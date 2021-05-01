Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Stephanie A. Fardulis, 52, and Skeeter L. Dull, 50, both of 58190 Lowell St., Elkhart

Juan A. Quintano Zelaya, 27, 2213 Pierre Moran Drive, Elkhart, and Arely Amaya Alvarado, 28, 818 W. Blaine Ave. Elkhart

Curtis L. Jones Jr., 56, and Willie M. Morris, 55, both of 926 S. Third St., Elkhart

Angela M. Splitt, 33, 556 N. Clark St., Nappanee, and Matthew D. Cook, 33, 68941 C.R. 29, New Paris

Danyol J. Everett, 19, and Jazlien A. Dewitt, 19, both of 30091 Mockingbird Ct., Elkhart

Zachary Q. Troyer, 24, and Carson O. Schimmelpfennig, 22, both of 424 Goshen Ave., Elkhart

Andre P. Rodgers, 30, and Christine N. Rodgers, 44, both of 725 G Lane, Apt. 3-B, Elkhart

Shantel N. Thompson, 31, and Mikell J. Gary, 31, both of 2301 W. Lexington Ave., Apt. 213-2C, Elkhart

Megan C. Miller, 20, 21560 Durham Way, Bristol, and Joshua T. Guzowski, 20, 19925 Claffey St., South Bend

Kenneth L. Yoder Sr., 26, 55699 C.R. 35, Middlebury, and Vonda K. Bontrager, 20, 59811 C.R. 37, Middlebury

Valente V. Valdez, 46, and Dina J. Boocher, 43, both of 2010 Homeacres Drive, Goshen

Troy A. Winrott, 37, and Tricia R. Grooms, 32, both of 29606 C.R. 118, Elkhart

Samantha M. Shapland, 25, and Joseph W. Miller, 29, both of 413 Sunset Blvd., Goshen

Christopher A. Nettrouer, 22, and Danielle M. Hardesty, 23, both of 28240 C.R. 36, Elkhart

Evan A. Luebbehusen, 21, 18546 Madison Court, Goshen, and Carrie A. Miller, 23, 210 S. Easterday Drive, Shipshewana

Yvette Cervantes, 22, and Julio C. Vivanco, 22, both of 223 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen

Daniel C. Eicher, 35, 12225 C.R. 4, Middlebury, and Wanda K. Bontrager, 31, 52337 C.R. 39, Middlebury

Monica A. Gingerich, 31, and Mark T. Garbaciak, 31, both of 57069 Woodmere Drive, Goshen

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Cortney Crocker, Elkhart, and Jason Crocker, Elkhart. Married May 21, 2016, separated March 1; two minor children.

Matthew A. Maskill, Nappanee, and Tara C. Maskill, Nappanee. Married Aug. 27, 2016, separated March 5.

Lisa A. Quick, Elkhart, and Roger L. Quick Jr., Elkhart. Married April 30, 1994, separated Dec. 30, 2020.

Tara Alvarez, Goshen, and Donaldo Velasquez-Sosa, Westville. Married Oct. 19, 2013, separated Jan. 1, 2014.

Keith L. Hutchinson, Elkhart, and Dena L. Hutchinson, Elkhart. Married Jan. 29, 1992, separated April 13.

Christina McCormick and Ricky McCormick, both of Middlebury. Married Oct. 15, 2016, not yet separated.

Sylinda J. Hood-Bradford, Elkhart, and Rodney Bradford, Park Forest, Illinois. Married Oct. 17, 2009, separated Oct. 1, 2018.

Nicholas Speicher, Elkhart, and Selena Gebbink, Elkhart. Married July 7, 2018, separated Aug. 15, 2019.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you