Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Brittany C. Kamp, 26, and Jacob D. Gongwer, 25, both of 57024 C.R. 23, Goshen
Joshua M. Sheets, 25, 11180 U.S. 20, Middlebury, and Sonya D. Monahan, 19, 10040 Butternut Drive, Middlebury
Olivia A. Checkley, 23, and John J. Labounty, 25, both of 3105 Crabtree Lane, Elkhart
Ezequiel Tayahua Montoya, 38, 877 E. U.S. 6, Lot 46, Ligonier, and Carlos D. Barba Martinez, 22, 1106 S. 13th St., Goshen
Joshua M. Bickel, 31, and Ann M. Bennett, 27, both of 19246 First St., New Paris
Brent R. Rose, 29, and Kelcie D. Caples, 26, both of 1201 Bower St., Elkhart
Shantia M. Perry, 41, 8200 Robson St., Detroit, Michigan, and Eric O. Lee, 58, 8653 Carlin St., Detroit, Michigan
Tierney R. Hammond, 36, and Jeremy R. Mock, 37, both of 18407 N. Bend Drive, Bristol
Mickala M. Pena, 22, 328 Brookside Manor, Goshen, and Edwin F. Leal, 29, 57401 Snowberry Road, Elkhart
Laura K. Chupp, 23, 920 Colonial Manor Drive, Goshen, and Clark R. Carpenter, 23, 3011-4 Regent Square Court, Goshen
Jeffrey T. Kinkaide, 53, 23657 Greenwood Blvd., Elkhart, and Kelly M. Blair, 43, 2202 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
Rachel N. Corpe, 23, 2402 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, and Nicholas A. Rothbauer, 23, 54490 Hunters Court, Elkhart
Brady C. Hostetler, 18, 1203 Prairie Ave., Goshen, and Hannah R. Schwartz, 18, 4955 N. Ind. 5, Shipshewana
Mauricio Estrada Ordonez, 43, and Anabel Pineda Espana, 39, both of 1201 C.R 15, Lot 103, Elkhart
Patrick F. Richardville, 25, and Christina M. Williams, 26, both of 27365 Lamplighter Lane, Elkhart
Brandee L. Hampton, 41, and Matthew J. Randall, 43, both of 16778 Arbor Vista Drive, Goshen
Michael J. Gratz, 75, 5 Surrey Lane, Elkhart, and Barbara R. Dolby, 75, 518 Greencroft Parkway, Middlebury
Gabriella R. Schlabach, 19, 2414 W. Clinton St., Goshen, and Jacob F. McLane, 20, 6764 Desert Storm Ave., Fort Campbell, Kentucky
Matthew J. Carey, 21, 536 Jefferson Estates, Apt. G, Mishawaka, and Maddison K. Read, 22, 19857 C.R. 146, New Paris
Brandon Y. Soto Mejorada, 27, 24999 Sandybeach Drive, Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Eva D. Morin Marin, 25, 2512 W. Clinton St., Apt. 122, Goshen
Ashley N. Buckler, 22, 7103 W. Baseline Road, Kimmell, and Jordan P. Thornton, 21, 156 S. Main St., Suite 2, Nappanee
Mandolin L. Belke, 23, and Christopher M. Martin, 24, both of 335 W. Crawford St., Elkhart
Matthew A. Wuthrich, 25, 507 Trout Creek, Bristol, and Jasmine M. Konieczki, 25, 6525 Ravinia Drive, Tinley Park, Illinois
Robert H. Hyndman III, 30, and Kathy J. Coelho, 47, both of 17700 Plainfield Drive, Goshen
Jessica A. Croy, 22, and Jonathan H. A. Carton, 28, both of 1425 Bower St., Elkhart
Brooke R. Lewandowski, 24, 22386 Fireside Drive, Goshen, and Hunter D. Gillispie, 23, 318 S. Elkhart Ave., Apt. 303, Elkhart
Gilberto Bizarro Aguilar, 29, and Lissette Bueno, 25, both of 915 S. 12th St., Goshen
Jaylen J. D. Beathea, 20, 509 K Lane, Apt. 3B, Elkhart, and Katelin A. Witte, 19, 26314 Quail Ridge Drive, Elkhart
Andrew J. Lochner, 36, 1635 N. U.S. 35, Knox, and Malinda L. LaPlace, 32, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Lot 140, Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Amanda R. Strycker, Elkhart, and Adam M. Strycker, Elkhart. Married Oct. 20, 2018, separated Jan. 1; one minor child.
Michelle Lugo Feliciano, Goshen, and Joshy Rodriguez Valentin, Bristol. Married Sept. 30, 2017, separated Oct. 23, 2020; one minor child.
Jennifer LaBelle and Brian LaBelle, both of Elkhart. Married May 11, 2002, not yet separated; three minor children.
Tina Yeater, Middlebury, and Bradley Yeater. Married March 28, 2008, separated in March; five minor children.
Stefany Yoder, Nappanee, and Dustin Yoder, Nappanee. Married Sept. 26, 2015, separated June 1; two minor children.
Laura Gonzalez, Goshen, and Ignacio Ramirez, Warsaw. Married Feb. 1, 2008, separated June 1; two minor children.
David Albaugh, Columbia City, and Rayniece Albaugh, Nappanee. Married May 19, 2017, separated May 29, 2018.
