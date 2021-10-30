Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES
The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:
Angelica M. Cedeno, 21, 23293 Ronda Drive, Elkhart, and Alejandro J. Lucius, 22, 54354 Independence St., Elkhart
Jeremy L. Halsey II, 20, and Adara L. Goings, 23, both of 19578 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen
Skyler J. Mullet, 21, and Erin R. Moser, 19, both of 61801 Ind. 13, Middlebury
Kourtney M. Gray, 29, and Bradley J. Jackson, 29, both of 16224 Crimson Ave., Goshen
Christopher L. Bechlem, 34, and Destany R. Landers, 31, both of 54171 Northwood Drive, Elkhart
Jennifer Bautista Moreno, 29, and Fredy A. Aguilera Lopez, 42, both of 54981 Fourth Ave., Elkhart
Jonathan L. Cable, 24, 23128 C.R. 44, New Paris, and Hannah K. Hilty, 22, 72789 C.R. 35, Syracuse
Dewayne I. Burnett, 34, and Amanda K. Snyder, 35, both of 54380 Kerryhaven Drive, Elkhart
Gregg A. McManis Jr., 31, and Amanda N. Schoenborn, 35, both of 12 Meadows, Nappanee
Kenneth F. Brewster, 45, 60546 Ashton Way, Elkhart, and Samantha E. Baker, 31, 54683 Ind. 13, Middlebury
Jacob A. Honey, 23, and Bailey A. Gribbin, 21, both of 1210 Wilson Ave., Goshen
Timon J. Nimtz, 29, 205 S. Eighth St., Goshen, and Allison R. Zylstra, 27, 439 Edgewater Drive, Mishawaka
Katie A. Pritchard, 30, and David J. Pirtle, 32, both of 58542 Baugo Crossing, Elkhart
Kimberly A. Perez, 22, and Luis T. Carrillo Palos, 30, both of 919 Colorado St., Goshen
Ricardo Gaytan, 19, 914 Michigan Ave., Goshen, and Mariela Pizana, 19, 1013 W. Second St., Ligonier
Christopher L. Bryan, 35, and Rachel M. Miller, 43, both of 2100 E. Bristol St., Apt. D216, Elkhart
Jose I. Barrios Hernandez, 53, and Alexis A. S. Wilkins, 35, both of 808 F Lane, Apt. 2B, Elkhart
Michael Lee, 39, 67105 Southfield Circle, Goshen, and Kortni M. Key, 35, 327 Craven St., Sweetser
Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez, 27, and Esmeralda K. Hernandez Lopez, 28, both of 387 Roxbury Park, Goshen
Luke L. Shotts, 18, and Jordan A. Madrid, 19, both of 16059 C.R. 22, Goshen
Leon J. Hodge, 47, and Lea M. Hodge, 44, both of 1322 Labor Day Lane, Elkhart
Kevin B. Burns, 52, and Brandi N. Crabtree, 45, both of 1221 White Oak Drive, Goshen
Richard R. Evans III, 48, and Robin A. Stickler, 53, both of 2304 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen
Phillip K. Mathiak, 24, 654 S. Apple Road, Osceola, and Jocelyn D. Padgett, 22, 817 Woodlawn Ave., Elkhart
Leanne D. Miller, 28, 15184 C.R. 20, Middlebury, and Vernon D. Yoder, 36, 59717 C.R. 33, Middlebury
Leia N. Smith, 32, and Joshua D. Baley, 36, both of 24 Brookside Manor, Goshen
Jessica R. Ridenour, 31, and Elwin R. Barralaga Lopez, 22, both of 417 Broadmore Estates, Goshen
Kathryn E. Michalczyk, 39, and Holli E. Perrin, 37, both of 809 Emerson St., Goshen
Matthew S. Campagnoli, 49, 1928 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, and Christa A. Riendeau, 51, 2020 Anna Drive, Elkhart
Phillip B. Hensley Jr., 26, and Monica M. Kline, 34, both of 1664 Edgebrooke Court, Goshen
Tyler S. Martin, 22, 26333 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Eileen Z. Martin, 19, 25720 C.R. 38, Goshen
Meghan F. Rheinheimer, 26, and Jacob R. Pittman, 25, both of 3105 Lawton Ave., Elkhart
Kelsey M. Franks, 31, and Nicholas D. Shetler, 43, both of 313 S. 10th St., Goshen
Charles A. Atkinson, 51, and Christina K. Buss, 50, both of 28617 Bender Drive, Elkhart
Jessica D. White, 31, 250 E. Bristol St., Apt. B19, Elkhart, and Patrick D. Olson, 28, 207 Western Drive, Winona Lake
Jourdan P. Hansen, 28, and Chelsea R. Spears, 30, both of 417 N. Main St., Middlebury
Oeup Nhol, 57, and Sav Thang, 54, both of 1426 Hay Parkway, Goshen
DJ Nichole Martz, 23, 13576 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Ryan W. Jones, 26, 606 W. South St., Albion
MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS
The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:
Maria Hurley, Elkhart, and Thomas Hurley, Elkhart. Married Aug. 29, 1995, separated Oct. 3, 2020.
Taylor Cross, Middlebury, and Douglass Cross, Middlebury. Married Sept. 1, 2018, separated Aug. 28; two minor children.
Sherri Brink and Todd Brink, both of Wakarusa. Married Oct. 2, 1998, not yet separated; three minor children.
Diana Astakhov, Elkhart, and Daniel Sanzhura, Goshen. Married June 20, 2020, separated Sept. 28.
