MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Michael W. Filbert, 41, 2201 Pleasant Plain Ave., Elkhart, and Dana M. Drudge, 37, 50653 Brooklyn Ave., Elkhart

Ian A. Shankster, 36, and Stacy L. Dechnik, 32, both of 806 S. Eighth St., Goshen

Scott A. Hankins, 25, and Devin T. Walsh, 32, both of 27380 C.R. 4, Elkhart

Yareli C. De La Rosa, 23, 51643 C.R. 29, Bristol, and Luis P. Ordonez Menendez, 25, 818 Monroe St., Elkhart

Jim D. Cain, 59, 11925 W. 10950 South, Duchesne, Utah, and Olga L. Cordova Alarcon, 47, 2719 Roosevelt Ave., Elkhart

Caleb R. Darr, 22, 9190 N. 110 West, Bourbon, and Hannah J. Walter, 21, 438 Hickory Lane, Nappanee

Mark B. Yoder, 53, 603 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen, and Stephanie L. Mullins, 47, 68260 C.R. 23, New Paris

Jeffrey S. Snodgrass, 61, and Tracy H. Robinson, 60, both of 27978 C.R. 42, Wakarusa

Nancy Y. Pineda Arrellano, 31, and Edgar R. Mujica Peraza, 40, both of 1222 Briarwood Blvd., Goshen

Alexander J. Jones, 25, and Jenna S. Serafino, 24, both of 30908 Ridgeview Drive, Elkhart

Sarah E. Heath, 37, and Gary A. Mullins, 26, both of 25725 C.R. 26, Elkhart

Timothy A. Leer, 46, and Jill L. Miller, 46, both of 65735 C.R. 33, Goshen

Loren D. Lambright, 20, 1910 N. 1150 West, Middlebury, and Suann E. Bontrager, 21, 59811 C.R. 37, Middlebury

Dennis L. Fry, 24, 64349 Ind. 13, Goshen, and Ramah R. Beachy, 23, 14047 Ind. 4, Goshen

Isaac M. Miller, 21, 2129 W. Price Road, Milford, and Adrianna Chupp, 20, 71052 C.R. 3, Nappanee

Irina Vasilyevna Gladun, 23, 704 ½ S. Main St., Goshen, and Jesse P. Amstutz, 22, 18192 Hedgewood Drive, Goshen

Sarah E. Gray, 20, 17781 C.R. 112, Bristol, and Michael D. Brown, 21, 52283 C.R. 11, Elkhart

Devon K. Farmer, 25, and Crystal I. Torres, 24, both of 519 S. Silverwood Lane, Apt. E, Goshen

Marcus M. S. Schwartz, 24, 7849 W. 640 North, Etna Green, and Louise J. Miller, 22, 56322 C.R. 35, Middlebury

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Eric Delio, Wakarusa, and Wendy Delio, Wakarusa. Married June 29, 1996, separated March 21.

Penny J. Bradford, Middlebury, and Jeffery L. Bradford, Kannapolis, North Carolina. Married Aug. 4, 2012, separated Jan. 8, 2018.

Dan G. Slaven and Michelle A. Slaven, both of Nappanee. Married June 14, 1997, separation date not listed; one minor child.

Charla L. Fultz, Michigan City, and Dominick L. Fultz, Elkhart. Married Oct. 22, 2015, separated May 1, 2019.

Joseph L. Armentrout, Plymouth, and Sara E. Armentrout, Osceola. Married July 30, 2011, separated Dec. 1, 2019.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you