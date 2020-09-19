MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Kyrsten Perhne, 31, and Curtis A. Smith, 35, both of 53586 Spring Mill Drive West, Elkhart

Christine J. Paul, 51, and Jeffrey M. Mann, 46, both of 142 Simpson Ave., Elkhart

Dominik H. Borkholder, 19, 533 N. Madison St., Nappanee, and Ashley R. Haynes, 18, 12095 N. 850 West, Nappanee

Amanda M. Irvine, 25, and Drew M. Hamilton, 30, both of 26143 Heatherfield Drive, Elkhart

Julie E. Yoder, 39, 422 Hillcrest Drive, Goshen, and Robert E. Rogers, 38, 24733 Lancer Drive, South Bend

Sandra S. Geers, 39, and Jeremy D. Cox, 42, both of 27612 C.R. 4, Elkhart

Jessica D. Hostetler, 27, and Andrew J. Bunker, 33, both of 16722 Runyon Road, Buchanan, Michigan

Melanie K. Streeter, 23, 70983 Tecumseh Drive, Nappanee, and Landon N. Kaufman, 23, 7621 N. Ind. 19, Etna Green

Michael J. Yoder, 29, 13130 C.R. 44, Millersburg, and Emily R. Raber, 25, 68198 C.R. 43, Millersburg

Courtney L. Eggleston, 27, 15341 William Paul Drive, Bristol, and Craig D. Thomas, 28, 60166 C.R. 39, Middlebury

Norris H. Lovan, 89, 1066 Southern Way Court, Mobile, Alabama, and Barbara J. Alvey, 87, 3800 Bent Oak Trail, Elkhart

Jeffry D. Sellers Jr., 34, and Jessica L. Witte, 23, both of 1709 Westplains Drive, Apt. 202, Goshen

James W. Chancellor, 26, and Myranda M. Pearce, 33, both of 23411 Shorelane, Elkhart

Cord A. Schmucker, 30, 17130 Featherstone Road, Constantine, Michigan, and Sarah M. Gabbard, 28, 22254 Marcellus Road, Three Rivers, Michigan

Dylan T. Harmon, 22, and Emily D. Sheets, 24, both of 66614 C.R. 3, Wakarusa

Lyndsey L. Smeltzer, 27, and Erin E. Finch, 28, both of 1801 Mediterranean Ave., Elkhart

Jordan N. Ragsdale, 25, and Cody A. Baker, 29, both of 18442 Wee Acres Drive, Bristol

Ronnee L. Moore, 45, 402 Crystal Valley Drive, #40, Middlebury, and Jennifer A. Yoder, 38, 402 Crystal Valley Drive, Middlebury

C. Joy Stutsman, 58, 1723 Bashor Road, Goshen, and Michael F. Doherty, 65, 58750 Ox Bow Court, Elkhart

Gina L. Massaro, 23, and Alex L. Wolfe, 26, both of 111 Fairway Ave., Bristol

Angelia M. Mazar, 41, 1240 N. Main St., Elkhart, and Larry E. Jarvis Jr., 42, 15562 Mason St., Union, Michigan

Bonnie J. Wenger, 21, 27601 C.R. 42, Wakarusa, and David K. Martin, 22, 8616 Wellington Road 14, Arthur, Ontario, Canada

Britteny V. Ostrander, 24, and Marshall L. Dillon, 25, both of 67059 C.R. 43, Millersburg

Audberto Perez Sanchez, 30, and Maria V. Garcia, 43, both of 903 Broadmore Estates, Goshen

Tyler A. Rasler, 24, and Abigail M. McClure, 23, both of 508 Indiana St., Bristol

James S. Fletcher, 29, 22999 Sheri Lane, Elkhart, and Aubrey L. Rinehart, 28, 116 W. 10th St., Mishawaka

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Sarah M. Holmes, Elkhart, and Jason P. Holmes, Goshen. Married April 27, 2002, separated Aug. 24; two minor children.

Tiffane K. Hunter, Goshen, and Conner J. Hunter, Goshen. Married May 6, 2018, separated Dec. 22, 2019; one minor child.

Nicholas Rinehart, Elkhart, and Jennifer Rinehart, Elkhart. Married Feb. 19, 2010, separated Jan. 6; two minor children.

Marlene D. Taylor, Goshen, and Robert D. Taylor, Goshen. Married Sept. 25, 2009, separated Sept. 8.

Forestean A. Concepcion, Goshen, and Carlos Concepcion, Elkhart. Married March 18, 2013, separated Feb. 3.

Brooke Drennin, Elkhart, and Sony Drennin, Elkhart. Married July 27, 2013, separated Sept. 7; two minor children.

Adam Gay, Goshen, and Misty Rink, Goshen. Married Sept. 10, 2011, separated Sept. 9, 2018.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you