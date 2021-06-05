Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Alexis M. Baker, 27, and James B. Brandenberger, 29, both of 57522 Alder Court, Elkhart

Elijah D. Ness, 18, 22508 Stillwater Court, Apt. 1A, Elkhart, and Magdalene L. Wilson, 19, 2828 10th St., Elkhart

Karla Salazar, 23, and Jose L. Romo Gallegos, 25, both of 907 N. Seventh St., Goshen

Timothy C. Hostetler, 22, 13105 C.R. 44, Millersburg, and Kaitlyn G. Reese, 19, 20063 C.R. 46, New Paris

Eugenio Santos Morales, 40, and Xochitl M. Galvan Rosales, 36, both of 332 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart

Bradley M. Bishop, 27, and Toni M. Getts, 25, both of 3103 Superior St., Elkhart

Jessica Santos, 30, 4028 Tyler Lane, Goshen, and Saul Macias Cruz, 37, 1018 Westwood Drive, Goshen

Kody A. Turner, 24, 56696 Sapphire Blvd., Elkhart, and Staci A. Jurgonski, 26, 54261 Bell St., South Bend

Elayne J. Davidson, 23, and Brian E. Hochstetler, 22, both of 59398 C.R. 11, Elkhart

Leonardo A. Leon Valecillos, 31, and Gabriela J. Moreno Pereira, 31, both of 554 Palmetto Drive, Goshen

Jay S. Gedwill, 51, 1319 Davis Ave., Whiting, and Virginia N. Soliz Mamani, 50, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Lot 143, Elkhart

Uriah H. Hardman, 22, and Satu H. Rajala, 19, both of 18326 Wee Acres Drive, Bristol

Breanna R. Troyer, 23, 26083 C.R. 48, Nappanee, and Nicholas A. Newcomer, 23, 12582 N. 825 East, Syracuse

Tina M. Garrison, 49, 1801 Frances Ave., Elkhart, and Roger A. Pletcher, 49, 613 Sunset Ave., Elkhart

Regina K. Bontrager, 23, 11295 W. 300 South, Shipshewana, and Marlin D. Schlabach, 22, 13249 C.R. 22, Middlebury

Megan M. Podell, 21, 50912 Hemingway Lane, Elkhart, and Bryce A. Ergle, 23, 22768 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 2B, Elkhart

Casey B. Briano, 23, 1009 Eagle Drive, Goshen, and Roberta J. Keck, 20, 131 N. Main St., Wolcottville

Olivia G. Wenger, 24, and Alex M. Wiederman, 24, both of 1019 Wilson Ave., Goshen

John R. Trenshaw, 26, 902 S. Eighth St., Goshen, and Samantha C. Shank, 22, 69405 C.R. 23, New Paris

Lisa K. Frecker, 43, and Darin L. Hathaway, 43, both of 53893 Spring Mill Drive, Elkhart

Paul E. Cruz Gonzalez, 28, and Taylor A. Hawkins, 28, both of 125 Winchester Trail, Goshen

Rebecca D. Coy, 41, and Matthew C. Staeven, 44, both of 124 E. Westwood Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Randall L. Cooper, 56, and Lisa G. Scheetz, 54, both of 26106 N. Shore Drive, Elkhart

Kendric G. Martin, 20, Ind. 119, Goshen, and Charity S. Shaum, 20, N. Pleasant Hill Road, Akron

Steven E. Bates II, 23, and Megan E. Freeze, 19, both of 1502 Locust St., Apt. 107, Elkhart

Matthew D. Kati, 35, 423 Sugar Pine Drive, Mishawaka, and Kristi L. Bender, 37, 1820 E. Monroe St., Goshen

Madison C. Jones, 25, and Logen T. M. Norment, 24, both of 58698 C.R. 3, Elkhart

Bethany J. Goddard, 26, 23386 Farmington Ave., Elkhart, and Joshua A. Clingaman, 29, 321 N. Le Blvd. De La Paix, South Bend

Spencer C. Brown, 25, 61133 C.R. 21, Goshen, and Delora M. Cross, 27, 1601 West Ave., Goshen

Michele L. Hale, 47, 1104 E. 50th St., Marion, and Brett A. Greer, 50, 57091 Bluff Crest Drive, Elkhart

Neal R. Warstler, 25, 1401 Berkey Ave., Goshen, and Lauren K. Bilinski, 28, 5524 Osage Lake Drive, Apt. 3A, Mishawaka

Luisa Y. Lopez Rodriguez, 23, and Jesus S. Montoya, 24, both of 1918 Beckner St., Goshen

McKenna N. Maes, 22, 67077 C.R. 21, Goshen, and Daniel P. Schultz, 22, 5035 S. 136th East Ave., Apt. 422, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Randy L. Patterson, 54, and Melissa M. Hectus Krowicki, 51, both of 13849 S. County Line Road, Syracuse

Laura A. Hartman, 21, 418 N. Second St., Apt. 7, Elkhart, and Joshua R. Troyer, 23, 19650 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen

Tasha N. DePietro, 31, and Jamie L. Potter, 35, both of 56705 Shore Ave., Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Tracy L. Hagerman, Goshen, and Grevil J. Hagerman III, Goshen. Married Nov. 7, 2019, separated Aug. 1, 2020.

Marianne Helmuth, Wakarusa, and Crist Helmuth, Goshen. Married April 13, 2001, separated Feb. 27; one minor child.

Francisco A. Ortiz, address not provided, and Ivonnette Ortiz Rudriquez, Belchertown, Massachusetts. Married March 13, 1995, no separation date listed.

Logan Yoder, Nappanee, and Megan Yoder, Greensboro, North Carolina. Married Oct. 22, 2017, separated Oct. 25, 2020.

Fernanda I. Flores, Elkhart, and Jerardo Flores, Ligonier. Married March 20, separated May 3.

 

