Noel Robinson Zak, 22, 305 S. Sixth St., Goshen

Kevin D. Head, 61, 26895 Edwards Road, Elkhart, and Cynthia S. Cain, 64, 1032 Cassopolis St., Elkhart

Marisol Vargas, 53, 14 Sunrise Drive, Elkhart, and Levi L. Carpintero-Romero, 50, 672 136th Ave., Apt. 1, Holland, Michigan

Suany G. Quintano Vasquez, 21, and Jose R. Martinez Contreras, 23, both of 335 Country Club Drive, Elkhart

Ashley N. Lese, 27, and Matthew P. Thompson, 38, both of 1218 Bar St., Elkhart

Alexandria O. Thompson, 28, and Zachary A. Dennis, 26, both of 20244 Falcon Brook Court, New Paris

Kathy J. Yoder, 19, 59323 C.R. 35, Middlebury, and Mervin O. Yoder, 21, 65438 Ind. 13, Millersburg

Tristan I. Clark, 24, 13878 C.R. 38, Goshen, and Collette R. Miller, 24, 55925 C.R. 33, Middlebury

Monica Quezada, 25, 403 Glenwood Drive, Goshen, and Jonathan Flores, 26, 878 E. Perry Road, Ligonier

Zackary S. Kempen, 22, and Ashley S. Holderread, 23, both of 1648 Columbian Ave., Elkhart

Loreline A. Gonazlez Paulino, 26, and Jose A. Lorenzo Ramon, 36, both of 1824 Baltic Ave., Elkhart

Angelica S. Dovie Matheson, 28, and Allan J. Aust II, 30, both of 50646 Manhatten Drive, Elkhart

Cesar A. Varela Archaga, 21, and Collette B. Harbin, 36, both of 1804 Belmont Ave., Elkhart

Michael J. O’Brien, 38, and Jennifer N. Gross, 40, both of 58660 Palace Lane, Elkhart

Carolyn E. Thigpen, 33, 181 Home Ave., Elkhart, and Andres I. Rodriguez, 33, 704 Plett St. S.W., Grand Rapids, Michigan

Stephany L. Bailey, 21, 725 Monroe St., Apt. A, Elkhart, and Frederick L. Dotson Jr., 29, 715 Johnson St., South Bend

Matthew J. Stankovsky, 23, 16816 Eagletown Road, Westfield, and Josephine K. Gropp, 24, 26671 Ray Court, Elkhart

Heber Sanchez, 25, and Julissa E. Ventura Lozano, 23, both of 318 S. Elkhart Ave., Apt. 441, Elkhart

Cesar Briano Diaz, 36, and Dulce P. Botello, 33, both of 1605 S. Main St., Elkhart

Jessica R. Rutledge, 33, and Joseph J. R. Garrison, 41, both of 28523 C.R. 50, Nappanee

Reed C. Ledbetter, 64, 64123 C.R. 15, Goshen, and Diana M. Hillebrand, 60, 1226 E. Fourth St., Mishawaka

Johana Farmer, 38, and Eric M. Kavales, 41, both of 57387 Karington Court, Elkhart

Gabiel Alvarado, 41, and Stephanie M. Johnson, 33, both of 1517 Cottonwood Drive, Elkhart

Kalman B. Perjesi, 28, and Mary A. Shaffer, 26, both of 2412 Kenilworth Drive, Elkhart

Alixandria K-A Robbins, 26, 67280 Ponderosa Drive, Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Kyle J. Warner, 26, 9049 Second St., Baroda, Michigan

Stacey L. Miller, 21, 61566 C.R. 133, Goshen, and Malachi D. Mast, 21, 27770 C.R. 48, Nappanee

Madisyn K. Schenk, 29, and Jeremy A. Harper, 29, both of 52271 Iris Court, Elkhart

Daren L. Graber, 27, and Janna L. Yutzy, 26, both of 755 Locke Court, Nappanee

Mackenzie C. Carper-Bergakker, 20, and Derek L. Eash, 19, both of 57034 Claudia Lane, Middlebury

Mario F. Trevino, 43, 2205 Cassopolis St., Lot 82, Elkhart, and Lisa M. Jacobs, 40, 1122 Bower St., Elkhart

Shannon B. Daniels, 50, 9926 N. Marine Key Drive, Syracuse, and Stacie J. Cook, 42, 606 Revere Drive, Apt. A, Goshen

Natalia E. Brito Abreu, 24, and Michael M. Losada Aponte, 38, both of 1803 W. Westplains Drive, Apt. 2, Goshen

Danae D. Graber, 19, 12865 C.R. 30, Middlebury, and Bryan J. Lehman, 21, 13698 C.R. 30, Goshen

Ricky A. Humphrey, 40, and Carrie A. Condy, 43, both of 338 Pierre Moran Drive, Elkhart

Alvaro Romo, 23, and Katja S. Norton, 23, both of 416 N. Second St., Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Natalie J. Mares, Goshen, and Efren Mares, Goshen. Married May 14, 2005, separated May 15; three minor children.

Tina M. Green, Nappanee, and Brent A. Green, Nappanee. Married July 29, 1996, separated Aug. 24; one minor child.

Eva Rodriguez, Elkhart, and Ricardo Rodriguez Manrriquez, Elkhart. Married April 4, 2001, separated April 12.

Paul Adame, Goshen, and Tamara Adame, Goshen. Married April 23, 2005, separated Jan. 18, 2019.

Heather A. Wogoman, Middlebury, and Jeffrey M. Wogoman, Middlebury. Married Oct. 13, 2007, separated Aug. 13; one minor child.

Daysy P. Quiroz Gutierrez, Goshen, and Eduardo Salazar, Goshen. Married Oct. 10, 2015, separated Jan. 10, 2016; one minor child.

Jairo J. Barrera Barrera, Elkhart, and Norma S. Flores Lopez, Elkhart. Married May 15, 2009, separated Aug. 10.

