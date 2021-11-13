Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Daniel M. Frederick, 26, and Claire J. Brooks, 25, both of 2548-2B Links Drive, Elkhart

Jesse J. Wheeler, 60, 3617 Winding River Court, Fort Wayne, and Mary L. Lara Aguilar, 60, 322 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart

Nathan J. Miller, 30, 10661 C.R. 32, Goshen, and Kristina E. Mast, 23, 65860 C.R. 43, Millersburg

Michael K. Williams, 65, and Rebecca L. Ray, 54, both of 28367 C.R. 16, Elkhart

William J. Menges, 42, and Tabitha L. Bowen, 44, both of 60364 Fenmore Ave., Goshen

Helen L. Wiseman, 47, 4385 Rogers Campground Road S.E., Elizabeth, and Scott L. Leiby, 53, 101 E. Elkhart St., Bristol

Katherine E. Huskey, 25, and Blake R. Layman, 25, both of 56904 Pearl Ann Drive, Elkhart

Melbin A. Hernandez, 21, and Madison E. L. Lester, 19, both of 2811 Ninth St., Elkhart

Souriveth Chansombath, 44, and Boualapha S. Chanhma, 43, both of 1202 Wildflower St., Elkhart

Jeffrey E. Reames, 37, and Monica M. Sanders, 33, both of 622 Short St., Elkhart

Christopher D. Sawyer, 33, and Lauren M. Semmerling, 30, both of 611 S. Main St., Goshen

Brandon E. Blessing, 33, and Liliana D. Roman, 33, both of 2 Shore Manor Drive, Bristol

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Brandon S. Martin, Bristol, and Evelyn F. Tyrikos, Standish, Maine. Married Dec. 12, 2015, separated May 3, 2020; one minor child;

April Aiko Masuku, Nappanee, and Bhekithemba N. Masuku, Nappanee. Married Nov. 3, 2006, separated Nov. 4; one minor child.

Frances Selesky, Nappanee, and William T. Selesky, Spring City, Tennessee. Married April 11, 2012, separated Aug. 27.

Alicia R. Hooley, Middlebury, and Nathan S. Hooley, Howe. Married Dec. 18, 2010, no separation date provided; two minor children.

Nancy Lara, Goshen, and Valentin Lara, Goshen. Married Dec. 31, 2020, separated June 24.

Juan C. Hernandez Amucha, Goshen, and Laura Villegas, Osceola. Married March 19, 2019, separated Sept. 12.

Caesarine W. Mbatha-Fleming, Elkhart, and Rufus Fleming, Elkhart. Married Aug. 7, 2004, separated Nov. 3.

