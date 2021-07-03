Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Allen J. Borntrager, 24, 14401 C.R. 126, Goshen, and Marilyn C. Lambright, 20, 10275 C.R. 34, Goshen

Cynthia Preston, 57, 1415 Spring Brooke Drive, Goshen, and Matthew D. Kramer, 61, 21764 Lodgepole Lane, Bristol

Juan A. Garcia Contreras, 37, 162 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, and Nayeli Montoya-Espinal, 29, 106 E. Hotchin Ave., White Pigeon, Michigan

Mark W. Walter, 48, 770 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, and Arlene J. Fisher, 43, 806 N. Sixth St., Goshen

Casey M. Bellotti, 24, and Nick D. White Jr., 26, both of 152 W. Van Buren St., Nappanee

Francisco Bustamante Contreras, 53, and Alma L. Melgoza Chavez, 32, both of 64720 C.R. 21, Lot 19, Goshen

Karl A. Smith, 48, and Joan M. Heykoop, 53, both of 57932 Ball Drive, Elkhart

Scott M. Smith, 43, and Jessica L. Pierce, 35, both of 120 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Russell D. Enfield, 56, and Kay L. Freeman, 60, both of 29322 Walerko Drive, Elkhart

Karlwin E. Taylor, 51, 27374 Lexington Parkway, Southfield, Michigan, and Shaun M. McAllister, 38, 30317 N. Meadow Brook Lane, Elkhart

Sharon K. Miller, 20, 14414 C.R. 20, Middlebury, and David L. Miller, 23, 4840 S. 400 West, Topeka

Crystal D. Miller, 20, 57093 C.R. 29, Goshen, and Kenny J. Miller, 21, 15374 C.R. 18, Middlebury

Crystal J. Schweihs, 25, 30983 Riverbend Circle, Apt. 2, Osceola, and Ricky G. Crawford Jr., 34, 2820 S. Main St., Elkhart

Nichole M. Crowder, 39, and Christopher N. Rager, 40, both of 53719 Kershner Lane, Elkhart

Merle L. Martin, 24, 67215 C.R. 9, Nappanee, and Emily S. Martin, 24, 8347 S. 775 West, Claypool

David D. Olson Jr., 39, and Crystal L. Bernard, 26, both of 1028 Taylor St., Elkhart

Preston J. Eck, 20, 60491 C.R. 15, Elkhart, and Chantel D. Koehn, 19, 61166 C.R. 35, Goshen

Robert J. Ritchie, 30, and Brandi L. Lord, 30, both of 506 S. Locke St., Nappanee

Armando Sisneros, 59, and Sirena L. Devore, 52, both of 54865 C.R. 3, Elkhart

Gissell A. De La Rosa, 22, and Ana M. Briones Burgos, 43, both of 631 W. Crawford St., Elkhart

Erick E. Erazo Oseguera, 31, and Rocerber M. Guardado Munguia, 29, both of 855 Mishawaka Road, Lot 34, Elkhart

Ann M. Gordon, 41, and Thomas J. Overton, 40, both of 3920 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart

David T. McDaniel, 52, and Angela F. Bowers, 44, both of 5123 Marine Drive, Canton, Michigan

Robin R. Robinson, 27, 3422 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, and Ean A. Ecklebarager, 20, Wee Acres Drive, Bristol

Donald H. Barbee III, 23, 53730 Pleasant Place Elkhart, and Brittany E. S. Medford, 23, 28860 Frank Court, Elkhart

Steven M. Miller, 27, 0055 S. 1100 West, Middlebury, and Sharon R. Borkholder, 22, 14699 C.R. 20, Middlebury

Samantha D. Halsey, 29, and Michael T. Campanello, 29, both of 1822 Marvin Gardens, Elkhart

Danielle M. Hammond, 37, and Jeremy T. Otto, 25, both of 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart

Daniel B. Miller, 76, 111 Alt Drive, Elkhart, and Sandi D. Love, 49, 1923 Fox Point Trail, Apt. 5, Fort Wayne

Evelyne A. Champoux, 30, 1718 Mayflower Place, Goshen, and Christian A. Salazar, 28, 1236 Altgeld St., South Bend

Maria C. L. Rightsell, 38, and Eric D. Nolen, 38, both of 457 W. Walnut St., Nappanee

Richelle L. Hughes, 44, 6025 Sunwood Drive, Indianapolis, and Anthony L. Davis, 44, 2542 Frances Ave., Elkhart

Robert E. Breden Jr., 63, 50653 Donna St., Elkhart, and Margaret K. Watts, 62, 108 Olive St., Goshen

Tiara Khab, 37, and Kunthea Choeun, 37, both of 57120 Bluff Crest Drive, Elkhart

Toria R. Hoag, 24, and David A. Stanley, 23, both of 902 Broadmore Estates, Goshen

Freeman E. Spelts Jr. 53, and Lynette M. Johnston, 57, both of 1049 Meadows, Nappanee

Jessica L. Spross, 26, 11218 Silver Pheasant Drive, Osceola, and Matthew R. Schwieger, 26, 54152 Ash Road, Lot 378, Osceola

Marc E. Leighton Jr., 37, and Cassandra L. Johnson, 28, both of 1745 Valley Forge Drive, Titusville, Florida

Roberto Aguirre Jr., 29, and Jessica M. Boyle, 27, both of 30133 C.R. 18, Elkhart

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Katrina D. Wilson, Elkhart, and Mark C. Wilson, Elkhart. Married July 8, 2000, separated June 6; two minor children.

Misty M. Glandon, Syracuse, and Brian S. Glandon, Syracuse. Married June 1, 2006, separated June 14; one minor child.

Risa A. Howard, Elkhart, and Matthew E. Howard, Albion. Married July 2, 2010, separated March 25; five minor children.

Juan R. Gonazalez Cabrera, Elkhart, and Ana I. Martinez Jara. Married Aug. 3, 2001, separated in 2007; one minor child.

Kitty S. Hasse, Syracuse, and Paul R. Hasse, Syracuse. Married May 26, 2007, separated Jun 22.

Christina L. Wargo, Middlebury, and William B. Wargo, Middlebury. Married April 12, 2018, separated June 9.

Dwayne F. Wardlow, Elkhart, and Ashlee J. Wardlow, Goshen. Married June 10, 2017, separated June 8.

Kyle Hamilton, Warsaw, and Nichole Hamilton, Nappanee. Married Sept. 25, 2016, separated Feb. 14.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you