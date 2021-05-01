Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Stephanie A. Fardulis, 52, and Skeeter L. Dull, 50, both of 58190 Lowell St., Elkhart
Juan A. Quintano Zelaya, 27, 2213 Pierre Moran Drive, Elkhart, and Arely Amaya Alvarado, 28, 818 W. Blaine Ave. Elkhart
Curtis L. Jones Jr., 56, and Willie M. Morris, 55, both of 926 S. Third St., Elkhart
Angela M. Splitt, 33, 556 N. Clark St., Nappanee, and Matthew D. Cook, 33, 68941 C.R. 29, New Paris
Danyol J. Everett, 19, and Jazlien A. Dewitt, 19, both of 30091 Mockingbird Ct., Elkhart
Zachary Q. Troyer, 24, and Carson O. Schimmelpfennig, 22, both of 424 Goshen Ave., Elkhart
Andre P. Rodgers, 30, and Christine N. Rodgers, 44, both of 725 G Lane, Apt. 3-B, Elkhart
Shantel N. Thompson, 31, and Mikell J. Gary, 31, both of 2301 W. Lexington Ave., Apt. 213-2C, Elkhart
Megan C. Miller, 20, 21560 Durham Way, Bristol, and Joshua T. Guzowski, 20, 19925 Claffey St., South Bend
Kenneth L. Yoder Sr., 26, 55699 C.R. 35, Middlebury, and Vonda K. Bontrager, 20, 59811 C.R. 37, Middlebury
Valente V. Valdez, 46, and Dina J. Boocher, 43, both of 2010 Homeacres Drive, Goshen
Troy A. Winrott, 37, and Tricia R. Grooms, 32, both of 29606 C.R. 118, Elkhart
Samantha M. Shapland, 25, and Joseph W. Miller, 29, both of 413 Sunset Blvd., Goshen
Christopher A. Nettrouer, 22, and Danielle M. Hardesty, 23, both of 28240 C.R. 36, Elkhart
Evan A. Luebbehusen, 21, 18546 Madison Court, Goshen, and Carrie A. Miller, 23, 210 S. Easterday Drive, Shipshewana
Yvette Cervantes, 22, and Julio C. Vivanco, 22, both of 223 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen
Daniel C. Eicher, 35, 12225 C.R. 4, Middlebury, and Wanda K. Bontrager, 31, 52337 C.R. 39, Middlebury
Monica A. Gingerich, 31, and Mark T. Garbaciak, 31, both of 57069 Woodmere Drive, Goshen
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Cortney Crocker, Elkhart, and Jason Crocker, Elkhart. Married May 21, 2016, separated March 1; two minor children.
Matthew A. Maskill, Nappanee, and Tara C. Maskill, Nappanee. Married Aug. 27, 2016, separated March 5.
Lisa A. Quick, Elkhart, and Roger L. Quick Jr., Elkhart. Married April 30, 1994, separated Dec. 30, 2020.
Tara Alvarez, Goshen, and Donaldo Velasquez-Sosa, Westville. Married Oct. 19, 2013, separated Jan. 1, 2014.
Keith L. Hutchinson, Elkhart, and Dena L. Hutchinson, Elkhart. Married Jan. 29, 1992, separated April 13.
Christina McCormick and Ricky McCormick, both of Middlebury. Married Oct. 15, 2016, not yet separated.
Sylinda J. Hood-Bradford, Elkhart, and Rodney Bradford, Park Forest, Illinois. Married Oct. 17, 2009, separated Oct. 1, 2018.
Nicholas Speicher, Elkhart, and Selena Gebbink, Elkhart. Married July 7, 2018, separated Aug. 15, 2019.
