MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Douglas A. Decker, 47, and Jessica A. Roberts, 47, both of 3205 Calumet Ave., Elkhart

Tymara L. Pressler, 22, and Terrell D. Pratcher, 39, both of 609 Myrtle St., Elkhart

Kati A. Copenhaver, 28, and James C. Adkins, 29, both of 52095 Iris Court, Elkhart

Chase A. Miller, 23, and Lauren R. Miller, 20, both of 19476 Sun Circle Court, Goshen

Darren R. Demis, 28, 906 Frostfield Drive, Apt. 1B, Mishawaka, and Rebecca S. Tubbs, 27, 59748 Ridgewood Drive, Goshen

Taeja L. Davis, 25, and Shannon J. Baker, 26, both of 54683 Ind. 13, Middlebury

David L. Slabaugh, 22, 70624 C.R. 3, Nappanee, and Geneva R. Mullett, 22, 11490 W. 400 South, Millersburg

Avery K. Leis, 21, 181 North Ave., Elkhart, and Christopher J. Davis, 23, 57683 C.R. 19, Goshen

Marisela A. Oviedo, 23, and Gerardo Fuentes Rugerio, 26, both of 1608 Sterling Ave., Elkhart

Bobby J. Hamlett, 21, and Steven Rios, 31, both of 605 Mill St., Goshen

Kristyn K. Moore, 39, and Brian J. Pestow, 38, both of 24733 Aric Way, Elkhart

Mark A. Yoder, 22, 62201 E. County Line Road, Goshen, and Michelle D. Yoder, 20, 59376 C.R. 35, Middlebury

Alicia R. Collins, 33, and Peter A. H. Kamra, 34, both of 705 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart

Ashley J. Ritter, 28, and Timothy J. Falin, 27, both of 36 Winchester Trail, Goshen

Cody M. Gamble, 22, and Mackenzie J. F. Bontrager, 24, both of 172 Gage Ave., Elkhart

Anessa B. Bennett, 45, and Raymond E. Bennett, 56, both of 29585 C.R. 18, Elkhart

Deborah A. Nolte, 56, and James A. Young Jr., 53, both of 2716 Roosevelt Ave., Elkhart

Chance A. Starcher, 29, and Aimee N. Gingerich, 31, both of 1803 Carina Circle, Goshen

Marilyn R. Borkholder, 28, 14699 C.R. 20, Middlebury, and Edwin R. Miller, 26, 8037 S. C.R. 2 East, Monte Vista, Colorado

Jarin M. Skappel, 31, and Angela W. Martinez, 23, both of 126 Brookside Manor, Goshen

William D. Raley Jr., 22, and Heaven M. Hagerman, 21, both of P.O. Box 241, Millersburg

Kaitlin M. Thompson, 26, and Taylor A. White, 30, both of 756 E. Lincoln St., Nappanee

Jacob A. Helmuth, 22, 276 Beech Road, Nappanee, and Joyce Yoder, 21, 68152 C.R. 37, Millersburg

Karen S. Neff, 66, 18695 C.R. 42, Goshen, and Timothy C. McGill, 65, 216 Si Ping Road, Taichung, Taiwan

Gabriella D. Green, 24, and Mitchell S. Williams, 27, both of 53201 Pine Drive, Middlebury

Shannon R. Yoder, 24, 30795 C.R. 46, Wakarusa, and Steven R. Yoder, 30, 105 Plum St., Danville, Ohio

Arnett L. Washington, 80, and Trinity D. Cole, 43, both of 2732 Pleasant Plain Ave., Elkhart

Sophia A. Jenkins, 18, 202 Union St., Wakarusa, and Lorenzo A. Chavez, 19, 64712 C.R. 21, Lot 298, Goshen

Joseph J. Mast Jr., 23, 13131 Country Road, Middlebury, and Marsha D. Miller, 24, 13595 C.R. 28, Middlebury

Heather R. Bateman, 32, and Charles K. Gould II, 30, both of 23388 U.S. 33, Elkhart

David W. Leach, 51, and Linda S. Mangus, 58, both of 67562 Ind. 15, New Paris

Brian L. Maurer, 59, 64739 C.R. 3, Wakarusa, and Christina M. Alley, 48, 24554 Aric Way, Elkhart

Richard C. Gonzalez, 36, and Saris Y. Carvajal Perez, 30, both of 72385 Amber Drive, Milford

Vania J. Gonzalez Cornelio, 20, 661 Sherwood Drive, Bristol, and Daniel Delatorre, 21, 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 109, Bristol

Larry A. Fullhart, 56, and Robert M. Burkey, 47, both of 51139 Van Drive, Bristol

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Mitchell R. Hershberger, Goshen, and Julia A. Hershberger, Goshen. Married Sept. 7, 2002, separated June 3; two minor children.

Renee M. Wagner, Granger, and Rachel A. Scheid, Niles, Michigan. Married July 31, 2015, separated March 2019.

Guadalupe Ontiveros, Goshen, and Jose Ontiveros Mercado, Aguascalientes, Mexcio. Married July 1, 2016, separated July 3, 2016.

Jacob J. Groff, Middlebury, and Kelsey M. Groff, Bristol. Married Sept. 22, 2018, separated May 22.

Tyler Brown, Mishawaka, and Damian Brown, Goshen. Married April 11, 2015, separated Jan. 4.

Timothy Lowes, Elkhart, and Kelly Lowes, Hartford, Michigan. Married Sept. 24, 2005, separated June 30, 2015; three minor children.

Stephanie A. Sawyer, Millersburg, and Jason B. Sawyer, Millersburg. Married Aug. 14, 1999, separated Feb. 11; one minor child.

Natalie Bemish, Goshen, and Eric Bemish, Plymouth. Married Feb. 28, separated May 1.

Arlene Long, Goshen, and Kevin Long, Goshen. Married Jan. 31, 2014, separated June 5.

