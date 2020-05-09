MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Anna B. Goddard, 24, and Jonathan D. Dorchak, 25, both of 29723 Ashford Drive, Elkhart
Anton A. Skorobogatko, 20, 58420 Fillmore Court, Goshen, and Oksana V. Selvesyuk, 19, 58817 Scarborough Lane, Goshen
Denise L. Woods, 54, and Brent P. Soper, 50, both of 23288 Bluff Crest Drive, Elkhart
Michelle E. Correa Pena, 25, and Bernardo L. Centeno, 23, both of 903 W. Blaine Ave., Elkhart
Leona J. Miller, 25, 10048 Crabapple Lane, Middlebury, and Alexander J. Creekmur, 24, 716 Union St., Fort Wayne
Elizabeth C. Barron, 44, and Paul D. Czajkowski, 41, both of 139 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Alexandria R. Oropeza, 23, 1017 Claire Lane, Middlebury, and Cody A. Call, 21, 59036 Lower Drive, Goshen
Jared A. Lechlitner, 27, and Sharon B. Borntreger, 26, both of 401 Pleasant Acres Drive, Nappanee
Stacie J. Klawun, 32, and Joshua P. Smith, 37, both of 53620 Spring Mill Drive W., Elkhart
Mervin G. Yoder, 26, 2428 Southdale Drive, Elkhart, and Rebecca L. Schlabach, 19, 7720 W. 200 North, Shipshewana
Samantha Y. Lingle, 26, and Bryan N. Huber, 27, both of 2301 W. Lexington Ave., 211-2A, Elkhart
Jackson D. Serna Alejandro, 39, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Lot 80, Elkhart, and Karem E. Campos, 36, 203 E. Perry Road, Ligonier
Lance C. Lewis, 20, 30437 N. Shore Drive, Elkhart, and Melody D. Metzger, 18, 29200 C.R. 20, Lot 56, Elkhart
Kourtnie N. Flores, 30, and Logan J. Branam, 32, both of 57425 Ind. 15, Goshen
Clay M. Bontrager, 23, 71410 C.R. 31, Syracuse, and Sidney P. Byrkett, 23, 5805 N. 1000 West, Shipshewana
Robert W. Gage, 53, and Patricia L. Irvin, 50, both of 57112 Jefferson Parkway, Bristol
Leon W. Lehman, 28, and Lenzy L. Blakeslee, 25, both of 12612 Pine Cone Drive, Middlebury
Daniel M. Amundson, 29, and Abigail A. Reverman, 25, both of 31529 459th Ave., Vermillion, South Dakota
Steven D. Williams, 42, and Amber M. Lynch, 39, both of 3125 Burr Oak Ave., Elkhart
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Gail A. McKinley and Jeffrey A. McKinley, both of Goshen. Married April 1, 2000, separation date not listed.
Pamela Gross, Elkhart, and Scott Gross, Elkhart. Married May 19, 2001, separated April 30.
Himelda Torres, Goshen, and Oscar Librado Montalvo, Goshen. Married July 2, 2019, separated Jan. 25.
Nicolas Strouse-Whitcomb, Elkhart, and Tara M. Smith, Elkhart. Married Oct. 8, 2018, separation date not listed; three minor children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.