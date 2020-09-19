MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Kyrsten Perhne, 31, and Curtis A. Smith, 35, both of 53586 Spring Mill Drive West, Elkhart
Christine J. Paul, 51, and Jeffrey M. Mann, 46, both of 142 Simpson Ave., Elkhart
Dominik H. Borkholder, 19, 533 N. Madison St., Nappanee, and Ashley R. Haynes, 18, 12095 N. 850 West, Nappanee
Amanda M. Irvine, 25, and Drew M. Hamilton, 30, both of 26143 Heatherfield Drive, Elkhart
Julie E. Yoder, 39, 422 Hillcrest Drive, Goshen, and Robert E. Rogers, 38, 24733 Lancer Drive, South Bend
Sandra S. Geers, 39, and Jeremy D. Cox, 42, both of 27612 C.R. 4, Elkhart
Jessica D. Hostetler, 27, and Andrew J. Bunker, 33, both of 16722 Runyon Road, Buchanan, Michigan
Melanie K. Streeter, 23, 70983 Tecumseh Drive, Nappanee, and Landon N. Kaufman, 23, 7621 N. Ind. 19, Etna Green
Michael J. Yoder, 29, 13130 C.R. 44, Millersburg, and Emily R. Raber, 25, 68198 C.R. 43, Millersburg
Courtney L. Eggleston, 27, 15341 William Paul Drive, Bristol, and Craig D. Thomas, 28, 60166 C.R. 39, Middlebury
Norris H. Lovan, 89, 1066 Southern Way Court, Mobile, Alabama, and Barbara J. Alvey, 87, 3800 Bent Oak Trail, Elkhart
Jeffry D. Sellers Jr., 34, and Jessica L. Witte, 23, both of 1709 Westplains Drive, Apt. 202, Goshen
James W. Chancellor, 26, and Myranda M. Pearce, 33, both of 23411 Shorelane, Elkhart
Cord A. Schmucker, 30, 17130 Featherstone Road, Constantine, Michigan, and Sarah M. Gabbard, 28, 22254 Marcellus Road, Three Rivers, Michigan
Dylan T. Harmon, 22, and Emily D. Sheets, 24, both of 66614 C.R. 3, Wakarusa
Lyndsey L. Smeltzer, 27, and Erin E. Finch, 28, both of 1801 Mediterranean Ave., Elkhart
Jordan N. Ragsdale, 25, and Cody A. Baker, 29, both of 18442 Wee Acres Drive, Bristol
Ronnee L. Moore, 45, 402 Crystal Valley Drive, #40, Middlebury, and Jennifer A. Yoder, 38, 402 Crystal Valley Drive, Middlebury
C. Joy Stutsman, 58, 1723 Bashor Road, Goshen, and Michael F. Doherty, 65, 58750 Ox Bow Court, Elkhart
Gina L. Massaro, 23, and Alex L. Wolfe, 26, both of 111 Fairway Ave., Bristol
Angelia M. Mazar, 41, 1240 N. Main St., Elkhart, and Larry E. Jarvis Jr., 42, 15562 Mason St., Union, Michigan
Bonnie J. Wenger, 21, 27601 C.R. 42, Wakarusa, and David K. Martin, 22, 8616 Wellington Road 14, Arthur, Ontario, Canada
Britteny V. Ostrander, 24, and Marshall L. Dillon, 25, both of 67059 C.R. 43, Millersburg
Audberto Perez Sanchez, 30, and Maria V. Garcia, 43, both of 903 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Tyler A. Rasler, 24, and Abigail M. McClure, 23, both of 508 Indiana St., Bristol
James S. Fletcher, 29, 22999 Sheri Lane, Elkhart, and Aubrey L. Rinehart, 28, 116 W. 10th St., Mishawaka
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Sarah M. Holmes, Elkhart, and Jason P. Holmes, Goshen. Married April 27, 2002, separated Aug. 24; two minor children.
Tiffane K. Hunter, Goshen, and Conner J. Hunter, Goshen. Married May 6, 2018, separated Dec. 22, 2019; one minor child.
Nicholas Rinehart, Elkhart, and Jennifer Rinehart, Elkhart. Married Feb. 19, 2010, separated Jan. 6; two minor children.
Marlene D. Taylor, Goshen, and Robert D. Taylor, Goshen. Married Sept. 25, 2009, separated Sept. 8.
Forestean A. Concepcion, Goshen, and Carlos Concepcion, Elkhart. Married March 18, 2013, separated Feb. 3.
Brooke Drennin, Elkhart, and Sony Drennin, Elkhart. Married July 27, 2013, separated Sept. 7; two minor children.
Adam Gay, Goshen, and Misty Rink, Goshen. Married Sept. 10, 2011, separated Sept. 9, 2018.
