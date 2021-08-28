Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Sasha A. Chhoun, 30, and Lonnie M. Waggoner, 35, both of 26304 Lake Drive, Elkhart

Janyce A. Cannon, 36, and Zachary E. Logan, 35, both of 51710 Downey St., Elkhart

Johanna E. Simmons, 56, and Craig M. Greene, 63, both of 71940 C.R. 33, Syracuse

Megan B. Moore, 25, and Logan J. R. Johnson, 26, both of 51881 Windrow Drive, Elkhart

Nicholas A. Chancellor, 22, 56624 Norman Court, Elkhart, and Destiny J. Smith, 23, 23902 Wilshire Blvd., Elkhart

Andrea Cruz Evangelista, 22, 2005 Tony Lane, Goshen, and Korban C. Kauffman, 22, 701 Heritage Drive, Middlebury

Owen B. Arno, 21, and Caitlin M. Bellamy, 21, both of 2250 Cassopolis St., Lot 65, Elkhart

Mason J. M. Borzeniatow, 30, and Melissa N. Moore, 28, both of 29200 C.R. 20, Lot 24, Elkhart

Dana M. Soyland, 46, and Bradley S. Morse, 49, both of 30063 Josephine Ave., Elkhart

Erika J. Gutierrez, 21, and Eduardo A. Rangel, 21, both of 70600 C.R. 33, Syracuse

Joshua J. Miller, 37, 1409 W. Pike St., Goshen, and Amanda J. Barrows, 34, 351 W. Walnut St., Nappanee

Carlos A. Rodriguez Valdez, 49, and Carla J. Treece, 44, both of 702 S. 10th St., Goshen

Alexis L. Williams, 25, and Tyler S. Wolf, 27, both of 58723 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen

Jethro S. Royer, 25, 62159 Beech Road, Mishawaka, and Margaret R. Martin, 20, 69621 C.R. 17, New Paris

Dustin R. Westphal, 34, and Chelsea M. Smith, 30, both of 30123 Velma Lane, Elkhart

Clifford G. Warble, 37, 17094 Wagner Drive, Cassopolis, Michigan, and Tianna J. Souza, 38, 3321 Plaza Court, Elkhart

Kyle J. Schrock, 21, 63100 C.R. 37, Goshen, and Cheryl R. Glick, 20, 14209 C.R. 20, Middlebury

Dorene L. Schlabach, 24, 8755 W. 250 North, Shipshewana, and Marcus E. Bontrager, 25, 11511 C.R. 18, Middlebury

James J. Miller, 34, and Deanne M. Narodowski, 33, both of 3224-1A Bay Pointe Drive, Elkhart

Matthew E. Newman, 32, 58259 C.R. 7, Elkhart, and Sarah G. Williams, 19, 57550 Dogwood Road, Mishawaka

Courtney L. Warren, 24, and David P. Rodriguez, 33, both of 2528 Decamp Ave., Elkhart

Christopher D. Wilson, 46, and April M. Goodwin, 44, both of 1822 Hemlock Lane, Apt. B, Elkhart

Daniel J. Lyrla, 33, and Lacey E. Jahn, 28, both of 115 Creeks Edge, Sneads Ferry, North Carolina

Andrew J. Francis, 30, and Abbey M. Powers, 31, both of 22 E. Reed Ave., Alexandria, Virginia

Dustin E. Fritz, 31, and Jessica R. Ciesiolka, 30, both of 5112 McKinley Ave., Tacoma, Washington

Philip A. Simon, 32, and Alejandra I. Morales Manriquez, 30, both of 1113 Court Lane, Apt. C, Goshen

Vanessa P. Hamilton, 23, and Dakota C. Parks, 23, both of 78 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Myron D. Kauffman, 23, 26809 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Maria E. Chupp, 20, 70932 W. County Line Road, Nappanee

Shawn B. Menzie, 38, 55801 Ind. 15, Bristol, and Ruth E. Miller, 36, 109 Broadmore Estates, Goshen

Jacob A. Legac, 21, and Hollie M. Erickson, 21, both of 54152 Ash Road, Lot 246, Osceola

Tia M. Helvie, 33, and Israel D. Glick, 39, both of 301 Arcade Ave., Elkhart

Rafael Zuniga Jr., 23, 378 Roxbury Park, Goshen, and Sandra E. Poblano Parra, 22, 2029 Prairie St., Elkhart

Keelan A. R. McNeal, 21, 21896 State Line Road, Bristol, and Sarah N. Workman, 20, 1509 Brookes Drive, Nappanee

Kenroy A. Brissett, 33, and Crystal C. Cotton, 37, both of 5 Malcolm Drive, Apt. B, Elkhart

Jose M. Colon Bautista, 30, 52208 Dover Trace Drive, Elkhart, and Luisa A. Guerra, 25, 2220 S. Main St., Elkhart

Lee D. Mullet, 21, 55480 C.R. 19, Bristol, and Brina A. Stech, 22, 55644 C.R. 23, Bristol

Madison M. Bradford, 34, and Austin N. Adams, 31, both of 62285 Old C.R. 17, Goshen

Whitney C. Allen, 27, and Brendan S. Rupp, 19, both of 874 Ripley 21 N-4, Doniphan, Missouri

Michael W. Wolfe, 63, 976 Oak Hill Court, Middlebury, and Theresa A. Geoghan, 59, 26490 Village Heights Drive, Apt. 36, Edwardsburg, Michigan

Zachariah W. Hundt, 37, and Bethany L. Johnson, 35, both of 751 N. Hartman St., Nappanee

Treyus M. Mitchell, 28, and Celena A. N. Fedele, 29, both of 2701 Ridgewood Drive, Apt. B, Elkhart

Meredith A. Yoder, 20, 28900 C.R. 50, Nappanee, and Caleb E. Schmucker, 22, 5311 E. County Line Road, Bremen

Heidi A. Metzler, 35, 607 S. Hastings St., Nappanee, and Travis A. Burns, 39, 207 Oak St., Millersburg

Nathan C. Lehman, 21, 10405 C.R. 16, Middlebury, and Anna M. Schlabach, 20, 62876 C.R. 37, Goshen

Lamar D. Miller, 20, 56687 C.R. 116, Middlebury, and Emily A. Beechy, 20, 10219 C.R. 44, Millersburg

Karen R. Fields, 44, 451 James St., Elkhart, and Robert J. Simons, 36, 123 E. Hively Ave., Elkhart

Michael E. Raber, 26, and Spencer M. Pond, 24, both of 57686 C.R. 100, Elkhart

Daryl L. Miller, 26, 0675 N. 850 West, Shipshewana, and Myra D. Wingard, 22, 62013 C.R. 43, Goshen

Sarah M. Rush, 25, and Evan A. Davis, 24, both of 544 N. Plum St., Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Douglas V. Littlepage, 61, and Robin L. Hansell, 65, both of 69555 High St., Union, Michigan

Victoria Gonzalez Arismendi, 22, and Adolfo Mendez, 22, both of 120 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. C, Goshen

Ingrid G. Kamoto, 39, 52022 Bender Drive, Elkhart, and Jeremiah D. Nicholl, 40, 10685 Oriole Lane, Plymouth

Cierra N. Lau, 22, and Dylan R. Swank, 24, both of 158 Witmer Ave., Elkhart

Tracy M. Keesling, 46, 1932 Marcia St., Sarasota, Florida, and Lincoln J. Andersen, 30, 719 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart

Patrick L. Shepherd, 50, 200 W. Garfield Ave., Elkhart, and Dorinda S. Born, 48, 2114 Thompson Ave., Fort Wayne

Heidi R. Kirkdorffer, 33, and Matthew T. Hoffer, 31, both of 23673 C.R. 28, Goshen

Evan J. Garner, 32, and Heaven L. Lockett, 29, both of 68627 C.R. 33, Goshen

Kerry K. Maloney, 34, and Shane P. Tom, 35, both of 54865 Shorelane W., Elkhart

Mary A. Hendrix, 23, and Tristan J. Hunsberger, 24, both of 451 S. Main St., Nappanee

Kyle R. Osbon, 25, and Hannah M. Colbourn, 28, both of 57802 Frances Ave., Elkhart

Timothy D. Watkins, 49, 68334-1 Main St., New Paris, and Melissa D. Smith, 47, 56497 Miller Drive E., Elkhart

Karen D. Rodriguez, 26, and Jorge L. Ramirez Estrada, 28, both of 22779 Elm Drive, Elkhart

Alec J. Studabacker, 28, and Edith Diaz Quiroz, 30, both of 751 S. Locke St., Nappanee

Drusilla F. Stalter, 23, 11399 Patterson Road, Wakarusa, and Joshua J. Beery, 20, 67200 C.R. 11, Goshen

Kimberly E. Blosser, 21, 24719 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Anthony H. Woods, 21, 312 S. Fifth St., Apt. A, Goshen

Rebecca L. Coy, 45, and Jason R. Sowd, 44, both of 806 S. 12th St., Goshen

Ana L. Ruiz Castro, 45, and Gustavo Chavarria Saucedo, 34, both of 18074 Hedgewood Drive, Goshen

Jose F. Santiago Pena, 30, and Maria L. Mosquera Arcaya, 23, both of S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen

Marcus A. Miller, 30, and Mariah N. Moss, 29, both of 607 Woodbridge Court, Middlebury

Nathan E. Miller, 25, 939 Colonial Manor Drive, Goshen, and Andrea M. Neumayer, 26, 1020 S. Wayne St., Bluffton

Tisha M. Lingofelter, 36, and Zachary A. Blackburn, 28, both of 602 Vernon St., Nappanee

Steven J. Hochstetler, 20, 2390 S. 900 West, Topeka, and Elaine S. Eash, 21, 10459 C.R. 42, Millersburg

Dillon B. Smith, 25, 133 Dewey Ave., Apt. 2, Watertown, Wisconsin, and Ellen R. Anderson, 23, 57030 Sequoia Drive, Goshen

Brayan Guevara Sanchez, 22, 1005 Princeton Blvd., Elkhart, and Juliet Clara, 22, 1601 Roys Ave., Elkhart

Devon M. Bertrem, 28, and Tonika L. Hively, 23, both of 1201 C.R 15, Lot 138, Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Guadalupe G. Sandoval, Goshen, and Pedro Chavoyo, Goshen. Married Nov. 5, 1999, separated Aug. 10; two minor children.

Kyle Moffitt and Annabelle Moffitt, Elkhart. Married Sept. 18, 2020, separated July 16; three minor children.

Roosevelt Williams Jr., Elkhart, and Heather E. Williams, Conyers, Georgia. Married March 7, 2015, separated in October 2019.

Candace R. Santos, Goshen, and David A. Santos, Goshen. Married Oct. 11, 1997, separated Aug. 11.

Barbara J. Allen, Elkhart, and William C. Allen, Elkhart. Married Aug. 10, 1996, separated Aug. 13.

Craig Frederickson, Middlebury, and Samantha Frederickson, Elkhart. Married Sept. 27, 2008, separated in January; two minor children.

Teri N. Read, Goshen, and James R. Read, Goshen. Married July 21, 2007, separated Sept. 1, 2009; two minor children.

Tammy L. Oliver, Goshen, and Daniel M. Oliver, Elkhart. Married Aug. 26, 1994, separated June 8.

Tiffany Householder, Goshen, and Tiffany Boone, Goshen. Married May 23, 2018, no separation date provided.

Mary A. Ballard, Elkhart, and James E. Ballard, Elkhart. Married Sept. 27, 2008, separated Aug. 19.

Richard E. Masson, Nappanee, and Desiree S. Masson. Married May 14, 2015, separated Aug. 16, two minor children.

Andrew R. Holland, Bristol, and Rachel A. Holland, Goshen. Married Oct. 11, 2014, separated April 1; one minor child.

Oscar R. Barahona, Goshen, and Yeni C. Rosales, Goshen. No marriage date provided, though separated July 1, 2019; two minor children.

Scott E. Butler, Goshen, and Maria Delgadillo, Ligonier. Married May 7, 2016, separated May 4; one minor child.

Dara Wagoner, Middlebury, and Nicholas Wagoner, Middlebury. Married June 4, 2011, separated Aug. 14; three minor children.

