Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Sasha A. Chhoun, 30, and Lonnie M. Waggoner, 35, both of 26304 Lake Drive, Elkhart
Janyce A. Cannon, 36, and Zachary E. Logan, 35, both of 51710 Downey St., Elkhart
Johanna E. Simmons, 56, and Craig M. Greene, 63, both of 71940 C.R. 33, Syracuse
Megan B. Moore, 25, and Logan J. R. Johnson, 26, both of 51881 Windrow Drive, Elkhart
Nicholas A. Chancellor, 22, 56624 Norman Court, Elkhart, and Destiny J. Smith, 23, 23902 Wilshire Blvd., Elkhart
Andrea Cruz Evangelista, 22, 2005 Tony Lane, Goshen, and Korban C. Kauffman, 22, 701 Heritage Drive, Middlebury
Owen B. Arno, 21, and Caitlin M. Bellamy, 21, both of 2250 Cassopolis St., Lot 65, Elkhart
Mason J. M. Borzeniatow, 30, and Melissa N. Moore, 28, both of 29200 C.R. 20, Lot 24, Elkhart
Dana M. Soyland, 46, and Bradley S. Morse, 49, both of 30063 Josephine Ave., Elkhart
Erika J. Gutierrez, 21, and Eduardo A. Rangel, 21, both of 70600 C.R. 33, Syracuse
Joshua J. Miller, 37, 1409 W. Pike St., Goshen, and Amanda J. Barrows, 34, 351 W. Walnut St., Nappanee
Carlos A. Rodriguez Valdez, 49, and Carla J. Treece, 44, both of 702 S. 10th St., Goshen
Alexis L. Williams, 25, and Tyler S. Wolf, 27, both of 58723 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen
Jethro S. Royer, 25, 62159 Beech Road, Mishawaka, and Margaret R. Martin, 20, 69621 C.R. 17, New Paris
Dustin R. Westphal, 34, and Chelsea M. Smith, 30, both of 30123 Velma Lane, Elkhart
Clifford G. Warble, 37, 17094 Wagner Drive, Cassopolis, Michigan, and Tianna J. Souza, 38, 3321 Plaza Court, Elkhart
Kyle J. Schrock, 21, 63100 C.R. 37, Goshen, and Cheryl R. Glick, 20, 14209 C.R. 20, Middlebury
Dorene L. Schlabach, 24, 8755 W. 250 North, Shipshewana, and Marcus E. Bontrager, 25, 11511 C.R. 18, Middlebury
James J. Miller, 34, and Deanne M. Narodowski, 33, both of 3224-1A Bay Pointe Drive, Elkhart
Matthew E. Newman, 32, 58259 C.R. 7, Elkhart, and Sarah G. Williams, 19, 57550 Dogwood Road, Mishawaka
Courtney L. Warren, 24, and David P. Rodriguez, 33, both of 2528 Decamp Ave., Elkhart
Christopher D. Wilson, 46, and April M. Goodwin, 44, both of 1822 Hemlock Lane, Apt. B, Elkhart
Daniel J. Lyrla, 33, and Lacey E. Jahn, 28, both of 115 Creeks Edge, Sneads Ferry, North Carolina
Andrew J. Francis, 30, and Abbey M. Powers, 31, both of 22 E. Reed Ave., Alexandria, Virginia
Dustin E. Fritz, 31, and Jessica R. Ciesiolka, 30, both of 5112 McKinley Ave., Tacoma, Washington
Philip A. Simon, 32, and Alejandra I. Morales Manriquez, 30, both of 1113 Court Lane, Apt. C, Goshen
Vanessa P. Hamilton, 23, and Dakota C. Parks, 23, both of 78 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Myron D. Kauffman, 23, 26809 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Maria E. Chupp, 20, 70932 W. County Line Road, Nappanee
Shawn B. Menzie, 38, 55801 Ind. 15, Bristol, and Ruth E. Miller, 36, 109 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Jacob A. Legac, 21, and Hollie M. Erickson, 21, both of 54152 Ash Road, Lot 246, Osceola
Tia M. Helvie, 33, and Israel D. Glick, 39, both of 301 Arcade Ave., Elkhart
Rafael Zuniga Jr., 23, 378 Roxbury Park, Goshen, and Sandra E. Poblano Parra, 22, 2029 Prairie St., Elkhart
Keelan A. R. McNeal, 21, 21896 State Line Road, Bristol, and Sarah N. Workman, 20, 1509 Brookes Drive, Nappanee
Kenroy A. Brissett, 33, and Crystal C. Cotton, 37, both of 5 Malcolm Drive, Apt. B, Elkhart
Jose M. Colon Bautista, 30, 52208 Dover Trace Drive, Elkhart, and Luisa A. Guerra, 25, 2220 S. Main St., Elkhart
Lee D. Mullet, 21, 55480 C.R. 19, Bristol, and Brina A. Stech, 22, 55644 C.R. 23, Bristol
Madison M. Bradford, 34, and Austin N. Adams, 31, both of 62285 Old C.R. 17, Goshen
Whitney C. Allen, 27, and Brendan S. Rupp, 19, both of 874 Ripley 21 N-4, Doniphan, Missouri
Michael W. Wolfe, 63, 976 Oak Hill Court, Middlebury, and Theresa A. Geoghan, 59, 26490 Village Heights Drive, Apt. 36, Edwardsburg, Michigan
Zachariah W. Hundt, 37, and Bethany L. Johnson, 35, both of 751 N. Hartman St., Nappanee
Treyus M. Mitchell, 28, and Celena A. N. Fedele, 29, both of 2701 Ridgewood Drive, Apt. B, Elkhart
Meredith A. Yoder, 20, 28900 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Caleb E. Schmucker, 22, 5311 E. County Line Road, Bremen
Heidi A. Metzler, 35, 607 S. Hastings St., Nappanee, and Travis A. Burns, 39, 207 Oak St., Millersburg
Nathan C. Lehman, 21, 10405 C.R. 16, Middlebury, and Anna M. Schlabach, 20, 62876 C.R. 37, Goshen
Lamar D. Miller, 20, 56687 C.R. 116, Middlebury, and Emily A. Beechy, 20, 10219 C.R. 44, Millersburg
Karen R. Fields, 44, 451 James St., Elkhart, and Robert J. Simons, 36, 123 E. Hively Ave., Elkhart
Michael E. Raber, 26, and Spencer M. Pond, 24, both of 57686 C.R. 100, Elkhart
Daryl L. Miller, 26, 0675 N. 850 West, Shipshewana, and Myra D. Wingard, 22, 62013 C.R. 43, Goshen
Sarah M. Rush, 25, and Evan A. Davis, 24, both of 544 N. Plum St., Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Douglas V. Littlepage, 61, and Robin L. Hansell, 65, both of 69555 High St., Union, Michigan
Victoria Gonzalez Arismendi, 22, and Adolfo Mendez, 22, both of 120 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. C, Goshen
Ingrid G. Kamoto, 39, 52022 Bender Drive, Elkhart, and Jeremiah D. Nicholl, 40, 10685 Oriole Lane, Plymouth
Cierra N. Lau, 22, and Dylan R. Swank, 24, both of 158 Witmer Ave., Elkhart
Tracy M. Keesling, 46, 1932 Marcia St., Sarasota, Florida, and Lincoln J. Andersen, 30, 719 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart
Patrick L. Shepherd, 50, 200 W. Garfield Ave., Elkhart, and Dorinda S. Born, 48, 2114 Thompson Ave., Fort Wayne
Heidi R. Kirkdorffer, 33, and Matthew T. Hoffer, 31, both of 23673 C.R. 28, Goshen
Evan J. Garner, 32, and Heaven L. Lockett, 29, both of 68627 C.R. 33, Goshen
Kerry K. Maloney, 34, and Shane P. Tom, 35, both of 54865 Shorelane W., Elkhart
Mary A. Hendrix, 23, and Tristan J. Hunsberger, 24, both of 451 S. Main St., Nappanee
Kyle R. Osbon, 25, and Hannah M. Colbourn, 28, both of 57802 Frances Ave., Elkhart
Timothy D. Watkins, 49, 68334-1 Main St., New Paris, and Melissa D. Smith, 47, 56497 Miller Drive E., Elkhart
Karen D. Rodriguez, 26, and Jorge L. Ramirez Estrada, 28, both of 22779 Elm Drive, Elkhart
Alec J. Studabacker, 28, and Edith Diaz Quiroz, 30, both of 751 S. Locke St., Nappanee
Drusilla F. Stalter, 23, 11399 Patterson Road, Wakarusa, and Joshua J. Beery, 20, 67200 C.R. 11, Goshen
Kimberly E. Blosser, 21, 24719 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Anthony H. Woods, 21, 312 S. Fifth St., Apt. A, Goshen
Rebecca L. Coy, 45, and Jason R. Sowd, 44, both of 806 S. 12th St., Goshen
Ana L. Ruiz Castro, 45, and Gustavo Chavarria Saucedo, 34, both of 18074 Hedgewood Drive, Goshen
Jose F. Santiago Pena, 30, and Maria L. Mosquera Arcaya, 23, both of S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen
Marcus A. Miller, 30, and Mariah N. Moss, 29, both of 607 Woodbridge Court, Middlebury
Nathan E. Miller, 25, 939 Colonial Manor Drive, Goshen, and Andrea M. Neumayer, 26, 1020 S. Wayne St., Bluffton
Tisha M. Lingofelter, 36, and Zachary A. Blackburn, 28, both of 602 Vernon St., Nappanee
Steven J. Hochstetler, 20, 2390 S. 900 West, Topeka, and Elaine S. Eash, 21, 10459 C.R. 42, Millersburg
Dillon B. Smith, 25, 133 Dewey Ave., Apt. 2, Watertown, Wisconsin, and Ellen R. Anderson, 23, 57030 Sequoia Drive, Goshen
Brayan Guevara Sanchez, 22, 1005 Princeton Blvd., Elkhart, and Juliet Clara, 22, 1601 Roys Ave., Elkhart
Devon M. Bertrem, 28, and Tonika L. Hively, 23, both of 1201 C.R 15, Lot 138, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Guadalupe G. Sandoval, Goshen, and Pedro Chavoyo, Goshen. Married Nov. 5, 1999, separated Aug. 10; two minor children.
Kyle Moffitt and Annabelle Moffitt, Elkhart. Married Sept. 18, 2020, separated July 16; three minor children.
Roosevelt Williams Jr., Elkhart, and Heather E. Williams, Conyers, Georgia. Married March 7, 2015, separated in October 2019.
Candace R. Santos, Goshen, and David A. Santos, Goshen. Married Oct. 11, 1997, separated Aug. 11.
Barbara J. Allen, Elkhart, and William C. Allen, Elkhart. Married Aug. 10, 1996, separated Aug. 13.
Craig Frederickson, Middlebury, and Samantha Frederickson, Elkhart. Married Sept. 27, 2008, separated in January; two minor children.
Teri N. Read, Goshen, and James R. Read, Goshen. Married July 21, 2007, separated Sept. 1, 2009; two minor children.
Tammy L. Oliver, Goshen, and Daniel M. Oliver, Elkhart. Married Aug. 26, 1994, separated June 8.
Tiffany Householder, Goshen, and Tiffany Boone, Goshen. Married May 23, 2018, no separation date provided.
Mary A. Ballard, Elkhart, and James E. Ballard, Elkhart. Married Sept. 27, 2008, separated Aug. 19.
Richard E. Masson, Nappanee, and Desiree S. Masson. Married May 14, 2015, separated Aug. 16, two minor children.
Andrew R. Holland, Bristol, and Rachel A. Holland, Goshen. Married Oct. 11, 2014, separated April 1; one minor child.
Oscar R. Barahona, Goshen, and Yeni C. Rosales, Goshen. No marriage date provided, though separated July 1, 2019; two minor children.
Scott E. Butler, Goshen, and Maria Delgadillo, Ligonier. Married May 7, 2016, separated May 4; one minor child.
Dara Wagoner, Middlebury, and Nicholas Wagoner, Middlebury. Married June 4, 2011, separated Aug. 14; three minor children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.