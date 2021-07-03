Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Allen J. Borntrager, 24, 14401 C.R. 126, Goshen, and Marilyn C. Lambright, 20, 10275 C.R. 34, Goshen
Cynthia Preston, 57, 1415 Spring Brooke Drive, Goshen, and Matthew D. Kramer, 61, 21764 Lodgepole Lane, Bristol
Juan A. Garcia Contreras, 37, 162 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, and Nayeli Montoya-Espinal, 29, 106 E. Hotchin Ave., White Pigeon, Michigan
Mark W. Walter, 48, 770 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, and Arlene J. Fisher, 43, 806 N. Sixth St., Goshen
Casey M. Bellotti, 24, and Nick D. White Jr., 26, both of 152 W. Van Buren St., Nappanee
Francisco Bustamante Contreras, 53, and Alma L. Melgoza Chavez, 32, both of 64720 C.R. 21, Lot 19, Goshen
Karl A. Smith, 48, and Joan M. Heykoop, 53, both of 57932 Ball Drive, Elkhart
Scott M. Smith, 43, and Jessica L. Pierce, 35, both of 120 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Russell D. Enfield, 56, and Kay L. Freeman, 60, both of 29322 Walerko Drive, Elkhart
Karlwin E. Taylor, 51, 27374 Lexington Parkway, Southfield, Michigan, and Shaun M. McAllister, 38, 30317 N. Meadow Brook Lane, Elkhart
Sharon K. Miller, 20, 14414 C.R. 20, Middlebury, and David L. Miller, 23, 4840 S. 400 West, Topeka
Crystal D. Miller, 20, 57093 C.R. 29, Goshen, and Kenny J. Miller, 21, 15374 C.R. 18, Middlebury
Crystal J. Schweihs, 25, 30983 Riverbend Circle, Apt. 2, Osceola, and Ricky G. Crawford Jr., 34, 2820 S. Main St., Elkhart
Nichole M. Crowder, 39, and Christopher N. Rager, 40, both of 53719 Kershner Lane, Elkhart
Merle L. Martin, 24, 67215 C.R. 9, Nappanee, and Emily S. Martin, 24, 8347 S. 775 West, Claypool
David D. Olson Jr., 39, and Crystal L. Bernard, 26, both of 1028 Taylor St., Elkhart
Preston J. Eck, 20, 60491 C.R. 15, Elkhart, and Chantel D. Koehn, 19, 61166 C.R. 35, Goshen
Robert J. Ritchie, 30, and Brandi L. Lord, 30, both of 506 S. Locke St., Nappanee
Armando Sisneros, 59, and Sirena L. Devore, 52, both of 54865 C.R. 3, Elkhart
Gissell A. De La Rosa, 22, and Ana M. Briones Burgos, 43, both of 631 W. Crawford St., Elkhart
Erick E. Erazo Oseguera, 31, and Rocerber M. Guardado Munguia, 29, both of 855 Mishawaka Road, Lot 34, Elkhart
Ann M. Gordon, 41, and Thomas J. Overton, 40, both of 3920 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
David T. McDaniel, 52, and Angela F. Bowers, 44, both of 5123 Marine Drive, Canton, Michigan
Robin R. Robinson, 27, 3422 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, and Ean A. Ecklebarager, 20, Wee Acres Drive, Bristol
Donald H. Barbee III, 23, 53730 Pleasant Place Elkhart, and Brittany E. S. Medford, 23, 28860 Frank Court, Elkhart
Steven M. Miller, 27, 0055 S. 1100 West, Middlebury, and Sharon R. Borkholder, 22, 14699 C.R. 20, Middlebury
Samantha D. Halsey, 29, and Michael T. Campanello, 29, both of 1822 Marvin Gardens, Elkhart
Danielle M. Hammond, 37, and Jeremy T. Otto, 25, both of 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Daniel B. Miller, 76, 111 Alt Drive, Elkhart, and Sandi D. Love, 49, 1923 Fox Point Trail, Apt. 5, Fort Wayne
Evelyne A. Champoux, 30, 1718 Mayflower Place, Goshen, and Christian A. Salazar, 28, 1236 Altgeld St., South Bend
Maria C. L. Rightsell, 38, and Eric D. Nolen, 38, both of 457 W. Walnut St., Nappanee
Richelle L. Hughes, 44, 6025 Sunwood Drive, Indianapolis, and Anthony L. Davis, 44, 2542 Frances Ave., Elkhart
Robert E. Breden Jr., 63, 50653 Donna St., Elkhart, and Margaret K. Watts, 62, 108 Olive St., Goshen
Tiara Khab, 37, and Kunthea Choeun, 37, both of 57120 Bluff Crest Drive, Elkhart
Toria R. Hoag, 24, and David A. Stanley, 23, both of 902 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Freeman E. Spelts Jr. 53, and Lynette M. Johnston, 57, both of 1049 Meadows, Nappanee
Jessica L. Spross, 26, 11218 Silver Pheasant Drive, Osceola, and Matthew R. Schwieger, 26, 54152 Ash Road, Lot 378, Osceola
Marc E. Leighton Jr., 37, and Cassandra L. Johnson, 28, both of 1745 Valley Forge Drive, Titusville, Florida
Roberto Aguirre Jr., 29, and Jessica M. Boyle, 27, both of 30133 C.R. 18, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Katrina D. Wilson, Elkhart, and Mark C. Wilson, Elkhart. Married July 8, 2000, separated June 6; two minor children.
Misty M. Glandon, Syracuse, and Brian S. Glandon, Syracuse. Married June 1, 2006, separated June 14; one minor child.
Risa A. Howard, Elkhart, and Matthew E. Howard, Albion. Married July 2, 2010, separated March 25; five minor children.
Juan R. Gonazalez Cabrera, Elkhart, and Ana I. Martinez Jara. Married Aug. 3, 2001, separated in 2007; one minor child.
Kitty S. Hasse, Syracuse, and Paul R. Hasse, Syracuse. Married May 26, 2007, separated Jun 22.
Christina L. Wargo, Middlebury, and William B. Wargo, Middlebury. Married April 12, 2018, separated June 9.
Dwayne F. Wardlow, Elkhart, and Ashlee J. Wardlow, Goshen. Married June 10, 2017, separated June 8.
Kyle Hamilton, Warsaw, and Nichole Hamilton, Nappanee. Married Sept. 25, 2016, separated Feb. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.