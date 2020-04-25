MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Michael W. Filbert, 41, 2201 Pleasant Plain Ave., Elkhart, and Dana M. Drudge, 37, 50653 Brooklyn Ave., Elkhart
Ian A. Shankster, 36, and Stacy L. Dechnik, 32, both of 806 S. Eighth St., Goshen
Scott A. Hankins, 25, and Devin T. Walsh, 32, both of 27380 C.R. 4, Elkhart
Yareli C. De La Rosa, 23, 51643 C.R. 29, Bristol, and Luis P. Ordonez Menendez, 25, 818 Monroe St., Elkhart
Jim D. Cain, 59, 11925 W. 10950 South, Duchesne, Utah, and Olga L. Cordova Alarcon, 47, 2719 Roosevelt Ave., Elkhart
Caleb R. Darr, 22, 9190 N. 110 West, Bourbon, and Hannah J. Walter, 21, 438 Hickory Lane, Nappanee
Mark B. Yoder, 53, 603 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen, and Stephanie L. Mullins, 47, 68260 C.R. 23, New Paris
Jeffrey S. Snodgrass, 61, and Tracy H. Robinson, 60, both of 27978 C.R. 42, Wakarusa
Nancy Y. Pineda Arrellano, 31, and Edgar R. Mujica Peraza, 40, both of 1222 Briarwood Blvd., Goshen
Alexander J. Jones, 25, and Jenna S. Serafino, 24, both of 30908 Ridgeview Drive, Elkhart
Sarah E. Heath, 37, and Gary A. Mullins, 26, both of 25725 C.R. 26, Elkhart
Timothy A. Leer, 46, and Jill L. Miller, 46, both of 65735 C.R. 33, Goshen
Loren D. Lambright, 20, 1910 N. 1150 West, Middlebury, and Suann E. Bontrager, 21, 59811 C.R. 37, Middlebury
Dennis L. Fry, 24, 64349 Ind. 13, Goshen, and Ramah R. Beachy, 23, 14047 Ind. 4, Goshen
Isaac M. Miller, 21, 2129 W. Price Road, Milford, and Adrianna Chupp, 20, 71052 C.R. 3, Nappanee
Irina Vasilyevna Gladun, 23, 704 ½ S. Main St., Goshen, and Jesse P. Amstutz, 22, 18192 Hedgewood Drive, Goshen
Sarah E. Gray, 20, 17781 C.R. 112, Bristol, and Michael D. Brown, 21, 52283 C.R. 11, Elkhart
Devon K. Farmer, 25, and Crystal I. Torres, 24, both of 519 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. E, Goshen
Marcus M. S. Schwartz, 24, 7849 W. 640 North, Etna Green, and Louise J. Miller, 22, 56322 C.R. 35, Middlebury
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Eric Delio, Wakarusa, and Wendy Delio, Wakarusa. Married June 29, 1996, separated March 21.
Penny J. Bradford, Middlebury, and Jeffery L. Bradford, Kannapolis, North Carolina. Married Aug. 4, 2012, separated Jan. 8, 2018.
Dan G. Slaven and Michelle A. Slaven, both of Nappanee. Married June 14, 1997, separation date not listed; one minor child.
Charla L. Fultz, Michigan City, and Dominick L. Fultz, Elkhart. Married Oct. 22, 2015, separated May 1, 2019.
Joseph L. Armentrout, Plymouth, and Sara E. Armentrout, Osceola. Married July 30, 2011, separated Dec. 1, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.