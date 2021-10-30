Public record

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The following marriage licenses were filed in Elkhart County:

Angelica M. Cedeno, 21, 23293 Ronda Drive, Elkhart, and Alejandro J. Lucius, 22, 54354 Independence St., Elkhart

Jeremy L. Halsey II, 20, and Adara L. Goings, 23, both of 19578 Sun Valley Blvd., Goshen

Skyler J. Mullet, 21, and Erin R. Moser, 19, both of 61801 Ind. 13, Middlebury

Kourtney M. Gray, 29, and Bradley J. Jackson, 29, both of 16224 Crimson Ave., Goshen

Christopher L. Bechlem, 34, and Destany R. Landers, 31, both of 54171 Northwood Drive, Elkhart

Jennifer Bautista Moreno, 29, and Fredy A. Aguilera Lopez, 42, both of 54981 Fourth Ave., Elkhart

Jonathan L. Cable, 24, 23128 C.R. 44, New Paris, and Hannah K. Hilty, 22, 72789 C.R. 35, Syracuse

Dewayne I. Burnett, 34, and Amanda K. Snyder, 35, both of 54380 Kerryhaven Drive, Elkhart

Gregg A. McManis Jr., 31, and Amanda N. Schoenborn, 35, both of 12 Meadows, Nappanee

Kenneth F. Brewster, 45, 60546 Ashton Way, Elkhart, and Samantha E. Baker, 31, 54683 Ind. 13, Middlebury

Jacob A. Honey, 23, and Bailey A. Gribbin, 21, both of 1210 Wilson Ave., Goshen

Timon J. Nimtz, 29, 205 S. Eighth St., Goshen, and Allison R. Zylstra, 27, 439 Edgewater Drive, Mishawaka

Katie A. Pritchard, 30, and David J. Pirtle, 32, both of 58542 Baugo Crossing, Elkhart

Kimberly A. Perez, 22, and Luis T. Carrillo Palos, 30, both of 919 Colorado St., Goshen

Ricardo Gaytan, 19, 914 Michigan Ave., Goshen, and Mariela Pizana, 19, 1013 W. Second St., Ligonier

Christopher L. Bryan, 35, and Rachel M. Miller, 43, both of 2100 E. Bristol St., Apt. D216, Elkhart

Jose I. Barrios Hernandez, 53, and Alexis A. S. Wilkins, 35, both of 808 F Lane, Apt. 2B, Elkhart

Michael Lee, 39, 67105 Southfield Circle, Goshen, and Kortni M. Key, 35, 327 Craven St., Sweetser

Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez, 27, and Esmeralda K. Hernandez Lopez, 28, both of 387 Roxbury Park, Goshen

Luke L. Shotts, 18, and Jordan A. Madrid, 19, both of 16059 C.R. 22, Goshen

Leon J. Hodge, 47, and Lea M. Hodge, 44, both of 1322 Labor Day Lane, Elkhart

Kevin B. Burns, 52, and Brandi N. Crabtree, 45, both of 1221 White Oak Drive, Goshen

Richard R. Evans III, 48, and Robin A. Stickler, 53, both of 2304 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen

Phillip K. Mathiak, 24, 654 S. Apple Road, Osceola, and Jocelyn D. Padgett, 22, 817 Woodlawn Ave., Elkhart

Leanne D. Miller, 28, 15184 C.R. 20, Middlebury, and Vernon D. Yoder, 36, 59717 C.R. 33, Middlebury

Leia N. Smith, 32, and Joshua D. Baley, 36, both of 24 Brookside Manor, Goshen

Jessica R. Ridenour, 31, and Elwin R. Barralaga Lopez, 22, both of 417 Broadmore Estates, Goshen

Kathryn E. Michalczyk, 39, and Holli E. Perrin, 37, both of 809 Emerson St., Goshen

Matthew S. Campagnoli, 49, 1928 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, and Christa A. Riendeau, 51, 2020 Anna Drive, Elkhart

Phillip B. Hensley Jr., 26, and Monica M. Kline, 34, both of 1664 Edgebrooke Court, Goshen

Tyler S. Martin, 22, 26333 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Eileen Z. Martin, 19, 25720 C.R. 38, Goshen

Meghan F. Rheinheimer, 26, and Jacob R. Pittman, 25, both of 3105 Lawton Ave., Elkhart

Kelsey M. Franks, 31, and Nicholas D. Shetler, 43, both of 313 S. 10th St., Goshen

Charles A. Atkinson, 51, and Christina K. Buss, 50, both of 28617 Bender Drive, Elkhart

Jessica D. White, 31, 250 E. Bristol St., Apt. B19, Elkhart, and Patrick D. Olson, 28, 207 Western Drive, Winona Lake

Jourdan P. Hansen, 28, and Chelsea R. Spears, 30, both of 417 N. Main St., Middlebury

Oeup Nhol, 57, and Sav Thang, 54, both of 1426 Hay Parkway, Goshen

DJ Nichole Martz, 23, 13576 C.R. 40, Goshen, and Ryan W. Jones, 26, 606 W. South St., Albion

MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

The following marriage dissolutions were filed in Elkhart County:

Maria Hurley, Elkhart, and Thomas Hurley, Elkhart. Married Aug. 29, 1995, separated Oct. 3, 2020.

Taylor Cross, Middlebury, and Douglass Cross, Middlebury. Married Sept. 1, 2018, separated Aug. 28; two minor children.

Sherri Brink and Todd Brink, both of Wakarusa. Married Oct. 2, 1998, not yet separated; three minor children.

Diana Astakhov, Elkhart, and Daniel Sanzhura, Goshen. Married June 20, 2020, separated Sept. 28.

