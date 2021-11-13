Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Daniel M. Frederick, 26, and Claire J. Brooks, 25, both of 2548-2B Links Drive, Elkhart
Jesse J. Wheeler, 60, 3617 Winding River Court, Fort Wayne, and Mary L. Lara Aguilar, 60, 322 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart
Nathan J. Miller, 30, 10661 C.R. 32, Goshen, and Kristina E. Mast, 23, 65860 C.R. 43, Millersburg
Michael K. Williams, 65, and Rebecca L. Ray, 54, both of 28367 C.R. 16, Elkhart
William J. Menges, 42, and Tabitha L. Bowen, 44, both of 60364 Fenmore Ave., Goshen
Helen L. Wiseman, 47, 4385 Rogers Campground Road S.E., Elizabeth, and Scott L. Leiby, 53, 101 E. Elkhart St., Bristol
Katherine E. Huskey, 25, and Blake R. Layman, 25, both of 56904 Pearl Ann Drive, Elkhart
Melbin A. Hernandez, 21, and Madison E. L. Lester, 19, both of 2811 Ninth St., Elkhart
Souriveth Chansombath, 44, and Boualapha S. Chanhma, 43, both of 1202 Wildflower St., Elkhart
Jeffrey E. Reames, 37, and Monica M. Sanders, 33, both of 622 Short St., Elkhart
Christopher D. Sawyer, 33, and Lauren M. Semmerling, 30, both of 611 S. Main St., Goshen
Brandon E. Blessing, 33, and Liliana D. Roman, 33, both of 2 Shore Manor Drive, Bristol
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Brandon S. Martin, Bristol, and Evelyn F. Tyrikos, Standish, Maine. Married Dec. 12, 2015, separated May 3, 2020; one minor child;
April Aiko Masuku, Nappanee, and Bhekithemba N. Masuku, Nappanee. Married Nov. 3, 2006, separated Nov. 4; one minor child.
Frances Selesky, Nappanee, and William T. Selesky, Spring City, Tennessee. Married April 11, 2012, separated Aug. 27.
Alicia R. Hooley, Middlebury, and Nathan S. Hooley, Howe. Married Dec. 18, 2010, no separation date provided; two minor children.
Nancy Lara, Goshen, and Valentin Lara, Goshen. Married Dec. 31, 2020, separated June 24.
Juan C. Hernandez Amucha, Goshen, and Laura Villegas, Osceola. Married March 19, 2019, separated Sept. 12.
Caesarine W. Mbatha-Fleming, Elkhart, and Rufus Fleming, Elkhart. Married Aug. 7, 2004, separated Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.