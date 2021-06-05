Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Alexis M. Baker, 27, and James B. Brandenberger, 29, both of 57522 Alder Court, Elkhart
Elijah D. Ness, 18, 22508 Stillwater Court, Apt. 1A, Elkhart, and Magdalene L. Wilson, 19, 2828 10th St., Elkhart
Karla Salazar, 23, and Jose L. Romo Gallegos, 25, both of 907 N. Seventh St., Goshen
Timothy C. Hostetler, 22, 13105 C.R. 44, Millersburg, and Kaitlyn G. Reese, 19, 20063 C.R. 46, New Paris
Eugenio Santos Morales, 40, and Xochitl M. Galvan Rosales, 36, both of 332 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart
Bradley M. Bishop, 27, and Toni M. Getts, 25, both of 3103 Superior St., Elkhart
Jessica Santos, 30, 4028 Tyler Lane, Goshen, and Saul Macias Cruz, 37, 1018 Westwood Drive, Goshen
Kody A. Turner, 24, 56696 Sapphire Blvd., Elkhart, and Staci A. Jurgonski, 26, 54261 Bell St., South Bend
Elayne J. Davidson, 23, and Brian E. Hochstetler, 22, both of 59398 C.R. 11, Elkhart
Leonardo A. Leon Valecillos, 31, and Gabriela J. Moreno Pereira, 31, both of 554 Palmetto Drive, Goshen
Jay S. Gedwill, 51, 1319 Davis Ave., Whiting, and Virginia N. Soliz Mamani, 50, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Lot 143, Elkhart
Uriah H. Hardman, 22, and Satu H. Rajala, 19, both of 18326 Wee Acres Drive, Bristol
Breanna R. Troyer, 23, 26083 C.R. 48, Nappanee, and Nicholas A. Newcomer, 23, 12582 N. 825 East, Syracuse
Tina M. Garrison, 49, 1801 Frances Ave., Elkhart, and Roger A. Pletcher, 49, 613 Sunset Ave., Elkhart
Regina K. Bontrager, 23, 11295 W. 300 South, Shipshewana, and Marlin D. Schlabach, 22, 13249 C.R. 22, Middlebury
Megan M. Podell, 21, 50912 Hemingway Lane, Elkhart, and Bryce A. Ergle, 23, 22768 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 2B, Elkhart
Casey B. Briano, 23, 1009 Eagle Drive, Goshen, and Roberta J. Keck, 20, 131 N. Main St., Wolcottville
Olivia G. Wenger, 24, and Alex M. Wiederman, 24, both of 1019 Wilson Ave., Goshen
John R. Trenshaw, 26, 902 S. Eighth St., Goshen, and Samantha C. Shank, 22, 69405 C.R. 23, New Paris
Lisa K. Frecker, 43, and Darin L. Hathaway, 43, both of 53893 Spring Mill Drive, Elkhart
Paul E. Cruz Gonzalez, 28, and Taylor A. Hawkins, 28, both of 125 Winchester Trail, Goshen
Rebecca D. Coy, 41, and Matthew C. Staeven, 44, both of 124 E. Westwood Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Randall L. Cooper, 56, and Lisa G. Scheetz, 54, both of 26106 N. Shore Drive, Elkhart
Kendric G. Martin, 20, Ind. 119, Goshen, and Charity S. Shaum, 20, N. Pleasant Hill Road, Akron
Steven E. Bates II, 23, and Megan E. Freeze, 19, both of 1502 Locust St., Apt. 107, Elkhart
Matthew D. Kati, 35, 423 Sugar Pine Drive, Mishawaka, and Kristi L. Bender, 37, 1820 E. Monroe St., Goshen
Madison C. Jones, 25, and Logen T. M. Norment, 24, both of 58698 C.R. 3, Elkhart
Bethany J. Goddard, 26, 23386 Farmington Ave., Elkhart, and Joshua A. Clingaman, 29, 321 N. Le Blvd. De La Paix, South Bend
Spencer C. Brown, 25, 61133 C.R. 21, Goshen, and Delora M. Cross, 27, 1601 West Ave., Goshen
Michele L. Hale, 47, 1104 E. 50th St., Marion, and Brett A. Greer, 50, 57091 Bluff Crest Drive, Elkhart
Neal R. Warstler, 25, 1401 Berkey Ave., Goshen, and Lauren K. Bilinski, 28, 5524 Osage Lake Drive, Apt. 3A, Mishawaka
Luisa Y. Lopez Rodriguez, 23, and Jesus S. Montoya, 24, both of 1918 Beckner St., Goshen
McKenna N. Maes, 22, 67077 C.R. 21, Goshen, and Daniel P. Schultz, 22, 5035 S. 136th East Ave., Apt. 422, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Randy L. Patterson, 54, and Melissa M. Hectus Krowicki, 51, both of 13849 S. County Line Road, Syracuse
Laura A. Hartman, 21, 418 N. Second St., Apt. 7, Elkhart, and Joshua R. Troyer, 23, 19650 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen
Tasha N. DePietro, 31, and Jamie L. Potter, 35, both of 56705 Shore Ave., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Tracy L. Hagerman, Goshen, and Grevil J. Hagerman III, Goshen. Married Nov. 7, 2019, separated Aug. 1, 2020.
Marianne Helmuth, Wakarusa, and Crist Helmuth, Goshen. Married April 13, 2001, separated Feb. 27; one minor child.
Francisco A. Ortiz, address not provided, and Ivonnette Ortiz Rudriquez, Belchertown, Massachusetts. Married March 13, 1995, no separation date listed.
Logan Yoder, Nappanee, and Megan Yoder, Greensboro, North Carolina. Married Oct. 22, 2017, separated Oct. 25, 2020.
Fernanda I. Flores, Elkhart, and Jerardo Flores, Ligonier. Married March 20, separated May 3.
