MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Douglas A. Decker, 47, and Jessica A. Roberts, 47, both of 3205 Calumet Ave., Elkhart
Tymara L. Pressler, 22, and Terrell D. Pratcher, 39, both of 609 Myrtle St., Elkhart
Kati A. Copenhaver, 28, and James C. Adkins, 29, both of 52095 Iris Court, Elkhart
Chase A. Miller, 23, and Lauren R. Miller, 20, both of 19476 Sun Circle Court, Goshen
Darren R. Demis, 28, 906 Frostfield Drive, Apt. 1B, Mishawaka, and Rebecca S. Tubbs, 27, 59748 Ridgewood Drive, Goshen
Taeja L. Davis, 25, and Shannon J. Baker, 26, both of 54683 Ind. 13, Middlebury
David L. Slabaugh, 22, 70624 C.R. 3, Nappanee, and Geneva R. Mullett, 22, 11490 W. 400 South, Millersburg
Avery K. Leis, 21, 181 North Ave., Elkhart, and Christopher J. Davis, 23, 57683 C.R. 19, Goshen
Marisela A. Oviedo, 23, and Gerardo Fuentes Rugerio, 26, both of 1608 Sterling Ave., Elkhart
Bobby J. Hamlett, 21, and Steven Rios, 31, both of 605 Mill St., Goshen
Kristyn K. Moore, 39, and Brian J. Pestow, 38, both of 24733 Aric Way, Elkhart
Mark A. Yoder, 22, 62201 E. County Line Road, Goshen, and Michelle D. Yoder, 20, 59376 C.R. 35, Middlebury
Alicia R. Collins, 33, and Peter A. H. Kamra, 34, both of 705 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart
Ashley J. Ritter, 28, and Timothy J. Falin, 27, both of 36 Winchester Trail, Goshen
Cody M. Gamble, 22, and Mackenzie J. F. Bontrager, 24, both of 172 Gage Ave., Elkhart
Anessa B. Bennett, 45, and Raymond E. Bennett, 56, both of 29585 C.R. 18, Elkhart
Deborah A. Nolte, 56, and James A. Young Jr., 53, both of 2716 Roosevelt Ave., Elkhart
Chance A. Starcher, 29, and Aimee N. Gingerich, 31, both of 1803 Carina Circle, Goshen
Marilyn R. Borkholder, 28, 14699 C.R. 20, Middlebury, and Edwin R. Miller, 26, 8037 S. C.R. 2 East, Monte Vista, Colorado
Jarin M. Skappel, 31, and Angela W. Martinez, 23, both of 126 Brookside Manor, Goshen
William D. Raley Jr., 22, and Heaven M. Hagerman, 21, both of P.O. Box 241, Millersburg
Kaitlin M. Thompson, 26, and Taylor A. White, 30, both of 756 E. Lincoln St., Nappanee
Jacob A. Helmuth, 22, 276 Beech Road, Nappanee, and Joyce Yoder, 21, 68152 C.R. 37, Millersburg
Karen S. Neff, 66, 18695 C.R. 42, Goshen, and Timothy C. McGill, 65, 216 Si Ping Road, Taichung, Taiwan
Gabriella D. Green, 24, and Mitchell S. Williams, 27, both of 53201 Pine Drive, Middlebury
Shannon R. Yoder, 24, 30795 C.R. 46, Wakarusa, and Steven R. Yoder, 30, 105 Plum St., Danville, Ohio
Arnett L. Washington, 80, and Trinity D. Cole, 43, both of 2732 Pleasant Plain Ave., Elkhart
Sophia A. Jenkins, 18, 202 Union St., Wakarusa, and Lorenzo A. Chavez, 19, 64712 C.R. 21, Lot 298, Goshen
Joseph J. Mast Jr., 23, 13131 Country Road, Middlebury, and Marsha D. Miller, 24, 13595 C.R. 28, Middlebury
Heather R. Bateman, 32, and Charles K. Gould II, 30, both of 23388 U.S. 33, Elkhart
David W. Leach, 51, and Linda S. Mangus, 58, both of 67562 Ind. 15, New Paris
Brian L. Maurer, 59, 64739 C.R. 3, Wakarusa, and Christina M. Alley, 48, 24554 Aric Way, Elkhart
Richard C. Gonzalez, 36, and Saris Y. Carvajal Perez, 30, both of 72385 Amber Drive, Milford
Vania J. Gonzalez Cornelio, 20, 661 Sherwood Drive, Bristol, and Daniel Delatorre, 21, 53586 C.R. 27, Lot 109, Bristol
Larry A. Fullhart, 56, and Robert M. Burkey, 47, both of 51139 Van Drive, Bristol
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Mitchell R. Hershberger, Goshen, and Julia A. Hershberger, Goshen. Married Sept. 7, 2002, separated June 3; two minor children.
Renee M. Wagner, Granger, and Rachel A. Scheid, Niles, Michigan. Married July 31, 2015, separated March 2019.
Guadalupe Ontiveros, Goshen, and Jose Ontiveros Mercado, Aguascalientes, Mexcio. Married July 1, 2016, separated July 3, 2016.
Jacob J. Groff, Middlebury, and Kelsey M. Groff, Bristol. Married Sept. 22, 2018, separated May 22.
Tyler Brown, Mishawaka, and Damian Brown, Goshen. Married April 11, 2015, separated Jan. 4.
Timothy Lowes, Elkhart, and Kelly Lowes, Hartford, Michigan. Married Sept. 24, 2005, separated June 30, 2015; three minor children.
Stephanie A. Sawyer, Millersburg, and Jason B. Sawyer, Millersburg. Married Aug. 14, 1999, separated Feb. 11; one minor child.
Natalie Bemish, Goshen, and Eric Bemish, Plymouth. Married Feb. 28, separated May 1.
Arlene Long, Goshen, and Kevin Long, Goshen. Married Jan. 31, 2014, separated June 5.
