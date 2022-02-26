MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed recently in Elkhart County:
Charles Peterson, 37, 701 Sunset Ave., Elkhart, and Nichole Skinner, 36, 25864 Modrell Ave., Elkhart
Abigail Rocha, 21, and Kayli McKee, 19, both of 53586 C.R. 27, Apt. 119B, Bristol
Jesse Paulus, 39, 525 E. Ind. 120, Fremont, and Heather Nihart, 46, 50812 C.R. 35, Bristol
Joseph Humble, 29, 57565 Gano St., Elkhart, and Ashley Oley, 27, 30600 Woodsprings Drive, Granger
Audrey Lantz, 27, 511 S. Sixth St., Goshen, and William Middleditch, 30, 305 North St., Topeka
Rubi Hernandez Espinoza, 33, and Cody Ortiz, 30, both of 1346 Columbus Drive, Elkhart
Andre Gray, 57, and Crystal Parker, 57, both of 231 Graywood Ave., Elkhart
Olivia Quintos Reyes, 48, and Martin Bonilla, 58, both of 57928 C.R. 3, Elkhart
Violeta Flores Esparza, 34, and Jorge Romo Aguilar, 29, both of 700 Lincolnway East, Goshen
Kaytlyn Lodewegen, 28, and Brennen Camp, 29, both of 913 E. Reynolds St., Goshen
Irvin Paz, 26, and Karla De Carlo, 22, both of 15387 William Paul Drive, Bristol
Guadalupe Baez, 28, and Jennyfer Garcia Sanchez, 27, both of 2533 Troon Court, 3-B, Elkhart
Gregory Ramer, 21, 65331 C.R. 13, Goshen, and Elaine Ramer, 22, 28449 C.R. 36, Elkhart
Elaine Auces, 34, 29642 Santa Cruze Drive, Elkhart, and Heather Ross, 30, 420 Rosewood Drive, Apt. 2, Mishawaka
Maria Romero Martinez, 44, and Rafael Ramirez Cabrera, 46, both of 312 S. 10th St., Goshen
Karabeth Newswanger, 25, and Kurt Hawkins, 39, both of 316 S. Eighth St., Apt. A, Goshen
Kevin Moreno, 26, 56863 C.R. 13, Elkhart, and Kayla Hill, 21, 936 Mountain Crek Road, Apt. U216, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Alex Ramirez Espinoza, 25, and Silvia Garcia, 28, both of 200 Jr. Achievement Drive, Apt. A306, Elkhart
Sarah Estep, 34, and Nelson Perez Jr., 31, both of 54214 Independence St., Lot 5, Elkhart
Dwylin Gingerich, 31, 59580 C.R. 35, Midddlebury, and Jessica Stoltzfus, 28, 7734 W. Nottingham Drive, Nappanee
Stace Williams, 37, and Heather Barhydt, 40, both of 128 Middlebury St., Elkhart
Anthony Aceves Favila, 21, and Desirae Cruz, 20, both of 1217 Columbian Ave., Elkhart
Joaquin Bienvenido Geraldo Cadete, 50, and Susi Rosario Tena, 50, both of 2217 14th St., Elkhart
Angela Lim, 47, and Ronald Pierce, 58, both of 59548 Ridgewood Drive, Goshen
Rosemary Garcia, 18, and Luis Monreal Valenciano, 26, both of 378 Johnston St., Apt. 2, Goshen
William Borntrager, 20, and Jordan Cox, 18, both of 267 Roxbury Park, Goshen
William Campbell, 42, and Toni Goldsberry, 32, both of 53979 C.R. 17, Bristol
Ras Williams Jr., 21, and Desire Nelson, 22, both of 1401 Veterans Drive, Elkhart
Martin Zavala, 49, and Marisol Rico Martinez, 47, both of 1011 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
Supitsara Saetang, 30, and Rayth Yoder, 29, both of 517 Jay Dee St., Elkhart
Isidora Morales, 47, and Fredi Argueta, 48, both of 335 W. Cleveland Ave., Elkhart
Rolando Loza Zapata, 25, 621 Myrtle St., Elkhart, and Maribel Espinoza Reyes, 24, 24616 Belmar Drive, Elkhart
Jason Wright, 26, and Julia Lester, 23, both at 1120 Baker Drive, Elkhart
Staphany Wilson, 29, 249 Timberbrook Circle, Bristol, and Joaquin Pena Loaiza, 36, 1328 W. Franklin St., Elkhart
Mario Atlixqueno, 28, and Tasha Combs, 41, both of 2207 Dykstra St., Goshen
James Robinson, 46, 119 Bambi Court, Apt. D, Middlebury, and Lori Justice, 48, 20050 Fort St., Apt. 204, Riverview, Michigan
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed recently in Elkhart County:
Morgan Miller and Charles Miller, both of Middlebury. Married Aug. 4, 2007, separated Feb. 4, 2022; two minor children.
John Berg, Sturgis, Michigan, and Tilynna Berg, Goshen. Married July 21, 2001, separated July 2, 2021; one minor child.
Timothy Dillon, Wakarusa, and Christina Quintanilla, Kingsville, Texas. Married April 1, 2013, separated Nov. 21, 2014; three minor children.
Gerhid Homes, Goshen, and Tamika Kelly, South Bend. Married Sept. 24, 2016, separated Oct. 12, 2022.
Lois Green and Anthony Green, both of Middlebury. Married June 12, 2004, separated Sept. 22, 2021.
Nicole Drinsky, Goshen, and Jason Drinsky, Elkhart. Married June 1, 2020, separated Aug. 15, 2021.
Debra Lewis and William Lewis Jr., both of Elkhart. Married Sept. 7, 2019, separated Feb. 8, 2022.
Nikki Smith and Timothy Smith, both of Elkhart. Married Nov. 1, 1997, separated April 2021.
Mark Chumas and Wendy Chumas, both of Elkhart. Married Nov. 25, 2020, separated Jan. 10, 2022.
Alyssa Bogunia, Elkhart, and Benjamin Spoke, Niles, Michigan. Married July 30, 2016, separated Jan. 31, 2021.
Catherine Bast, Goshen, and Andrew Kreider, Elkhart. Married July 7, 1990, separated July 1, 2017.
Timothy Miller Jr., Elkhart, and Rebecca Miller, Granger. Married July 3, 2014, separated Jan. 1, 2022.
Melissa Messer, Nappanee, and Steve Messer, Elkhart. Married July 6, 1990, separated 2007.
Sasha Raley, Goshen, and Zachary Raley, Beltsville, Maryland. Married Sept. 17, 2017, separated Feb. 1, 2021.
Teri Barrera, Elkhart, and Arturo Barrera, Cicero, Illinois. Married Aug. 4, 2017, separated June 26, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.